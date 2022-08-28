Read full article on original website
See 2 Free Concerts at Water Works Park
Maestro Joseph Giunta will lead the Des Moines Symphony in two free concerts this weekend featuring songs from Whitney Houston and classic movies. Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Symphony. Make it a weekend of music! The Des Moines Symphony will perform concerts at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works...
Markets, Festivals, & Concerts — September Events in Eastern Iowa
Even though summer is coming to an end, there is still plenty to look forward to! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern/Central Iowa in September:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines. Purchase tickets HERE. Friday, September 2nd. Iowa River Landing...
Indianola Restaurant Owners Named on “Women to Watch” in Hospitality List
Two Indianola restaurant owners were selected for the Iowa Restaurant Association 2022 40 “Women to Watch” in Hospitality list earlier this week, Amanda Ripperger from The Sports Page Grill and Deja Keppler from Savor the Rise. The honorees hail from nearly every segment and function in the industry-from...
Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge to close Tuesday
Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will officially close its doors in early September. BJ Stokesbary with ATI Group says the current mall's final day is Tuesday, Sept. 6. ATI plans to begin renovations on the space in the coming months. The goal is to turn the former mall into Corridor Plaza, a strip center featuring shops, restaurants and an entertainment area.
Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home
(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
A Huge Pool Party is Happening at Adventureland This Weekend
Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, which means that Adventure Bay at Adventureland in Altoona is getting ready to shut down for the year. This coming Monday, September 5th, Adventure Bay will end the season with a huge party!. The 'Last Day at the Bay' Bash will...
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of August 30th:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4th at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 7th at 7 p.m. With special...
Feeling stuffy? Iowa's 2nd allergy season has arrived
CLIVE, Iowa — I haven't felt exactly 100% waking up the past week or so, and even felt it at the Iowa State Fair. Asking around the Local 5 newsroom, there were plenty of people who have been feeling it too. "Good Morning Iowa" Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence showed the...
Irina’s Steak & Seafood
National chain restaurants are true believers in templates. They don’t deviate much from one store to another in menu or floor plan. Des Moines restaurant groups take a different path to expansion. Full Court Press likes to open completely new restaurants from one to another – Hessen Haus, Red Monk, Royal Mile, Fong’s, Skol, Lucky Horse, Library, Maria’s, Shorty’s, Iowa Taproom, Mullet’s, etc. So does Orchestrate with Django, Centro, Gateway Market Café, Malo, Zombie Burger. Only Fong’s and Zombie Burger were duplicated, and their expansions have retracted.
One-mile stretch of 190th Street to close west of Perry
The one mile of 190th Street between G and H avenues will close Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. for a culvert replacement, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Tuesday morning. The road will reopen Tuesday at 5 p.m. For more information, call the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department at...
Major water main break impacts Ames residents
AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
How to get a free cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes in Clive on Thursday
Nothing Bundt Cakes is inviting customers to celebrate a major milestone with free cake.
Michael Kempf of Perry
Visitation for Michael Dean Kempf, 71, of Perry will be held Thursday, Sept. 1 from 1-7 p.m. at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, with family present from 5-7 p.m. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at the funeral home. Michael died Aug. 28, 2022, at the...
What's down there? Cleaning out Saylorville Lake's giant drain
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a historic week at Saylorville Lake as crews are unclogging the giant drain that goes through the dam. The process hasn’t been performed since the dam was built 45 years ago. The soggy debris doesn't look pretty, but lake manager Jeff Rose...
Last Businesses Moving to New Locations As Former Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge Closes
The former Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge is set to close for good next Tuesday. Months after the Fort Dodge City Council voted to replace the mall with a 90 million dollar project called the Corridor Plaza signs are now up showing its last day is September 6th. Shoe Sensation...
25 new projects underway in Des Moines area, including new Microsoft data center, West Bank headquarters
Building permits were issued by the city of Waukee for the construction of day care facilities for children and adults. The facilities – New Creations Child Care and Learning Facility and Grace Estates Adult Day Care – will be located in the 800 block of Northeast Venture Drive. Rendering courtesey of the city of Waukee.
Meteorological fall begins Thursday | Here's what it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Meteorological fall begins Thursday, marking the start of autumn for weather forecasters (September 1-November 30). Although astronomical fall, otherwise known as the autumnal equinox, doesn't begin until Sept. 22, scientists use this date range to make collecting temperature and precipitation data simpler. Fall in Iowa...
West Nile discovered in mosquitoes in Central Iowa
Des Moines, IA- Some cities in central Iowa have found mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus in their monitoring traps. Iowa State University entomologist Ryan Smith tells Radio Iowa that August and September are typically the peak months for the disease. “West Nile virus is something that we refer...
Tearful reunion: Iowa woman thanks deputies who saved her life
DES MOINES, Iowa — Many of us have strolled to the mailbox, to find a piece of mail demanding we report for jury duty. Charlotte Wood got that piece of mail for the first time earlier this August. On Monday, she walked into the Polk County criminal court building...
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
