Perry, IA

dsmmagazine.com

See 2 Free Concerts at Water Works Park

Maestro Joseph Giunta will lead the Des Moines Symphony in two free concerts this weekend featuring songs from Whitney Houston and classic movies. Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Symphony. Make it a weekend of music! The Des Moines Symphony will perform concerts at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge to close Tuesday

Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will officially close its doors in early September. BJ Stokesbary with ATI Group says the current mall's final day is Tuesday, Sept. 6. ATI plans to begin renovations on the space in the coming months. The goal is to turn the former mall into Corridor Plaza, a strip center featuring shops, restaurants and an entertainment area.
FORT DODGE, IA
Perry, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Perry, IA
Western Iowa Today

Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home

(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Person
Selena
dmcityview.com

Irina’s Steak & Seafood

National chain restaurants are true believers in templates. They don’t deviate much from one store to another in menu or floor plan. Des Moines restaurant groups take a different path to expansion. Full Court Press likes to open completely new restaurants from one to another – Hessen Haus, Red Monk, Royal Mile, Fong’s, Skol, Lucky Horse, Library, Maria’s, Shorty’s, Iowa Taproom, Mullet’s, etc. So does Orchestrate with Django, Centro, Gateway Market Café, Malo, Zombie Burger. Only Fong’s and Zombie Burger were duplicated, and their expansions have retracted.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

One-mile stretch of 190th Street to close west of Perry

The one mile of 190th Street between G and H avenues will close Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. for a culvert replacement, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Tuesday morning. The road will reopen Tuesday at 5 p.m. For more information, call the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department at...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Major water main break impacts Ames residents

AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
AMES, IA
#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#Independence Day#The Band#The Perry Public Library#Hup#Mexican
theperrynews.com

Michael Kempf of Perry

Visitation for Michael Dean Kempf, 71, of Perry will be held Thursday, Sept. 1 from 1-7 p.m. at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, with family present from 5-7 p.m. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at the funeral home. Michael died Aug. 28, 2022, at the...
PERRY, IA
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
We Are Iowa

Meteorological fall begins Thursday | Here's what it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Meteorological fall begins Thursday, marking the start of autumn for weather forecasters (September 1-November 30). Although astronomical fall, otherwise known as the autumnal equinox, doesn't begin until Sept. 22, scientists use this date range to make collecting temperature and precipitation data simpler. Fall in Iowa...
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

West Nile discovered in mosquitoes in Central Iowa

Des Moines, IA- Some cities in central Iowa have found mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus in their monitoring traps. Iowa State University entomologist Ryan Smith tells Radio Iowa that August and September are typically the peak months for the disease. “West Nile virus is something that we refer...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA

