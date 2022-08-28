Read full article on original website
nrinow.news
Burrillville Council continues pursuit of site for senior housing off of Steere Farm Road
BURRILLVILLE – After visits to two potential locations off of Steere Farm Road, the Burrillville Town Council took the next step forward on a project to build a new senior housing facility this month, voting to look into titles and explore any possible deed restrictions on both properties. The...
Valley Breeze
Meet the candidates of the Republican primary for School Committee
SMITHFIELD – Five Republican candidates in the Sept. 13 primary are running for a chance at three seats in Smithfield. The five-member School Committee has four-year staggered terms, with two members not up for election again until 2024. Members Anthony Torregrossa and Benjamin Caisse, both Democrats, are not up for election.
Block Island Times
Wastewater Operator I
Salary: $17-$22/hr. commensurate with experience, Family Benefits. Position: Responsible for proper operation and maintenance of pumping stations and treatment plant. Qualifications: Must possess a High School Diploma or Equivalent; college courses or degree in natural sciences preferred. Must obtain Grade 1 Wastewater Treatment Certification within one (1) year of employment. All training is provided.
ecori.org
On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens
WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
Fall River Announces Emergency Water Service Shutdown
FALL RIVER — Some North Main Street residents in Fall River will not be able to use their tap water, after the city announced an emergency water service shutdown on Aug. 31 due to a water leak. The shutdown will be to repair the water leak, discovered on Wednesday...
Turnto10.com
Town of Seekonk confirms fire chief put on paid administrative leave
(WJAR) — Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery was put on paid administrative leave on Aug. 4, according to a letter from the town obtained by NBC 10 through a records request. The NBC 10 I-Team reached out to town leaders, who previously refused to say if and why she has been off the job.
Mattapoisett Republican State Rep Candidate Soliciting Donations From Patients
As a conservative radio talk show host, you'd be hard pressed to find me criticizing a Republican candidate running for office here in Bristol County. Being a Republican in Massachusetts is hard enough; they certainly don't need any additional scrutiny from the same side of the road. A recent move by a local state representative candidate, however, made me take pause and question his strategy.
A historic ‘Stone Ender’ house hits the market in Rhode Island for $539,900
Organization spends $600,000 to restore it to its former glory. One of the oldest homes in Rhode Island has hit the market for $539,900. Built in 1696, 1147 Great Road, known as the “Valentine Whitman Jr. House,” is a valuable piece of Rhode Island history. It’s one of the few remaining “Stone Enders,” an early Colonial architectural style named because one side of the buildings is constructed out of stone. They also contain a massive fireplace and chimney, while their other three sides are made of wood. There are at least 14 Stone Enders that remain standing in some form, according to the nonprofit Preserve Road Island.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between August 23 & August 30
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, August 23 and Tuesday, August 30.
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River announces water shutoff, road closure, due to water leak
(FALL RIVER, MA- August 31, 2022)- The City of Fall River has announced that a water leak has been discovered on the Route 79 South on ramp of North Main Street. To allow for repairs, an emergency shutdown of water service will take place starting this evening, August 31st, 2022, from 10:00pm until early morning tomorrow, Thursday, September 1, 2022.
rimonthly.com
37 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this September
WHAT: Get into the Halloween spirit early this season by admiring the iconic symbol of autumn. As the late afternoon turns into twilight, behold the sight of thousands of creatively carved pumpkins at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Traverse the trail and celebrate seventy-five years of television with favorite characters, including everyone from Betty White to Walter White. 6–10:30 p.m., last admission 10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance online; visit the website for admission prices. WHERE: Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. more info: 785-3510, rwpzoo.org.
Turnto10.com
Some Providence teachers who resigned scheduled to be paid for training
(WJAR) — Dozens of Providence teachers, many of them veteran educators, resigned for jobs in other school districts just as students were heading back to school. But did some of those teachers wait to give their notice just so they could get paid for five days of professional development and orientation?
Martha's Vineyard Times
Noe’s fate in jury’s hands
A Bristol County Superior Court jury was deliberating a murder charge against Joseph (“JoJo”) Noe for the September 2019 shooting death of Eric Voshell as The Times went to press Wednesday. Voshell, a former Oak Bluffs firefighter, was 39 years old at the time of his death. Voshell...
ABC6.com
‘Parents are now frustrated, rightfully so,’ Pawtucket mayor reacts to back to school delay at elementary school
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket did not go back to the classroom Wednesday as originally planned. Both parents and students were ready for the first day of school at the brand new Henry J. Winters Elementary, when Mayor Don Grebien announced that the school would not be ready in time Tuesday because of health and safety issues.
fallriverreporter.com
Body recovered at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River has been identified
A body that had been found in Fall River has been identified by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. On August 29, 2005, the Fall River Police Department received a report of a body that was located at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road. Police responded to the scene and observed the body of an African American man who appeared to be approximately 5’8”, 170 lbs. and between the age of 30-40 years old.
reportertoday.com
EPHS Hall of Fame to Induct 6 in October
The last East Providence High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was in October of 2018, due to the Covid Pandemic. The EPHS Hall of Fame Committee will induct six new members on October 16, 2022. “It has been a while, but our committee is back on track reviewing EPHS Hall of Fame candidates,” said committee chairman Gregory Dias ‘75. The 2022 ceremony will break slightly from past practice and the induction ceremony will be held at the new East Providence High School in the James T. Kanelos Dining Hall (cafeteria) on October 16, 2022. Previously the ceremonies were held at a restaurant.
Lost kayaker located on South Kingstown river
An injured kayaker was rescued from the Chipuxet River Sunday evening in South Kingstown, according to fire officials.
ABC6.com
Minority leaders saddened, not shocked by ‘racist’ LaFortune picture
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune slammed the Providence Journal for choosing a “racist” picture of her, unlike her male opponents, in a recent publication. Minority leaders in Rhode Island said while this is saddening, it is not shocking. The journal published an article in...
