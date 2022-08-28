Read full article on original website
Related
Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun
This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores: See Which Stores Have Already Shut Doors
Bed, Bath and Beyond’s financial actions are continuing this month, as the retailer has announced plans to close more stores this year. The home goods chain will close 150 stores in the future, according to Reuters. The plan coincides with news that the brand has signed deals for over $500 million in financing, while combatting struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and the rise of national inflation causing a drop in shopping and consumer spending. RELATED: Store Openings Outpace Closures So Far This Year, With Dollar General Leading the Way in Growth Plans have also been made to issue new Bed, Bath...
Pound under pressure as recession looms; Europe’s energy market in ‘exceptional crisis’ – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, with sterling at its weakest point since March 2020 against the dollar
Volvo Cars August sales fall 4.6% year-on-year
HELSINKI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) saw its August sales fall by 4.6% year-on-year to 43,666 vehicles, the Swedish car maker said in a statement. Demand remained good, but production was hurt by component shortage as well as power cuts and COVID-19 outbreaks in China, the company added.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aid continues to arrive in Pakistan as deaths from floods pass 1,200
Planes carrying fresh supplies are forming a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll passed 1,200, officials have said with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness. The ninth flight from the United Arab Emirates and the first from Uzbekistan were the latest to...
Russia Poised To Resume Supply Of Gas To Europe Through Nordstream Pipeline: Report
Vladimir Putin-led Russia is likely to resume gas supplies via its Nord Stream pipeline to Europe with grid data indicating flows will resume at 20% of capacity on Saturday as planned, reported Bloomberg. Worry For Europe: Russia shutting down its Nord Stream pipeline citing maintenance has become a cause of...
Analysis: Unpredictable Solomon Islands fuels U.S. concern as China's influence grows
SYDNEY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Months after the Solomon Islands struck a security pact with China, its leader has repeatedly appeared to snub the United States, heightening Washington's concern but not deterring it from trying to keep the Pacific nation out of Beijing's orbit.
India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow
NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lufthansa flights grounded as pilots up pressure over pay
FRANKFURT (AP) — Hundreds of Lufthansa flights were canceled Friday as pilots staged a one-day strike to press their demands for better pay and conditions at Germany’s biggest carrier. The airline said about 800 flights were grounded at its two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, due to the walkout. More than 100,000 passengers would be affected, it said. Lufthansa said it had offered a one-off increase of 900 euros ($900), amounting to a 5% increase for senior pilots and an 18% increase for those starting the profession. The pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit had called for a 5.5% raise this year and an automatic above-inflation increase in 2023. In addition, pilots are seeking a new pay and holiday structure that the airline said would increase its staffing costs by about 40%, or some 900 million euros over two years.
Comments / 0