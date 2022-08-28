Radio III/ᎦᏬᏂᏍᎩ ᏦᎢ, a futuristic Indigenous dance concert, September 12, 13 & 14 @ MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels)

Read full article on original website
Related
Sydney Theatre Company’s A Raisin in the Sun is an enormous achievement with superb cast, direction and staging
Review: A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Wesley Enoch for the Sydney Theatre Company. It is hard to believe the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of Lorraine Hansberry’s award-winning A Raisin in the Sun (1959) is its Australian mainstage premiere – nearly 65 years after it appeared on Broadway with the magnificent Sidney Poitier in one of the lead roles. The first play on Broadway written by an African American woman, A Raisin in the Sun was nominated for four Tony Awards, including for best play, and went on to win the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best...
MK2 Films Reteams With ‘Lost in Paris’ Directors on ‘The Falling Star’ (EXCLUSIVE)
MK2 Films, which is at Venice with “Love Life” playing in competition, is reteaming with Fiona Gordon and Dominique Abel on “The Falling Star,” a darkly comic mystery thriller. The directing duo is rolling off “Lost in Paris,” their international breakout film, which had a buzzy premiere at Telluride in 2016. The film was also a commercial success, grossing nearly $3 million outside of France, with strong performances in the U.S., Italy, Germany, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand. “The Falling Star” tells the story of Boris, a former activist who’s been a fugitive for 35 years, and works as a bartender....
Comments / 0