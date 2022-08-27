ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

92.9 NIN

Hirschi Huskie Needs to Make SportsCenter Top Ten for Epic Touchdown Run

So the other day I was just scrolling through Twitter and happened to spot a local high school football play. Looks like Jamarion Carroll is a wide receiver for our local Hirschi Huskies. The Huskies are on their own ten yard line. Jamarion catches a quick eight yard pass. Then does a Tony Hawk Style jump and spin over a defender. He then spins off ANOTHER defender to avoid another tackle.
KX News

MSU mourns passing of award-winning educator

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot State University is saddened to announce the passing of professor Dean Frantsvog, who passed away on Saturday, August 27, at the age of 47. After graduating from Minot State in 1997 with a degree in criminal justice, Frantsvog earned his Juris Doctorate in 2000 at Hamline University School of Law […]
newschannel6now.com

Storm chances will continue for the next 7-days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 87 with a 40% chance of isolated storms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 73 with isolated storms. Thursday, we will have a high of 83 with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 69 with thunderstorms.
Texoma's Homepage

MSU Texas police chief retires

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University’s Police Chief Patrick Coggins is retiring after seven years of service at the university. Coggins started his law enforcement career in the Air Force back in 1986. He served in both municipal and county law enforcement before deciding that high education law enforcement was the niche he wanted […]
newschannel6now.com

Storms are anticipated Monday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 96 with a 40% chance of storms. A few of the storms this afternoon may become severe. Hail and high winds would be the threats we would be keeping an eye out for. Monday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies.
NewsTalk 1290

Sad Day in Wichita Falls, Eskimo Hut Announces They’re Closing

We need to pour one out for Eskimo memories today. Eskimo Hut is one of those things that fascinated me upon moving to Texas back in the day. You mean to tell me I can run through a drive thru, get an alcoholic drink made fresh, and just drive off? No joke, my mom makes me go here every time she visits me in Wichita Falls. Sadly, what I believe is the more popular location will be closing down.
newschannel6now.com

Premier High School opens in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new charter school has officially opened it’s doors in Wichita Falls. Premier High School is different from the traditional classroom because it is built around the student’s needs and allows them to earn their diploma at their own pace. The high school...
newschannel6now.com

Texoma police departments face recruitment shortage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across the country, the number of law enforcement recruits is dwindling. The situation in Texoma is no different. “Back in the 90s, when I took it, you had hundreds of people. I had over 400 people show up,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department said. “I think on the last one, we had less than 60.”
KX News

Area lakes, dams added to harmful algae bloom list

(KXNET) — Several lakes and dams in the KX viewing area have been added to the current Harmful Algal Bloom Water Advisory/Warning list. As of the August 30 update by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, 7 of the 11 listings involve locations in western North Dakota. They are: Grant County: Lake Tschida – […]
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD announces death of librarian

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District announced the passing of a staff member Tuesday afternoon. In a post on Facebook on August 30, WFISD said that Robin Daws, Librarian at Wichita Falls High School, Old High, has died. “Ms. Daws was part of the OId High family for many years and […]
Z94

AMC Patriot Theatre in Lawton is Doing $3.00 Tickets This Saturday!

If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend that won't break the bank and that the whole family will enjoy head to the movies! Typically Labor Day weekend is slow at theaters so the Cinema Foundation decided to offer a special discount on tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast- A wetter, cooler start to the work week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today’s highs got up there! A few triple digit highs like the 101 in Altus, Vernon, Lawton, and Wichita Falls, and upper 90s for everywhere else, I think a cooldown is in order. And a cooldown we shall have. We’re still expecting some isolated pop...
kswo.com

Application now available for City of Lawton Elk Hunt 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Applications for the City of Lawton’s Elk Hunt are now available to local residents, according to officials with the City of Lawton. The drawing for the hunt will be held at 4:15 p.m. on September 21 at the Lakes and Land Commission Meeting at the Owens Multi-purpose Center.
kswo.com

Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton, sparking a grassfire and knocking out electricity for some. It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Flowermound and Cache Road. At last check, Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s...
