Read full article on original website
Related
Lawton fields high-powered offense as team bids for postseason return
By Nate Aker Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Lawton Wolverines. HEAD COACH Ryan Breeze, 5th season (19-21 at ...
Hirschi Huskie Needs to Make SportsCenter Top Ten for Epic Touchdown Run
So the other day I was just scrolling through Twitter and happened to spot a local high school football play. Looks like Jamarion Carroll is a wide receiver for our local Hirschi Huskies. The Huskies are on their own ten yard line. Jamarion catches a quick eight yard pass. Then does a Tony Hawk Style jump and spin over a defender. He then spins off ANOTHER defender to avoid another tackle.
MSU mourns passing of award-winning educator
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot State University is saddened to announce the passing of professor Dean Frantsvog, who passed away on Saturday, August 27, at the age of 47. After graduating from Minot State in 1997 with a degree in criminal justice, Frantsvog earned his Juris Doctorate in 2000 at Hamline University School of Law […]
‘Patties For Addie’ fundraiser set for September 9
A drive-thru burger lunch to raise funds for a teenage girl from Iowa Park suffering from a debilitating illness is fast approaching.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel6now.com
Storm chances will continue for the next 7-days
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 87 with a 40% chance of isolated storms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 73 with isolated storms. Thursday, we will have a high of 83 with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 69 with thunderstorms.
MSU Texas police chief retires
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University’s Police Chief Patrick Coggins is retiring after seven years of service at the university. Coggins started his law enforcement career in the Air Force back in 1986. He served in both municipal and county law enforcement before deciding that high education law enforcement was the niche he wanted […]
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls district to receive $1.1 billion from 2023 Unified Transportation Program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Governor Greg Abbott’s adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, the Wichita Falls district is set to receive $1.1 billion for roadway projects. The program’s approval advances a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. “The...
newschannel6now.com
Storms are anticipated Monday afternoon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 96 with a 40% chance of storms. A few of the storms this afternoon may become severe. Hail and high winds would be the threats we would be keeping an eye out for. Monday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sad Day in Wichita Falls, Eskimo Hut Announces They’re Closing
We need to pour one out for Eskimo memories today. Eskimo Hut is one of those things that fascinated me upon moving to Texas back in the day. You mean to tell me I can run through a drive thru, get an alcoholic drink made fresh, and just drive off? No joke, my mom makes me go here every time she visits me in Wichita Falls. Sadly, what I believe is the more popular location will be closing down.
newschannel6now.com
Premier High School opens in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new charter school has officially opened it’s doors in Wichita Falls. Premier High School is different from the traditional classroom because it is built around the student’s needs and allows them to earn their diploma at their own pace. The high school...
newschannel6now.com
Gunslingers give back to community while keeping Texas heritage alive
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - If you are a fan of westerns, listen up, because one group is taking Texoma 137 years back in time. The North Texas Gunslingers are a Wild West reenactment group based out of Iowa Park. Their goal is to give back to the community by keeping Texas history alive.
newschannel6now.com
Texoma police departments face recruitment shortage
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across the country, the number of law enforcement recruits is dwindling. The situation in Texoma is no different. “Back in the 90s, when I took it, you had hundreds of people. I had over 400 people show up,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department said. “I think on the last one, we had less than 60.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Area lakes, dams added to harmful algae bloom list
(KXNET) — Several lakes and dams in the KX viewing area have been added to the current Harmful Algal Bloom Water Advisory/Warning list. As of the August 30 update by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, 7 of the 11 listings involve locations in western North Dakota. They are: Grant County: Lake Tschida – […]
Dead fish at Lake Wichita worse than recent years
A foul odor and dead fish aren't uncommon during the late summer months at Lake Wichita, but officials said it appears to be worse in 2022 than in previous years.
Wichita Falls man arrested for murder by Fentanyl, police say
The Wichita Falls Police Department announced Monday that they arrested a teenager for murder after he allegedly sold counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl.
WFISD announces death of librarian
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District announced the passing of a staff member Tuesday afternoon. In a post on Facebook on August 30, WFISD said that Robin Daws, Librarian at Wichita Falls High School, Old High, has died. “Ms. Daws was part of the OId High family for many years and […]
AMC Patriot Theatre in Lawton is Doing $3.00 Tickets This Saturday!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend that won't break the bank and that the whole family will enjoy head to the movies! Typically Labor Day weekend is slow at theaters so the Cinema Foundation decided to offer a special discount on tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- A wetter, cooler start to the work week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today’s highs got up there! A few triple digit highs like the 101 in Altus, Vernon, Lawton, and Wichita Falls, and upper 90s for everywhere else, I think a cooldown is in order. And a cooldown we shall have. We’re still expecting some isolated pop...
kswo.com
Application now available for City of Lawton Elk Hunt 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Applications for the City of Lawton’s Elk Hunt are now available to local residents, according to officials with the City of Lawton. The drawing for the hunt will be held at 4:15 p.m. on September 21 at the Lakes and Land Commission Meeting at the Owens Multi-purpose Center.
kswo.com
Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton, sparking a grassfire and knocking out electricity for some. It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Flowermound and Cache Road. At last check, Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s...
Comments / 0