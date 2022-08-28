ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Duke Research Heads to the Moon

A Duke research study is preparing to blast off to the Moon with NASA on Artemis I. Dr. Tim Hammond, professor of medicine at Duke, and co-investigator Dr. Holly Birdsall created the “Fuel to Mars” study to identify genes and gene pathways that fuel-producing algae use to survive deep space. A duplicate control experiment is housed at the Durham VA hospital to see how the algae grow without exposure to radiation and microgravity.
Every Duke Chorale rehearsal is a homecoming for Allan Friedman

Allan Friedman joins the Duke Music faculty this fall as Director of the Duke Chorale. Friedman's connection to the Chorale runs deep, as he was a member of the group during his days as an undergraduate at Duke. After graduating in 1999 with a major in Music, including studies in South Africa with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, he earned a Masters in Musicology from UNC - Chapel Hill (2001) and a D.M.A. in Choral Conducting from Boston University (2005) with a dissertation on Russian Jewish Choral Music.
Welcome to the Duke Football Elko Era

Amid the measured mayhem of a recent football practice, Duke head coach Mike Elko quietly keeps watch with a whistle swinging around his left index finger. Elko’s words are sparing as he moves about practice as 300-pound bodies collide, air horns ring and players and coaches move through drills at breakneck speed. It’s a fast-paced work environment of organized chaos, one Elko fell in love with long ago.
