Allan Friedman joins the Duke Music faculty this fall as Director of the Duke Chorale. Friedman's connection to the Chorale runs deep, as he was a member of the group during his days as an undergraduate at Duke. After graduating in 1999 with a major in Music, including studies in South Africa with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, he earned a Masters in Musicology from UNC - Chapel Hill (2001) and a D.M.A. in Choral Conducting from Boston University (2005) with a dissertation on Russian Jewish Choral Music.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO