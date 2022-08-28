Read full article on original website
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Entire family killed after ‘selfie-loving sisters drown taking pics near waterfall and four die trying to save them’
SIX members of the same family died at the same beauty spot after trying to save girl of 14 who ventured near a waterfall to take a selfie. The picnic day out turned to tragedy for 15 family members who decided to stop by the Ramdaha Falls of Chhattisgarh - a spot of natural beauty in central India.
Khloe Kardashian breaks her silence on new baby boy with ex, Tristan Thompson, plus more news
Khloe Kardashian opens up about life as a mother of two. Khloe Kardashian says she's all about being a mom of two in her first major interview since welcoming a second child via surrogate with ex, Tristan Thompson. "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," Khloe told Elle in a Q&A published Tuesday, Aug. 30. "[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift," she continued. "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much." Khloe, who also shares 4-year-old daughter, True, with Tristan, confirmed through her rep in early August that True now has a baby brother who arrived via surrogate after being conceived in November 2021. Khloe had reportedly hoped to keep the baby news quiet both to "protect the surrogate" and for her own "mental health," according to E! News. The baby news came just months after Tristan apologized publicly to Khloe when a paternity test confirmed he'd fathered a child with another woman while he and Khloe were still together. Speaking to Elle, Khloe also pointed out that mistakes have their own kind of value. "We're all going to make mistakes," Khloe said when asked if she had "any wisdom to share" from her experience running Good American and beyond. "If you don't make mistakes, I think that's weird. You're supposed to fail. You're supposed to crash and burn. You have to experience things for yourself," she said. "It's like when you have a teenage daughter, and you know they're going to mess up and do crazy things, but you have to let them do it themselves, so they learn. It's the same thing in business. It's great when people know to ask for help because you don't know everything, but a lot of people are too embarrassed to admit that."
Child Drawing on White Socks of Plane Passenger With Feet on Seat Cheered
"What is the kids' Venmo? I'd like to thank him for his service," wrote one Redditor after seeing the photo.
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by the author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.
Viral Video Shows 2 People Getting Busy At A Jays Game & Security Got Involved
When you go to a Blue Jays game in Toronto, you expect the action to happen on the field. But what happens when someone tries to get to third base in the stands?. For those at the Rogers Centre on Monday, watching the Toronto Blue Jays game wasn't the only thing that caught their attention. Up in the 500 section, attendee Dimitri Karakostas said he and others saw a couple having sex in the stands.
The Hobbits From 'The Lord of the Rings' Hung Out In Toronto & One Couldn't Handle The Heat
Toronto was feeling a bit like Middle-earth this past weekend with the presence of The Lord of the Rings stars. Actors Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan, who played hobbits Frodo, Sam, Pippin, and Merry, were all in the 6ix for Fan Expo, and apparently, one actor found the city a little hot.
Bruce Willis, 67, surfaces amid battle with brain condition aphasia... after wife Emma, 44, was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'
Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
A Prosecco Bar Just Opened Near Toronto & You Can Live Out Your Bubbliest Dreams
This new restaurant in Hamilton is letting you pop some bubbly any day of the week. No official celebrations are required. Secco is a prosecco bar and everything from cocktails to the paintings on the walls embody the sparkling theme. It is the first cocktail bar of its kind in the city and you should visit if you love sparkling wine and celebrations.
'ChaseTO' Shares Why He Risks His Life Climbing TTC Trains & Urban Structures (VIDEO)
ChaseTO, a YouTuber and social media figure, is well known in Toronto for riding TTC trains, climbing skyscrapers, and exploring the city at dangerous heights. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity. What you may not know is that ChaseTO is actually composed of more than one person,...
The ROM Is Bringing Back Its Boozy Night Parties With Korean Tea Tastings & Spooky Events
You don't have to be Ben Stiller in order to spend a night at the museum. The Royal Ontario Museum is bringing back its evening parties, and you can sip boozy drinks and enjoy themed food. ROM After Dark is a monthly, adults-only event that celebrates different cultures and holidays....
