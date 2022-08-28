ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whdh.com

Harwich Police investigate after a school bus slams into tree

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Harwich Police are investigating after a school bus slammed into a tree on Bay Road Wednesday afternoon. There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for unknown injuries. Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
HARWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Three people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 person killed, 5 others seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brockton

One person was killed and five other were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians, cars, and motorcycles in Brockton on Wednesday night, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found several people suffering from an array of injuries, according to the Brockton Police Department.
BROCKTON, MA
capecod.com

New details: Fire causes extensive damage to house in Yarmouth Port

YARMOUTH PORT – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Yarmouth Port just after 3 PM Thursday.Heavy smoke and fire were showing when crews arrived at 38 Brush Hill Road. The fire appeared to have started on the outside of the structure and crews were checking for extension to the second floor. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Wareham responds to fiery motor vehicle crash

WAREHAM – Wednesday morning, shortly before 10 AM, Wareham Fire C-1, Engine 1 and Rescue 1, responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident on Router 495 at Route 58. When units arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle fully involved in fire after crashing into the wooded median strip area. Captain Mark Rogers and the crew of Engine 1 quickly extinguished the fire while Wareham EMS treated one injured party. Chief John Kelley was the incident commander.
WAREHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

School bus crashes into tree in Harwich

HARWICH – A school bus reportedly crashed into a utility pole on Bay Road in Harwich just before 5:30 PM Wednesday. There were no students on Monomoy Regional School District bus. The driver was extricated and taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police are investigating if a medical condition contributed to the […] The post School bus crashes into tree in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Breaking: House fire reported in Yarmouth Port

YARMOUTH PORT – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Yarmouth Port just after 3 PM Thursday. Heavy smoke and fire were showing when crews arrived at 38 Brush Hill Road. The fire appeared to have started on the outside of the structure and crews were checking for extension to the second floor. There […] The post Breaking: House fire reported in Yarmouth Port appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Body recovered at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River has been identified

A body that had been found in Fall River has been identified by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. On August 29, 2005, the Fall River Police Department received a report of a body that was located at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road. Police responded to the scene and observed the body of an African American man who appeared to be approximately 5’8”, 170 lbs. and between the age of 30-40 years old.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Child riding bicycle struck by car in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A child on a bike and a car collided in Falmouth around 5:15 PM Tuesday. The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was enroute to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich town line

DENNIS – A traffic crash was causing heavy delays for the afternoon commute. The crash was reported about 5:30 PM Thursday on Route 6 EB in Dennis at the Harwich town line. The extent of injuries was not immediately available. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich town line appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS, MA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable Police seeking missing female

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are looking for Courtney Asdot. Courtney is a 41-year-old female 5’6″ tall and 200 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on the inside of her wrist. She left a business on 8/23/22, she was heading to New Bedford or Springfield operating a business vehicle. She was […] The post Barnstable Police seeking missing female appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA

