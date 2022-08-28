Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
Harwich Police investigate after a school bus slams into tree
HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Harwich Police are investigating after a school bus slammed into a tree on Bay Road Wednesday afternoon. There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for unknown injuries. Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
capecoddaily.com
Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Three people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
1 person killed, 5 others seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brockton
One person was killed and five other were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians, cars, and motorcycles in Brockton on Wednesday night, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found several people suffering from an array of injuries, according to the Brockton Police Department.
capecod.com
New details: Fire causes extensive damage to house in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Yarmouth Port just after 3 PM Thursday.Heavy smoke and fire were showing when crews arrived at 38 Brush Hill Road. The fire appeared to have started on the outside of the structure and crews were checking for extension to the second floor. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecod.com
Wareham responds to fiery motor vehicle crash
WAREHAM – Wednesday morning, shortly before 10 AM, Wareham Fire C-1, Engine 1 and Rescue 1, responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident on Router 495 at Route 58. When units arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle fully involved in fire after crashing into the wooded median strip area. Captain Mark Rogers and the crew of Engine 1 quickly extinguished the fire while Wareham EMS treated one injured party. Chief John Kelley was the incident commander.
capecoddaily.com
School bus crashes into tree in Harwich
HARWICH – A school bus reportedly crashed into a utility pole on Bay Road in Harwich just before 5:30 PM Wednesday. There were no students on Monomoy Regional School District bus. The driver was extricated and taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police are investigating if a medical condition contributed to the […] The post School bus crashes into tree in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
State trooper taken to hospital after cruiser struck on highway in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A state trooper was taken to the hospital after their cruiser was struck by a motorist on a highway in Plymouth early Thursday morning. The trooper was working a details on the northbound side of Route 3 near Exit 3 when their cruiser was hit by the driver of a Honda sedan, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Brockton Police investigating multi-crash accident that left one dead, five injured
Brockton and Massachusetts State Police are investigating an accident that left one person dead and five others seriously injured Wednesday night. According to a statement from Brockton Police, the accident involved several pedestrians, cars and motorcycles and occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. Brockton firefighters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
1 dead, 5 seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and several others were seriously hurt in Brockton after an accident involving pedestrians, motorcycles and motor vehicles, according to police. Brockton Police told 7NEWS at least five people were taken to nearby hospitals after the crash, which was reported just before 8:30...
capecoddaily.com
Breaking: House fire reported in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Yarmouth Port just after 3 PM Thursday. Heavy smoke and fire were showing when crews arrived at 38 Brush Hill Road. The fire appeared to have started on the outside of the structure and crews were checking for extension to the second floor. There […] The post Breaking: House fire reported in Yarmouth Port appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Body recovered at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River has been identified
A body that had been found in Fall River has been identified by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. On August 29, 2005, the Fall River Police Department received a report of a body that was located at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road. Police responded to the scene and observed the body of an African American man who appeared to be approximately 5’8”, 170 lbs. and between the age of 30-40 years old.
capecod.com
Child riding bicycle struck by car in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A child on a bike and a car collided in Falmouth around 5:15 PM Tuesday. The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was enroute to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by car in Boston
BOSTON — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Boston on Thursday morning. The crash happened in the area of Columbus Avenue and Richie Street in the city’s Roxbury section, according to the Boston Police Department. The name of the person...
capecoddaily.com
Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich town line
DENNIS – A traffic crash was causing heavy delays for the afternoon commute. The crash was reported about 5:30 PM Thursday on Route 6 EB in Dennis at the Harwich town line. The extent of injuries was not immediately available. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich town line appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Police seeking missing female
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are looking for Courtney Asdot. Courtney is a 41-year-old female 5’6″ tall and 200 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on the inside of her wrist. She left a business on 8/23/22, she was heading to New Bedford or Springfield operating a business vehicle. She was […] The post Barnstable Police seeking missing female appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable police ask for public assistance to ID alleged armed robber
Barnstable police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect connected to an armed robbery that occurred on Monday. Surveillance video shows the individual in question entering a Hyannis convenience store clad head-to-toe in black, wielding what appears to be a gun and an orange bag. Police say the suspect may also be driving a small, light-colored SUV.
WCVB
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts; officials investigating
BOSTON — A 1-year-old dog was found as a stray in Norwood, Massachusetts, suffering from severe burns, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) said Wednesday. Officials are investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and are asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left an individual with ‘life-threatening’ injuries Wednesday evening. A spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told Boston 25 that the individual walked into a local hospital shortly after 5:00 p.m. to be treated for their serious injuries. According to...
capecod.com
New details: Dennis Police warn of delays along Route 134 due to utility pole replacement following crash
DENNIS – Dennis Police report that due to a motor vehicle crash involving damage to a utility pole earlier Tuesday, the area of Route 134 in front of Agway will be restricted to one lane of traffic while the repairs to the pole are being completed. There will be police officers directing traffic in the work area.
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old from Massachusetts arrested after a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 8-year-old child
An 18-year-old from Massachusetts has been arrested in a hit and run crash that seriously injured a young child. According to Yarmouth Police, on Saturday, Yarmouth Police Detectives arrested the suspect responsible for the hit and run accident on Saturday August 20. The suspect is identified as Jakob Gifford, 18,...
Comments / 0