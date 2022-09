SEATTLE – The undefeated Washington women's soccer team returns home to face Texas Tech on Thursday night at Husky Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Washington's 13 goals over the first four contests marks the fourth time in program history that has happened, the last time was during the 2001 season. The Huskies (3-0-1) are undefeated entering the fifth contest of the season for the sixth time in program history.

