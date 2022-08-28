Read full article on original website
birminghamtimes.com
Red Rock Trail System Expands, Connects Birmingham Neighborhoods
Officials from the Birmingham area joined corporate and community leaders last week to celebrate the latest extension of the Red Rock Trail System. The nonprofit behind the project is peering ahead to the next phases of a decades-long endeavor to create a 750-mile network of trails, bike lanes and sidewalks connecting all corners of Jefferson County.
Bham Now
Birmingham, Trussville + Norfolk Southern team up to eliminate train blockages burdening city
As reported by Bham Now, trains blocking the railroad crossings in Birmingham and Trussville have become a chronic problem. Luckily, help is on the way thanks to the Birmingham City Council and regional cooperation between the City of Trussville and Norfolk Southern. Today, the City of Birmingham committed to providing...
New transit system set to start rolling soon in Birmingham
If you need a ride, you're in luck! The Birmingham Rapid Transit will be ready to roll in the Magic City very soon.
The Tragedy of North Birmingham
Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side.
wbrc.com
Over Easy prepares to close after serving customers for more than a decade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another Birmingham restaurant is closing its doors after serving customers for more than a decade. Over Easy made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday. The owner said they managed to stay afloat at the peak of the pandemic, but a shortage of available and reliable...
birminghamtimes.com
Retired Birmingham Police Weigh In on City’s Growing Homicides
Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all of the headlines and raise questions about whether more officers are needed to reduce the number of murders. Most would agree that it’s not solely the responsibility of police, but it is true that as crime has increased, the number of officers has not.
Birmingham mayor says Water Works Board denied automatic meter bids: ‘It is ridiculous’
A simple technology could save Birmingham residents lots of money on water bills, but Mayor Randall Woodfin says politics are getting in the way. Roughly 13,000 customers in the Birmingham metro area have had or continue to deal with billing issues such as multiple billing or overestimated meter charges, with some of these reports going as far back as October.
Village Living
Metro Roundup: Over the Mountain mayors bring awareness to domestic violence in intercity forum
Mayors from Over the Mountain cities are banding together to combat domestic violence in Jefferson County. On Oct. 18, Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky, Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch will host the “Domestic Violence Awareness Forum: Protecting Teens and Young Adults from Dating Violence.”
wvtm13.com
Center Point redevelops Eastgate shopping center
CENTER POINT, Ala. — Changes are coming to Center Point's Eastgate shopping center. A new investor has started redeveloping the mall. In the video above, WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph takes a look at the city's newest project. — Follow Jeff Eliasoph on Facebook and Twitter.
styleblueprint.com
6 Quick & Easy Day Trips from Birmingham
If you’re itching for a quick getaway, consider a day trip to one of these six nearby gems that will steal your heart. Whether you’re looking for some front porch sitting with a sweet tea in hand, or a swanky martini bar with house music playing, there’s something for you within an easy drive of Birmingham. Check out some of what these nearby cities offer, and if you decide to stay the night, we have a few suggestions for lodging, too!
birminghammommy.com
September Events In Birmingham Not To Miss
Football is kicking off, the fall decorations are coming out, and pumpkin spice everything will be taking over Instagram before you know it! It’s time for some fall events, here’s everything you need to know to have some fun as we ease into fall, now all we need are the cooler temps!
Bham Now
What’s open on Labor Day in Birmingham—food, drinks + more
We have a three day weekend ahead and the last thing you want to do is show up to your favorite spot in town only to find it closed for the holiday. Have no fear—from restaurants to movie theaters, here’s your guide to what’s open on Labor Day around Birmingham.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on I-59 in Birmingham
A two-vehicle crash in Birmingham left one person dead and another injured Thursday morning.
wbrc.com
18-wheeler overturns on I-59N closing exit ramp
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler overturned on I-59 North at Tallapoosa Street Exit Wednesday in Birmingham. It happened around 2:30 p.m. The accident closed the the exit. No word on any injuries. Crews worked quickly to get the truck moved as drivers slowly navigated through the area. Subscribe to...
wbrc.com
More homes available as housing market shifts, according to Birmingham broker
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Depending on your price range, you could have less competition if you’re buying a home right now. While it is still more of a seller’s market, there is a shift happening. Homes for sale are remaining on the market longer and there are more houses available. Some of that has to do with price though.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD responds to 2nd attempted ATM theft in two days
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of another attempted ATM robbery early Thursday morning. It happened at the Regions Bank on 32nd St. S. The ATM machine appeared to still be on the property but sustained some damage. Birmingham PD responded to another failed theft attempt...
thebamabuzz.com
See which Alabama metro areas were named affordable US cities with the most home inventory
While the housing market is cooling off across the country, finding an affordable home is still a major challenge with skyrocketing rates and low inventory. However, according to Stessa, several Alabama metro areas including Birmingham-Hoover and Huntsville ranked among affordable cities with the most home inventory. Read on to find out more.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin Tells Water Works Board: ‘Get Out of the Way’
After hearing the story of one Birmingham resident’s exorbitant water bill and ongoing complaints from many other residents, Mayor Randall Woodfin on Monday called on the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) “to get out of the way” of the body’s general manager, Michael Johnson. In a...
Shelby Reporter
Food rescue ministry helps greater Birmingham area
Grace Klein Community is a food ministry organization that has been providing help to the citizens of the greater Birmingham area since 2009. The ministry was founded by Jenny Waltman and her family with the support of more than 50 committed volunteers. “We started feeding the hungry because we realized...
This Alabama city is one of America’s fastest-growing for startup funding
Birmingham is the fourth fastest-growing startup city in the U.S. for the second quarter of 2022, according to a new market analysis. Early-stage investment firm York IE, based in New Hampshire, is out with its compilation of some of the biggest funding rounds for the period, and Birmingham made its first first-ever appearance in the report.
