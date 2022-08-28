ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Red Rock Trail System Expands, Connects Birmingham Neighborhoods

Officials from the Birmingham area joined corporate and community leaders last week to celebrate the latest extension of the Red Rock Trail System. The nonprofit behind the project is peering ahead to the next phases of a decades-long endeavor to create a 750-mile network of trails, bike lanes and sidewalks connecting all corners of Jefferson County.
The Tragedy of North Birmingham

Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side.
Retired Birmingham Police Weigh In on City’s Growing Homicides

Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all of the headlines and raise questions about whether more officers are needed to reduce the number of murders. Most would agree that it’s not solely the responsibility of police, but it is true that as crime has increased, the number of officers has not.
Metro Roundup: Over the Mountain mayors bring awareness to domestic violence in intercity forum

Mayors from Over the Mountain cities are banding together to combat domestic violence in Jefferson County. On Oct. 18, Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky, Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch will host the “Domestic Violence Awareness Forum: Protecting Teens and Young Adults from Dating Violence.”
Center Point redevelops Eastgate shopping center

CENTER POINT, Ala. — Changes are coming to Center Point's Eastgate shopping center. A new investor has started redeveloping the mall. In the video above, WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph takes a look at the city's newest project. — Follow Jeff Eliasoph on Facebook and Twitter.
6 Quick & Easy Day Trips from Birmingham

If you’re itching for a quick getaway, consider a day trip to one of these six nearby gems that will steal your heart. Whether you’re looking for some front porch sitting with a sweet tea in hand, or a swanky martini bar with house music playing, there’s something for you within an easy drive of Birmingham. Check out some of what these nearby cities offer, and if you decide to stay the night, we have a few suggestions for lodging, too!
September Events In Birmingham Not To Miss

Football is kicking off, the fall decorations are coming out, and pumpkin spice everything will be taking over Instagram before you know it! It’s time for some fall events, here’s everything you need to know to have some fun as we ease into fall, now all we need are the cooler temps!
18-wheeler overturns on I-59N closing exit ramp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler overturned on I-59 North at Tallapoosa Street Exit Wednesday in Birmingham. It happened around 2:30 p.m. The accident closed the the exit. No word on any injuries. Crews worked quickly to get the truck moved as drivers slowly navigated through the area. Subscribe to...
Birmingham PD responds to 2nd attempted ATM theft in two days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of another attempted ATM robbery early Thursday morning. It happened at the Regions Bank on 32nd St. S. The ATM machine appeared to still be on the property but sustained some damage. Birmingham PD responded to another failed theft attempt...
Food rescue ministry helps greater Birmingham area

Grace Klein Community is a food ministry organization that has been providing help to the citizens of the greater Birmingham area since 2009. The ministry was founded by Jenny Waltman and her family with the support of more than 50 committed volunteers. “We started feeding the hungry because we realized...
