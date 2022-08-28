Read full article on original website
IMS Studies Utilize CoMMpass Genomic Data in Multiple Myeloma Research
The CoMMpass genomic data set of patients with multiple myeloma was utilized by investigators, contributing to 19 abstracts reported at the International Myeloma Society. The data created by the CoMMpass longitudinal genomic profiling study (NCT01454297) was employed in several significant clinical trials presented at the 19th International Myeloma Society (IMS) annual meeting, according to a press release from the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF).1.
ViPOR Regimen Shows High Complete Response Rate in MCL Cohort
Christopher J. Melani, MD, discusses the results of a trial investigating a combination regimen in a cohort of patients with mantle cell lymphoma. Christopher J. Melani, MD, assistant research physician in the Lymphoid Malignancies Branch at the Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, discusses the results of a trial investigating a combination regimen in a cohort of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
Future Directions for NK Cell Platforms in Hematologic Malignancies
Jeffrey Miller, MD, discusses what is next to come following an analysis of GTB-3550. Jeffrey Miller, MD, professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology, Oncology, and Transplantation, deputy director of the Masonic Cancer Center, the Roger L. and Lynn C. Headrick Chari in Cancer Therapeutics, and associate scientific director of Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics at the University of Minnesota Medical School, discusses what is next to come following an analysis of GTB-3550.
Dosing of FPI-1966 Starts in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Express FGFR3
The targeted alpha therapy, FPI-1966, has been dosed for the first time in a phase 1/2 study of patients with advanced solid tumors that express FGFR3. The first patient with an advanced solid tumor expressing FGFR3 has been dosed with FPI-1966 in a phase 1/2 study (NCT05363605), according to an announcement by Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.1.
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Show Promising Efficacy in Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer
The use of immune checkpoint inhibitors in anaplastic thyroid cancer shows a similar toxicity profile to that seen in PD-1 and PD-L1 targeting therapies. Immune checkpoint blockade was well tolerated and had a similar toxicity profile to PD-1/PD-L1-targeting therapies for patients with anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), according to findings published in Thyroid.1.
FDA Lifts Partial Clinical Hold on the TakeAim Leukemia Study of Emavusertib
The FDA has cleared TakeAim Leukemia study to continue enrolling emavusertib with or without azacytidine and venetoclax in patients with acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome. The FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on the monotherapy phase of the TakeAim Leukemia study (NCT04278768) of emavusertib (CA-4948) alone or in...
Age of Diagnosis Influences Risk Factors in Pancreatic Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Chen Yuan, MD, further discussed the research on the age-dependent associations and risks for patients with pancreatic cancer. Risk factors deemed to be inherited or lifestyle-associated risk factors strongly correlate with earlier-onset pancreatic cancer and show the importance of age at initiation to prevent cancer and control programs targeting this malignancy.
SELECT Study of Vopratelimab With/Without Pimivalimab Misses Primary End Point in NSCLC
Top-line data from the SELECT trial of vopratelimab plus pimivalimab vs pimivalimab alone missed its primary end point of mean tumor change but showed encouraging trends for secondary end points. The phase 2 SELECT trial of vopratelimab (JTX-2011) plus pimivalimab (JTX-4014) vs pimivalimab alone did not meet its primary end...
Menin Inhibitors Have Potential to Become the Next Class of Targeted Therapy in AML
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Eunice S. Wang, MD, discussed the growing use of menin inhibitors in acute myeloid leukemia, and clinical trial research further supporting the treatment strategy. The acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment landscape has a novel class of agents coming down the pipeline. Menin inhibitors that...
MAGNOLIA Study of Abelacimab for Cancer-Associated Thrombosis Initiates Recruitment
The phase 3 MAGNOLIA study has begun enrolling patients to examine abelacimab for the treatment of thrombosis associated with cancer. Recruitment has begun in the MAGNOLIA study (NCT05171075) examining abelacimab (formerly, MAA868) in patients with gastrointestinal/genitourinary (GI/GU) who are at risk of thrombosis, according to Anthos Therapeutics. Abelacimab is a...
A Look Back at FDA News from August 2022
Here is a look back at the FDA happenings from the month of August 2022. Nine oncologic drugs were approved by the FDA in August 2022, including acalabrutinib (Calquence), capmatinib (Tabrecta), fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu), ibrutinib (Imbruvica), and more. These approvals add to the treatment paradigm of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small...
Tweet Chat Recap: Swegal Evaluates a Thyroid Cancer Case
In an interview with Targeted Oncology following the tweet chat, Warren Swegal, MD, discussed the key takeaways from the discussion, including his thoughts on the case and what he hopes will be addressed in the future of the thyroid cancer space. Targeted Oncology was joined on Twitter by Warren Swegal,...
