Birmingham, AL

gadsdenmessenger.com

People of Etowah – Craig Ford

I was born and raised in Gadsden. I grew up in East Gadsden, three blocks from Gadsden State Community College. I was born at the old Baptist Hospital which is now Gadsden Regional Medical Center. What is your occupation?. I own and operate Ford Insurance Agency and The New Messenger...
GADSDEN, AL
Bham Now

5 reasons Alpha Charlie is a military, veteran + family favorite

Since it first opened in June, Alpha Charlie Grill, right next to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, became an instant hit with military personnel, veterans and families in the area. Two reasons: they feed service members on base in Birmingham at least once a month and you’ve got a great view of the planes. We talked to Specialist Jordan Barker, with the Army 20th Group, and Caleb Corder, General Manager, to find out more about why people love it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Longtime men’s formal wear business Mr. Burch closes on First Ave. N

As more businesses struggle to stay afloat with challenges like rising rent, staff shortages and inflation costs, it’s inevitable that we’ll have to say goodbye to some of Birmingham’s oldest and most beloved businesses. Mr. Burch Formal Wear is unfortunately joining the list and recently announced that they were closing their doors for good.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

Metro Roundup: Over the Mountain mayors bring awareness to domestic violence in intercity forum

Mayors from Over the Mountain cities are banding together to combat domestic violence in Jefferson County. On Oct. 18, Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky, Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch will host the “Domestic Violence Awareness Forum: Protecting Teens and Young Adults from Dating Violence.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
styleblueprint.com

6 Quick & Easy Day Trips from Birmingham

If you’re itching for a quick getaway, consider a day trip to one of these six nearby gems that will steal your heart. Whether you’re looking for some front porch sitting with a sweet tea in hand, or a swanky martini bar with house music playing, there’s something for you within an easy drive of Birmingham. Check out some of what these nearby cities offer, and if you decide to stay the night, we have a few suggestions for lodging, too!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Mountain Brook voters resoundingly reject ‘discord and rampant misinformation’

During the 80 years of Mountain Brook’s existence, it has been an article of faith that our city leaders have focused on two primary objectives: (1) making sure our city is run well; and (2) undertaking initiatives that will improve the lives of our citizens. Our leaders have always governed as non-partisan servant leaders who donate their time and talents, without pay, bound by one overriding goal --- to make Mountain Brook the best it can be.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
#Samford University#Plantation Patterns#United Chair Co#Winston Furniture Co#Marathon Equipment Co
styleblueprint.com

A Palm Beach-Inspired Wedding with Jaw-Dropping Custom Details

Maggie Hightower and Clarkson Smith first met at their church’s youth group in 2015. After Clarkson left to attend Auburn University, the two stayed in touch. The following fall, Maggie moved to Auburn as well, and their friendship continued to develop. Before they knew it, they had begun spending all their time together while telling all of their friends (and themselves!) that they were just really good friends. Clarkson eventually asked Maggie out on a date, and they soon realized that they were, in fact, more than just friends.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ProPublica

The Tragedy of North Birmingham

Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem

Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 3

MINOR (2-0) AT MOUNTAIN BROOK (2-0) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium, Mountain Brook. Last week: Class 6A second-ranked Mountain Brook beat James Clemens 42-21 while Minor beat Paul Bryant 37-8. The skinny: Mountain Brook leads the series 3-1 with the last game coming in 2007, a 31-7 Mountain Brook...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham brunch restaurant closing after 12 years

A popular Birmingham breakfast and lunch diner is closing its doors this week. Over Easy on Hollywood Boulevard has announced “with deep sadness” that Friday will be its last day of business. Occupying a prominent place off U.S. 280, sandwiched between Homewood and Mountain Brook, Over Easy opened...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘I Missed Her so Much I Sent an Engagement Ring Through the Mail’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Changes to 2 JEFCOED football games because fields not ready

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools is having to move the locations of two more football games scheduled for September 2 and September 9, 2022. McAdory was scheduled to host Bessemer City Friday night. School leaders said the field is almost done, but the rain Tuesday caused a delay. McAdory’s game will now move to Bessemer City. Game time is still 7 pm.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

