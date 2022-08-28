Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
gadsdenmessenger.com
People of Etowah – Craig Ford
I was born and raised in Gadsden. I grew up in East Gadsden, three blocks from Gadsden State Community College. I was born at the old Baptist Hospital which is now Gadsden Regional Medical Center. What is your occupation?. I own and operate Ford Insurance Agency and The New Messenger...
Bham Now
5 reasons Alpha Charlie is a military, veteran + family favorite
Since it first opened in June, Alpha Charlie Grill, right next to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, became an instant hit with military personnel, veterans and families in the area. Two reasons: they feed service members on base in Birmingham at least once a month and you’ve got a great view of the planes. We talked to Specialist Jordan Barker, with the Army 20th Group, and Caleb Corder, General Manager, to find out more about why people love it.
Bham Now
Longtime men’s formal wear business Mr. Burch closes on First Ave. N
As more businesses struggle to stay afloat with challenges like rising rent, staff shortages and inflation costs, it’s inevitable that we’ll have to say goodbye to some of Birmingham’s oldest and most beloved businesses. Mr. Burch Formal Wear is unfortunately joining the list and recently announced that they were closing their doors for good.
Village Living
Metro Roundup: Over the Mountain mayors bring awareness to domestic violence in intercity forum
Mayors from Over the Mountain cities are banding together to combat domestic violence in Jefferson County. On Oct. 18, Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky, Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch will host the “Domestic Violence Awareness Forum: Protecting Teens and Young Adults from Dating Violence.”
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City Titles
Hoover residents Mallie Kate Perry and Madeline Perry were recently named Miss Iron City’s Rising Stars for 2023. Both girls will attend Miss Alabama with Miss Iron City 2023 Jayla Duncan.
styleblueprint.com
6 Quick & Easy Day Trips from Birmingham
If you’re itching for a quick getaway, consider a day trip to one of these six nearby gems that will steal your heart. Whether you’re looking for some front porch sitting with a sweet tea in hand, or a swanky martini bar with house music playing, there’s something for you within an easy drive of Birmingham. Check out some of what these nearby cities offer, and if you decide to stay the night, we have a few suggestions for lodging, too!
Guest opinion: Mountain Brook voters resoundingly reject ‘discord and rampant misinformation’
During the 80 years of Mountain Brook’s existence, it has been an article of faith that our city leaders have focused on two primary objectives: (1) making sure our city is run well; and (2) undertaking initiatives that will improve the lives of our citizens. Our leaders have always governed as non-partisan servant leaders who donate their time and talents, without pay, bound by one overriding goal --- to make Mountain Brook the best it can be.
Food Truck Thursday: 1918 Catering
Jason says that the "dirty fries" are their most popular dish right now.
styleblueprint.com
A Palm Beach-Inspired Wedding with Jaw-Dropping Custom Details
Maggie Hightower and Clarkson Smith first met at their church’s youth group in 2015. After Clarkson left to attend Auburn University, the two stayed in touch. The following fall, Maggie moved to Auburn as well, and their friendship continued to develop. Before they knew it, they had begun spending all their time together while telling all of their friends (and themselves!) that they were just really good friends. Clarkson eventually asked Maggie out on a date, and they soon realized that they were, in fact, more than just friends.
The Tragedy of North Birmingham
Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side.
Bham Now
SanPeggio’s Pizza opening in former McFly’s space + 2 more NEW locations
We told you that one of our favorite local pizza joints, SanPeggio’s, is expanding to THREE more locations across Birmingham. Want to know where? Keep reading to see where the new spots will be and when you expect them to open. SanPeggio’s coming soon to Five Points. The...
wdhn.com
University of Alabama System Chancellor speaks on recruiting out-of-state students
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 700 students from Dothan area schools attend a college that is part of the University of Alabama System. That includes the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Huntsville, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham health system.
comebacktown.com
Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem
Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 3
MINOR (2-0) AT MOUNTAIN BROOK (2-0) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium, Mountain Brook. Last week: Class 6A second-ranked Mountain Brook beat James Clemens 42-21 while Minor beat Paul Bryant 37-8. The skinny: Mountain Brook leads the series 3-1 with the last game coming in 2007, a 31-7 Mountain Brook...
Birmingham brunch restaurant closing after 12 years
A popular Birmingham breakfast and lunch diner is closing its doors this week. Over Easy on Hollywood Boulevard has announced “with deep sadness” that Friday will be its last day of business. Occupying a prominent place off U.S. 280, sandwiched between Homewood and Mountain Brook, Over Easy opened...
birminghamtimes.com
‘I Missed Her so Much I Sent an Engagement Ring Through the Mail’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Bham Now
Birmingham, Trussville + Norfolk Southern team up to eliminate train blockages burdening city
As reported by Bham Now, trains blocking the railroad crossings in Birmingham and Trussville have become a chronic problem. Luckily, help is on the way thanks to the Birmingham City Council and regional cooperation between the City of Trussville and Norfolk Southern. Today, the City of Birmingham committed to providing...
Bham Now
Johnny’s Restaurant has the “Best Fried Food in Alabama” according to Food & Wine
Food & Wine Magazine recently named Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood as home of the best fried food in the state. Keep reading to learn what makes the award winning spot so delicious (and what fried food to try next time you visit). Award winning catfish. You just know it’s...
wbrc.com
Changes to 2 JEFCOED football games because fields not ready
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools is having to move the locations of two more football games scheduled for September 2 and September 9, 2022. McAdory was scheduled to host Bessemer City Friday night. School leaders said the field is almost done, but the rain Tuesday caused a delay. McAdory’s game will now move to Bessemer City. Game time is still 7 pm.
Birmingham mayor says Water Works Board denied automatic meter bids: ‘It is ridiculous’
A simple technology could save Birmingham residents lots of money on water bills, but Mayor Randall Woodfin says politics are getting in the way. Roughly 13,000 customers in the Birmingham metro area have had or continue to deal with billing issues such as multiple billing or overestimated meter charges, with some of these reports going as far back as October.
Comments / 2