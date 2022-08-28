ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

AFP

Truss on brink of power as UK Tories finish voting

After a gruelling nationwide tour, a dozen hustings and three televised debates, Liz Truss appears poised to take over as the UK's next prime minister heading into the close of voting by Conservative party members on Friday. The Labour party has profited from attacking Johnson's "zombie government" as the Conservatives have taken their time electing a new leader, gripped by infighting despite the wider crisis. 
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Wannabe Assassin Got This Close to Argentina VP

A Brazilian man is in custody after he held a loaded gun just a few feet from the head of Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, on Thursday. Video shows Kirchner greeting supporters outside her home in the affluent suburb of Recoleta, Buenos Aires, when the unidentified assailant approaches suddenly, holding a gun to her face. A click can be heard but the gun fails to shoot. Kirchner, Argentina’s former president, holds her hands to her head and appears to duck while the crowd appears to be in shock at what just unfolded. Authorities told Argentinian newspaper Clarín that a 35-year-old Brazilian man was arrested but did not provide any further identifying details except that he had a prior arrest in March for carrying a weapon. Sources told the publication the man was carrying a .32-caliber pistol that had bullets loaded into the magazine. The man is now in custody at the Federal Police headquarters in Villa Lugano. President Alberto Fernández later described the attack as “extremely serious” and “the most serious that has happened since we have recovered our democracy.”El video del arma contra @CFKArgentina pic.twitter.com/8j1xpMnPoe— Lautaro Maislin (@LautaroMaislin) September 2, 2022 Read it at Clarín
RideApart

Chinese Motorcycle Manufacturer Keeway Debuts V302C Cruiser In India

Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been serious about ramping up their performance and build quality. Less than a decade ago, any motorcycle made in China would have immediately been shunned due to mostly true stereotypes pertaining to quality. These days, however, even the biggest companies have embraced Chinese manufacturing, with no less than brands like MV Agusta and Harley-Davidson joining forces with companies from China.
RideApart

Aidea’s AA Cargo E-Trike Could Change The Food Delivery Game In Japan

Electric two and three-wheelers are literally changing the way of life in several countries across Asia and Europe. Being from the Philippines, I witness this change unfolding every single day. Just recently, I had my lunch delivered to me by a dude on an e-bike, when otherwise it would be a gas-powered scooter or motorbike rider handling deliveries. Indeed, the lower running costs and accessibility of LEVs is simply unbeatable.
