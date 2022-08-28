Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
Harley Adds Limited-Edition Low Rider El Diablo To Icons Collection
Harley-Davidson launched its Icons Collection with the Electra Glide Revival in April, 2021. Drawing from the Motor Company’s rich heritage, each annual Icons entry transposes classic H-D designs and color schemes onto one of the brand’s modern models. Harley only produces each limited-run trim once and serializes each individual unit.
RideApart
Indian Manufacturer Yezdi Introduces Two New Colors For The Roadster
Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles was certain about one thing from the beginning when designing Yezdi's return range: to restore the brand's original ethos and provide models that fully represent all that it stood for. Three models, The Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler, and Roadster, perfectly embodied the spirit of exploration, unrestrained enjoyment, and exhilaration.
RideApart
This 7-Second Harley-Davidson Sportster Drag Bike Cost $100,000
How much are you willing to pay for a Sportster? That’s an easy one, right? A 2022 Iron 883 retails for $11,249. If you’re not willing to fork over that much dough for a brand-new Sporty, older models go for as low as $3,000 on the used market. Now, here comes the real question: how much are you willing to pay to make that Sportster go fast?
RideApart
Backcountry Discovery Routes Introduces Beautiful PA Wilds BDR-X Loop
If you’ve been looking forward to Backcountry Discovery Routes’ shorter BDR-X adventures, then you’ll be happy to know that the second BDR-X route is now out. On August 31, 2022, the BDR folks officially dropped their newest route, the PA Wilds BDR-X. For those familiar with the existing Mid-Atlantic BDR, this new route can also function as a spur off of that one—heading into Pennsylvania, which isn’t a state where a bigger BDR currently exists.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RideApart
CAKE Captures Its Kalk OR Carbon Footprint Inside This Clear Cube
Back in October, 2021, CAKE and European energy company Vattenfall first publicly announced their intention to build a totally fossil-free electric motorcycle by the year 2025. At the time, the pair of companies acknowledged that greenwashing is a problem with electric vehicles, and that simply creating vehicles that emit zero carbon during operation isn’t enough.
RideApart
Could Ducati Shoehorn Its Granturismo V4 Into The 2023 Diavel?
V4 engines are the antithesis of practicality. Unquenchably thirsty, heat-radiating, and expensive, V4s typically power race-bred sportbikes these days. Ducati defied those stereotypes when it developed the Multistrada V4’s Granturismo engine. Ditching its trademark Desmodromic valvetrain, the Bologna brand sprung for valve springs, relaxing services to 9,000 miles and...
RideApart
2023 Suzuki SV650 Rolls Into Italian Market In Three New Colors
The stock market is up-and-down. Gas prices continue to yoyo. Even the weather is unpredictable these days. In this world of uncertainty, at least we can count on one thing: Suzuki is bringing back the SV650 for another year. To say the SV is long in the tooth is an understatement. Initially released in 1999, the perennial naked is now well over the drinking age (in the States).
RideApart
Here's What Happens When A CAKE Electric Bike Shows Up At Your Door
If you’ve owned any kind of adult-sized motorbike before, chances are good that you picked it up in person. Buying it new usually means a dealership experience, while buying used usually means you’re meeting a private seller at an agreed-upon location, looking everything over, exchanging money and a title, and likely being on your way with your new machine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RideApart
What's It Like To Build A LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR Model?
Back in December, 2021, we first told you about the LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR kit. While it’s not the first time that the Danish toymaker beloved by children of all ages around the world has teamed up with an OEM, it’s the largest (and arguably most involved) kit they’ve assembled yet.
RideApart
Ransomeware Cyberattack Shuts Down BRP Production And Operations
BRP (Bombardier Recreational Products) was riding high on August 8, 2022. One day removed from introducing its latest Can-Am, Sea-Doo, Rotax, Alumacraft, and Manitou lineups at the Club BRP 2023 event, the future seemed bright for the Canadian company. That is until a cyberattack crippled the conglomerate’s operations and production.
RideApart
Strider Introduces Adaptive Strider Program To Get Even More Kids On Bikes
On August 29, 2022, Strider Bikes officially announced its newest program to help get kids riding. The Adaptive Strider program is the Rapid City, South Dakota-based balance bike maker’s newest initiative to get as many kids who want to ride on bikes as possible. If you know any toddlers...
RideApart
Chinese Motorcycle Manufacturer Keeway Debuts V302C Cruiser In India
Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been serious about ramping up their performance and build quality. Less than a decade ago, any motorcycle made in China would have immediately been shunned due to mostly true stereotypes pertaining to quality. These days, however, even the biggest companies have embraced Chinese manufacturing, with no less than brands like MV Agusta and Harley-Davidson joining forces with companies from China.
RideApart
Aidea’s AA Cargo E-Trike Could Change The Food Delivery Game In Japan
Electric two and three-wheelers are literally changing the way of life in several countries across Asia and Europe. Being from the Philippines, I witness this change unfolding every single day. Just recently, I had my lunch delivered to me by a dude on an e-bike, when otherwise it would be a gas-powered scooter or motorbike rider handling deliveries. Indeed, the lower running costs and accessibility of LEVs is simply unbeatable.
RideApart
What Do You Like To Bring With You On Your Motorcycle Trips?
Are you taking a trip any time soon? Packing just what you need for that specific trip can be a challenge—whether you’ve traveled before, or not. If you’re traveling by bike, you of course have even more variables to consider. Will you be camping? Do you prefer to cook food at camp, or just pick up ready-made items along the way? Are you going solo, or riding with buddies who can share the load?
RideApart
New Segura Logan Gloves Offer Classic Leather Styling For Summer Rides
Just because it’s summer and the sun shines extra hot doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice your style when it comes to riding gear. I mean, let’s face it, one of the reasons why we love riding our bikes is because we get to mix and match riding gear, very much like we do in the world of fashion when we’re not on our bikes. This is especially true when it comes to the neo-retro segment occupied by scramblers and cafe racers.
RideApart
Italian Tech Firm Trackting Develops Open Source E-Bike Platform
Electric bicycles have integrated themselves into nearly all facets of daily life, especially in parts of Europe wherein the urge to make the switch to electric is highly incentivized. Not only used for personal mobility, e-bike have evolved to for-business machines such as cargo bikes and even street food carts. This is largely thanks to the adaptability of e-bike platforms, and their capability to be tweaked according to one’s preferences.
RideApart
2022 BMW K 1600 GT First Ride Review: The Balletic Behemoth
The United States National Highway System consists of 70 Interstates, nearly 200 U.S. Routes, and countless state and county highways. Motorcyclists navigating this dizzying web of blacktop typically turn to American-made, V-twin-powered tourers. From the mountains to the prairies to the oceans, these iron Clydesdales appeal to pavement-pounding roamers with lumpy exhaust notes and engine vibes that register on the Richter Scale.
Comments / 0