Just because it’s summer and the sun shines extra hot doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice your style when it comes to riding gear. I mean, let’s face it, one of the reasons why we love riding our bikes is because we get to mix and match riding gear, very much like we do in the world of fashion when we’re not on our bikes. This is especially true when it comes to the neo-retro segment occupied by scramblers and cafe racers.

BICYCLES ・ 16 HOURS AGO