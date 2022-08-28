Sac City Chamber Main Street Invites Everyone To A Chamber Coffee To Welcome Loring Hospitals New CEO On Thursday

Read full article on original website
Related
Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge to close Tuesday
Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will officially close its doors in early September. BJ Stokesbary with ATI Group says the current mall's final day is Tuesday, Sept. 6. ATI plans to begin renovations on the space in the coming months. The goal is to turn the former mall into Corridor Plaza, a strip center featuring shops, restaurants and an entertainment area.
1380kcim.com
Starting In September, A New Food Pantry Option Will Be Available For Carroll County Residents
Starting in September, a new food pantry option will be available for any Carroll County resident. The Tiger Cupboard will officially begin handing out food on Wednesday, September 7, and Carroll Middle School’s Juvenile Court Liaison Hunter Harmening says they will be open the first and third Wednesday of every month. He says the Food Bank of Iowa provides the food out of Des Moines.
yourfortdodge.com
Last Businesses Moving to New Locations As Former Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge Closes
The former Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge is set to close for good next Tuesday. Months after the Fort Dodge City Council voted to replace the mall with a 90 million dollar project called the Corridor Plaza signs are now up showing its last day is September 6th. Shoe Sensation...
1380kcim.com
The Guthrie County Fair Kicked Off Today And Runs Until Labor Day
The Guthrie County Fair gets kicked off today (Thursday) and runs until Labor Day. Fair Board Vice President Erin Bendickson says livestock shows will be every day, and the swine show kicked everything off at 8:00 a.m. this morning. Livestock shows are not the only thing participants will enjoy with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1380kcim.com
Doneta Linquist of Sac City
Doneta Kay Linquist, age 85, of Sac City, IA, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Emanuel–St. John Lutheran Church in Lytton, IA, with Pastor Ben Worley officiating. Casket bearers will be will be Doneta’s grandchildren. Burial will be in the Cedar Cemetery near Lytton.
Sioux City Journal
Machine shop frame collapse in Larrabee
LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
1380kcim.com
A Three Person Fight Occurred Yesterday At Casey’s General Store In Carroll
The Carroll Police Department was dispatched yesterday (Wednesday) to report three females fighting in the Casey’s parking lot. According to law enforcement, they arrived on the scene at approximately 10:09 p.m. and located the females in the parking lot. The subjects were identified as Takeesha Thompson-Odendahl, Tyesha Edwards, and Princess Cotton. Odendahl and Edwards have had issues with Cotton in the past. Authorities say Odendahl walked into the store, saw Cotton, and said hello, resulting in the two making comments back and forth. Odendahl tried walking to her car, and Cotton was in the way. Odendahl pushed Cotton to get out of the way, which is when the fight broke out. Law enforcement says an employee at the store saw Odendahl yell at Cotton while inside, and they observed the altercation outside. Edwards and Odendahl had minor scrapes and cuts, and no injuries were observed on Cotton. Odendahl and Cotton were transported to the Carroll County Jail, where they were booked for disorder conduct fighting, a simple misdemeanor.
Sioux City Journal
3 injured in crash near Royal, Iowa
ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
4 injured in Clay County, IA accident
ROYAL, Iowa (KTIV) - Four people were hurt in an accident in rural Clay County, Iowa, Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of 400th Street and 160th Avenue near Royal shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of a passenger car was driving north on 160th Avenue. As the car...
kicdam.com
Five Injured In Cherokee County Building Collapse
Larrabee, IA (KICD)– Five people were hurt on Tuesday when a building under construction reportedly collapsed in Cherokee County. Sheriff Derek Scott says the building was located in Larrabee and was being worked on when the incident occurred injuring five people including one person that had to be airlifted with what are described as severe injuries.
1380kcim.com
Collen Heidenreich of Wall Lake
Colleen J. Heidenreich, age 93, of Wall Lake, Iowa died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Twilight Acres Nursing Home in Wall Lake. Colleen Jeno Heidenreich was born to William and Jennie (Auen) Schafer in Crawford County, Iowa on October 7, 1928. She graduated from Wall Lake High School in 1946. Colleen’s career consisted of working two years in Des Moines, nine years with Farmers Savings Bank in Lake View, and 35 years at Wall Lake Savings Bank (now Bank Midwest).
1380kcim.com
Recent Fire At Carroll County Landfill Sparks Reminder About Proper Battery Disposal
Staff at the West Central Iowa Solid Waste Management Association reminds customers to be careful of what they throw into the trash after a close call last week. Solid Waste Director Mary Wittry says workers recently found a burning laptop battery that started a small fire at the landfill. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 people injured after motorcycle crash in Palo Alto County
A motorcycle crash in Siouxland resulted in one person sustaining serious injuries on Sunday.
1380kcim.com
Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Kuemper Girls Cross Country Wins Inaugural Meet at West Central Valley Thursday
Girls Cross Country Results for Thursday, September 1st. Kuemper and Audubon’s girls’ cross country teams traveled to West Central Valley on a nice day for a meet where both teams saw an individual place in the top three. As a team, Kuemper was the overall winner of the...
Sioux City Journal
Motorcycle crash with semitrailer, on U.S. 75, results in serious injury
HINTON, Iowa — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
1380kcim.com
ATF Executes Federal Warrants At BW Outfitters In Denison, Anita
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) served multiple federal search warrants today (Wednesday) at a Denison gun retailer’s stores and home. An ATF spokesperson confirmed that agents executed the warrants at BW Outfitters in Denison and Anita, owned by Brad Wendt of Denison, in connection to alleged violations of federal firearms laws. As the investigation is ongoing, the agency could not provide specific details regarding the nature of the raids. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it is released.
1380kcim.com
Joan Hiles of Denison
Funeral Services for 91-year-old Joan Hiles of Denison will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, September 5 at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation 2 hours prior to the service. Private inurnment will be held at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison on Wednesday, September 7. She passed away Tuesday, August 30 at Gracewell-Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
1380kcim.com
Details Still Scarce On ATF/FBI Raids At Five West-Central Iowa Locations Wednesday
Officials are yet to release any significant updates regarding federal search warrants executed nearly simultaneously yesterday (Wednesday) at five western Iowa addresses. In a joint action involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), agents raided the home of Denison-based firearms retailer Brad Wendt of Denison, his Denison and Anita stores, a rural Manning home in the 3000 block of 370th Street, and a site in downtown Adair, where Wendt currently serves as police chief. As of Thursday morning, federal authorities have not yet announced any arrests related to the investigation. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
1380kcim.com
Randy Nissen of Manning
Funeral Services for 61-year-old Randy Nissen of Manning will be held on Friday at 11am at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning with burial at Manning Cemetery. Friends may call from 10-11am on Friday at the funeral home. The Ohde Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Randy is...
kiwaradio.com
Sutherland Woman, Two Passengers Taken To Hospital After Accident
Royal, Iowa– A Sutherland woman and two of her passengers were taken to the hospital after an accident near Royal on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:45 a.m., a 16-year-old girl from Spencer was driving a 2017 Hyundai northbound on 160th Avenue, about a half mile east of Royal. They tell us that 34-year-old Jean Steen of Sutherland was driving on 400th Street in a 2004 Ford Excursion.
Comments / 0