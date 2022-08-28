Plan Now for Fall Metrorail Closures Affecting Alexandria

The City of Alexandria encourages residents and visitors to begin planning for Metrorail work affecting Blue and Yellow Line service in Alexandria this fall. The City is working with Metro to mitigate disruption to transit users and offer a variety of trip planning resources and transportation alternatives, including free shuttle service, to help customers get around.

Metro will temporarily suspend rail service south of the National Airport station from September 10 to October 22, 2022, as it works to connect Alexandria's new Potomac Yard station with the rest of the system. This is the first of two Metrorail service suspensions beginning this fall; to learn more about work taking place in 2022 and 2023, visit the City’s Metrorail impacts page.

From September 10 to October 22, 2022, the rail service changes will be as follows:

No rail service south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Station

No Yellow Line service north of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Station; riders should use the Blue or Green lines

Additional Blue Line service, with trains departing every seven to nine minutes (every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m.) from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and New Carrollton stations (Blue Line customers traveling between Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza stations should plan on approximately 15 minutes of extra travel time)

Green Line trains to operate every eight minutes (every 10 minutes after 9:30 p.m.)

Residents and visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the following alternatives:

Seven free shuttles that will be available to rail riders, including local and express shuttles replacing Blue and Yellow line service in Virginia, and three limited-stop shuttles crossing the Potomac River.

that will be available to rail riders, including local and express shuttles replacing Blue and Yellow line service in Virginia, and three limited-stop shuttles crossing the Potomac River. Free parking at the Van Dorn Street, Franconia-Springfield, and Huntington Metrorail station garages and lots during the rail service suspension.

at the Van Dorn Street, Franconia-Springfield, and Huntington Metrorail station garages and lots during the rail service suspension. Alternate transit service , including free DASH bus service, the Metroway-Potomac Yard Bus Rapid Transit Line (offering free service between Braddock Road, Crystal City, and Pentagon City stations through October), and Virginia Railway Express (VRE), which is offering free rides in September.

, including free DASH bus service, the Metroway-Potomac Yard Bus Rapid Transit Line (offering free service between Braddock Road, Crystal City, and Pentagon City stations through October), and Virginia Railway Express (VRE), which is offering free rides in September. Travel alternatives, including free Capital Bikeshare, water taxi, ridesharing, and dockless mobility devices such as scooters. To learn more about traveling in and around Alexandria, visit alexandriava.gov/GOAlex.

For more information, and trip planning assistance, visit Metro's Trip Planner or the City’s Metrorail impacts page.

Work to rehabilitate the Yellow Line bridge and tunnel connecting Virginia and D.C. will also begin in September, concurrent with the Potomac Yard Metrorail station project, and continue through Spring of 2023. The City of Alexandria will provide updates and travel resources for the duration of this project. To learn more about Metrorail work in 2022 and 2023, visit the City’s Metrorail impacts page.

