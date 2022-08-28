Malik Willis, Mike Vrabel evaluate Titans QB's preseason Week 3

Tennessee Titans 2022 third-round pick and quarterback Malik Willis saved his best for last in the preseason Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

Willis completed 15-of-23 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown to one interception, which came on a tipped pass. He also added 79 yards on four carries, including a 50-yard scramble.

In the first half alone, Willis was 12-of-15 and accounted for 167 of the Titans’ 187 yards.

After the game, Willis gave himself a B- for the effort, even though you can make the argument he deserved a better grade than that.

“I think it was probably like a B-,” Willis said. “It was better than the first couple of preseason games, just as far as me sitting in the pocket and just trying to take what the defense is giving me, even though we didn’t convert a couple of third downs just because they weren’t giving us those third-and-long looks. So just check down a couple of times and I just took off and slid for whatever we could get to the point.”

Here’s a look at what else Willis had to say about his performance, as well as head coach Mike Vrabel’s evaluation of the rookie in the preseason finale.

Vrabel on Willis' overall showing

AP Photo/John Amis

“There were some things we talked about him improving. Communication between him and Todd (Downing) during the game, his ability to get us to the line of scrimmage efficiently, his ability to keep his eyes downfield. Numerous times, him sliding up in the pocket. I thought the keeper was a great play. Treylon (Burks) could easily run, kept his eyes downfield and attacked the line of scrimmage. Then the touchdown pass, to be able to get something that he had a similar look on last week, trying to get a catch-and-run to Treylon. It’s funny how those things kind of sometimes resurface. Always learning. I love his attitude, like all these other guys.”

“We had too many drops, but there were some real positive things. And then we talked about not going out of the back of the pocket. I don’t think he did tonight once. I think he’s realizing where you can really make some hay on those scrambles. There are some times where I’d rather him not cut back in 10 yards from first down. I don’t think there’s anything good that can come from that. A lot of things that we can build on.”

Vrabel on the stress Willis puts on a defense

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

“We’ve just seen from so many different quarterbacks, as these athletic mobile quarterbacks have continued to go through college and be successful and productive, they make their way into the NFL. And it’s hard to defend a guy that can beat you a lot of different ways. He can beat you throwing in the pocket. He can beat you outside of the pocket throwing and can extend plays. Then he can also beat you by turning it up and running. There’s a lot of guys that we’re going to defend like that. It’s difficult.”

Vrabel on Willis' progress with decision-making

Syndication: The Tennessean

“I think that’s just a feel thing especially in that position, maybe playing where he played, being able to get away with some things. We talked about that last week, like an ability pool and wherever you were playing last year probably may not be the same ability pool on a quarterback that you have on Sunday. I think he learned that lesson, and then you move on.”

Vrabel on what Willis could have done differently on the INT

AP Photo/John Amis

“I thought he got it back. So hopefully we can throw it around their hands or knock their hands out.”

Willis on the touchdown pass to Burks

Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

“I just tried to replace where the pressure was coming from. They had brought the nickel from that side, so I just put my eyes over there first and he popped open before I got hit. I just trusted in him and he took it the house.”

Willis on Burks' progress

AP Photo/Wade Payne

“Man, he worked his butt off. No matter what people say he comes every day to work. He just continues to try to progress just like I am. He’s continuing to go at it. He messes up, its whatever. Just go, learn from it, and keep going and he’s just going to make plays whenever you give him the ball. I’m excited for him.”

Willis on things slowing down for him

AP Photo/Wade Payne

“I’m just trying to take it week by week, you know? It’s preseason, so you can’t put too much value into that. You’ve just got to take these opportunities as they come and just continue to try to progress from each practice to each opportunity you get to go out there on the field.”

Willis on staying patient in the pocket

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

“Yeah, at the end of the day, for as long as possible, I want to remain a passer and that’s why it was so frustrating about the first two games. I think I wasn’t remaining a passer as long as I wanted to, which is not allowing people to get open downfield and just having people come up early and that’s just not what we want.”

Willis on Logan Woodside sitting until 4th quarter

Syndication: The Tennessean

“That was tough. I was hyped. I was too – I was hyped for him. I was turned up. I was probably the biggest fan at that moment. He had me super excited about it. That’s my dog there so I was just turnt for him, man.”