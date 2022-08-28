Read full article on original website
Spearfish, VanLiere win titles at Belle Fourche Ryder Cup
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – Spearfish captured the team title of the Belle Fourche Ryder Cup Golf Tournament Tuesday. The Spartans finished with the low score of 337 to take first place. The home team Broncs finished in second with a 344 followed by St Thomas More with a 338. Sturgis placed fourth with a 361.
Cavaliers Sweep Scoopers in Volleyball Tilt
STURGIS, S.D. – The St. Thomas More Cavaliers used their front line size to kill and block their way to victory over the Sturgis Scoopers on Tuesday night at West Gym. The Cavaliers swept the Scoopers 25-11, 25-13, 25-17 to take the match. St. Thomas More (4-2) was led...
Taken Alive, Person win Mile High Preview Cross Country Race
DEADWOOD, S.D. – The Mile High Preview Cross Country Meet was held Tuesday. Winning the boys race was Jayden Taken Alive of McLaughlin, finishing in a time of 19:31.80. Darian Pesicka of Belle Fourche was second and Greyson Baumberger of Lead-Deadwood came in third. Winning the girls race was...
2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally revenue down from 2021
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota’s Department of Revenue announced Tuesday that tax collections at the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally finished at $1,544,471. The revenue sum from temporary vendors in the Black Hills was down 14% compared to 2021, but the state sales tax accounted for the majority of the collections with $902,399.
Report of person with a gun in parking lot puts Stevens High, other area schools on secure status
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Law enforcement in Rapid City say a toy pistol caused concern Thursday, forcing Stevens High School and several other area schools to go into secure status. Captain Dustin Morrison with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says it all began when they received reports from a...
Elizabeth Jane Sellers
Elizabeth Jane Sellers was born April 30, 1954, in Phoenix Arizona, to Clyde Martin Sellers and Lillie Louise Dean Sellers. Elizabeth “Liz” was united in marriage to George Jackson on January 6, 1975. They made their home in Box Elder, South Dakota, until moving to Newell, SD, in 2000 with their entire family. While in Newell she helped George run the “Nogotta Ranch”. She loved their home, all her animals, and flowers. Liz was an amazingly hard worker, a strong, stubborn, and courageous woman, to say the least.
South Dakota’s Welcome Centers Upgraded to Provide Wireless Internet and More Offerings for Visitors
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism is providing more amenities, including free access to wireless internet, at Interstate Welcome Centers. Since mid-August, travelers along South Dakota’s interstates have had access to free wireless internet at five welcome centers located near Spearfish, Chamberlain, Valley Springs, Vermillion, and Wilmot.
Highway Patrol reports driver may have fallen asleep in August crash into house
STURGIS, S.D. – A report from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates the Florida driver of a semi truck and trailer that crashed into a Sturgis home August 10th may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The patrol says initially the driver told them she swerved to miss a...
Spearfish Dog Days set for September 6
SPEARFISH, SD – Well-behaved dogs of all shapes and sizes, accompanied by their owners, are welcome to Dog Days in the pools from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center. The pools are open for the pooches to swim, chase tennis balls, and enjoy...
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender will not run for another term
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender has indicated that he does not plan to run for another term next year. Allender has served three mayoral terms and said he won’t run again even if there isn’t a candidate he thinks is suitable for the next election cycle. He said to run again would be too much to ask of him.
Labor Day weekend events in Newell promises fun for all ages
NEWELL, SD – A small community puts on a really big show when the annual Newell Labor Day Celebration gets underway, Sept. 4-6. The iconic event attracts people from hundreds of miles, all looking to wrap up summer fun with one last blast over the Labor Day weekend. From...
One arrested after woman found dead in Box Elder
BOX ELDER, S.D. – Authorities in Box Elder say a woman is dead and one person is arrested after an incident in which they are still investigating occurred Tuesday. Shortly after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Box Elder Police Department officers arrived at Valley Village Mobile Home Park, located at 240 N. Ellsworth Rd., to investigate reports of a possible assault.
Meade County Voters reject increasing the number of county medical marijuana licenses
STURGIS, S.D. – Voters in Meade County Tuesday voted down a petition that had sought to force the county to offer more than one medical cannabis license. The petition sought up to three medical marijuana dispensary licenses as well as up to three separate licenses for cultivation, cannabis testing and product manufacturing facilities.
Wall Meat Processing among recipients of USDA’s Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grants
WALL, SD – The Wall Meat Processing plant has been awarded funding to purchase equipment to improve humane handling and enhance food safety measures and efficiencies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) announced on Wednesday, an additional $21.9 million of funding is being awarded to 111 grant projects through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program (MPIRG), bringing total funding to $54.6 million.
