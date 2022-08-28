ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylon Robinson ready to see chemistry finally translate to the field

Prized UCF transfer receiver, Jaylon Robinson, chose Ole Miss over a plethora of other programs. He’s a speedy wide-out who’s expected to have a big year in Ole Miss’ potent offense. Despite standing at 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, he brings a dynamic skill set to this Rebel offense that includes winning 50/50 balls while possessing unique athleticism to shift all over the field.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Looking at recent 2025 Ole Miss baseball commit Griffin Enis

Not long after the defending National Champions received a commitment from highly touted 2025 in-state prospect Luke Romine, the Rebels got yet another 2025 commitment in outfielder/shortstop Griffin Enis. The 6-foot, 175 pounder from Corinth, Mississippi has a grade of 9 from Perfect Game, part of a Corinth Warrior squad...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Hill receives 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss senior defensive tackle KD Hill has been named the winner of the 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award. Hill, an Alabama native, becomes the 32nd recipient in the 33-year history of the award. He will wear Mullins’ No. 38 number throughout the 2022 season. The award honors the late Chucky Mullins, who had his […]
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Craving made-from-scratch chicken fingers? This newly-opened Mississippi restaurant has your game day covered.

Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger only restaurant pioneer, announced that its first restaurant in Oxford is now open at 1506 University Avenue. As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Oxford location is owned and operated by Tyrone Burroughs and Randy Washburn, who also operate two additional Guthrie’s restaurant in Memphis, and have plans to open a third and fourth Guthrie’s in Collierville and Olive Branch over the next several months.
OXFORD, MS
ourmshome.com

Henderson’s Estate Expands Legacy at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – For 37 years, the late Alice Henderson, of Jackson, supported the University of Mississippi with funds for scholarships. Now her $3.1 million estate gift further illustrates her devotion to strengthening her alma mater. The gift is directed to the John P. and Wanda Alice McKee Henderson...
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Could you imagine starting a new school year over 50 times? Well, that’s the case for one Nettleton High School teacher. “I’m going to keep coming back as long as they let me come back,” Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman said. “I’m not going to stop. They might kick me out of the door one day and say don’t come back.”
NETTLETON, MS
actionnews5.com

Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant as part of their continued restructuring plan. The company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. The restructuring plan focuses on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman charged with vehicle theft

A Mississippi woman has been charged with vehicle theft, according to police in Oxford. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Ave. for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
TUPELO, MS
localmemphis.com

New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
