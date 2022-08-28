Read full article on original website
Jaylon Robinson ready to see chemistry finally translate to the field
Prized UCF transfer receiver, Jaylon Robinson, chose Ole Miss over a plethora of other programs. He’s a speedy wide-out who’s expected to have a big year in Ole Miss’ potent offense. Despite standing at 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, he brings a dynamic skill set to this Rebel offense that includes winning 50/50 balls while possessing unique athleticism to shift all over the field.
Looking at recent 2025 Ole Miss baseball commit Griffin Enis
Not long after the defending National Champions received a commitment from highly touted 2025 in-state prospect Luke Romine, the Rebels got yet another 2025 commitment in outfielder/shortstop Griffin Enis. The 6-foot, 175 pounder from Corinth, Mississippi has a grade of 9 from Perfect Game, part of a Corinth Warrior squad...
Hill receives 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss senior defensive tackle KD Hill has been named the winner of the 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award. Hill, an Alabama native, becomes the 32nd recipient in the 33-year history of the award. He will wear Mullins’ No. 38 number throughout the 2022 season. The award honors the late Chucky Mullins, who had his […]
Craving made-from-scratch chicken fingers? This newly-opened Mississippi restaurant has your game day covered.
Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger only restaurant pioneer, announced that its first restaurant in Oxford is now open at 1506 University Avenue. As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Oxford location is owned and operated by Tyrone Burroughs and Randy Washburn, who also operate two additional Guthrie’s restaurant in Memphis, and have plans to open a third and fourth Guthrie’s in Collierville and Olive Branch over the next several months.
Henderson’s Estate Expands Legacy at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – For 37 years, the late Alice Henderson, of Jackson, supported the University of Mississippi with funds for scholarships. Now her $3.1 million estate gift further illustrates her devotion to strengthening her alma mater. The gift is directed to the John P. and Wanda Alice McKee Henderson...
‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Could you imagine starting a new school year over 50 times? Well, that’s the case for one Nettleton High School teacher. “I’m going to keep coming back as long as they let me come back,” Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman said. “I’m not going to stop. They might kick me out of the door one day and say don’t come back.”
Mississippi gathering spot with a view named one of the best rooftop bars in the country
The Coop at Graduate in Oxford was named one of Big 7 Travel’s Best Rooftop Bars in The USA for 2022. The list, which includes elegant and exciting rooftop bars from across the country, places The Coop at 26. Since its opening in 2015, The Coop has been a...
Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant as part of their continued restructuring plan. The company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. The restructuring plan focuses on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint.
Mississippi woman charged with vehicle theft
A Mississippi woman has been charged with vehicle theft, according to police in Oxford. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Ave. for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and...
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
Mississippi man charged with intimidation of witness after ignoring court order
A Mississippi man was arrested after police determined he was harassing a past victim of domestic violence, even after he had been ordered by the court not to have contact with the victim. Tayler Beard, 26, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with felony intimidation of a witness. His bond...
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
Mississippi high school student arrested for having gun on campus; state law says he can't be charged
SENATOBIA, Miss — Two 18-year-old high school students were arrested in Senatobia, Mississippi, Tuesday morning after Senatobia High School administrators found drugs on them, which later led to the discovery of a handgun in one of their cars. According to Senatobia Police, a school staff member saw two students...
New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
