Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 75 Migrants to ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!The Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Retired Chicago cop shot while attempting to foil robbery on South Side
CHICAGO — A retired Chicago police officer is in serious condition after being shot while attempting to foil a robbery on the city’s South Side Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency exchange. According to police, a 58 year-old woman was outside, opening the door […]
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman uncovers a trove of information about an armed robbery team that prowled the North Side for months
Six months before prosecutors charged Tyshon Brownlee with robbing, shooting, and trying to kill Dakotah Earley on a Lincoln Park street in May, Chicago police already had evidence that someone named Tyshon Brownlee was linked to a crew of robbers that was carrying out nighttime armed robbery sprees on the North Side.
Chicago family robbed and attacked by group of teens near train station
A Chicago family was robbed and attacked near a CTA station on the city's South Side on Monday. Police say that the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. when a family including a mother, 43, a daughter, 23, and godson, 18 were walking in the area of the 95th Street Red Line Station, according to FOX 32.
83-year-old rideshare driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — An 83-year-old rideshare driver was shot in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue. Police said the 83-year-old man was on his way to pick up a customer, when he was shot by a man who was standing in an […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Pilsen man charged with reckless conduct after blocking CTA Red Line exit while armed
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Pilsen man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless conduct after causing a disturbance at a CTA Red Line station in South Loop. Nehemiah Knox was seen by police blocking access to the entrance/exit of a CTA Red Line station near East...
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, man critically hurt in Gresham drive-by, police say
A woman was killed and a man was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
Attack on mother, daughter among the latest violence at CTA 95th Street Red Line station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and daughter were violently attacked after getting off a Red Line train at the 95th Street Station.The pair were beaten and robbed by as many as ten people during the afternoon rush, but the violence didn't end there.CBS 2's Chris Tye traveled to the station on Tuesday and found himself at the center of another violent encounter.As the CBS 2 crew was preparing the story on the mother and daughter who were attacked, another woman was attacked. She was hit and maced in the face by a mob, although it's unclear if it was the...
Chicago man charged in deadly Gresham shooting
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was charged with murder in the shooting of another man this May in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Damarrion Garron, 18, is accused of gunning down a 26-year-old man on May 30 in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police. Garron was arrested Wednesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
West Englewood shooting: Man critically wounded by gunfire
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded early Thursday in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 41-year-old was standing outside around 2:20 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone started shooting at him, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was...
fox32chicago.com
Woman caught in the crossfire after suspects open fire on each other on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest after being caught in the crossfire of two vehicles on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon. At about 2 p.m., the 37-year-old woman was on a porch in the 1100 block of South Francisco when two vehicles were driving by and occupants in the vehicles began firing shots at each other, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
fox32chicago.com
Gunfire hits man, 30, on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was walking toward his car when he was hit by gunfire on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning. The victim was in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he was struck twice in the arm and once in the back around 2 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CTA managers not at Red Line station as advertised for "Ask CTA" program Wednesday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has launched a new program to give riders a chance to share their concerns with transit agency managers at different train stops throughout the week across the city, but the "Ask CTA" program hit a bit of a bump on Wednesday.Chicago Transit Authority officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, saying they would be at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., but when CBS 2 stopped by, they were nowhere to be found.In that tweet, sent at 7 a.m., CTA said "leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to rider...
Chicago shooting in West Garfield Park liquor store kills 1, CPD says
Chicago police said a man has died after a shooting at a liquor store in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.
Mother, daughter attacked at South Side Red Line stop
CHICAGO — A mother and daughter were attacked Monday after stepping off the Red Line on the South Side. Lura Irvine and her daughter Kenya were heading home from paying Kenya’s bill at Harold Washington College downtown. Then, after getting off the Red Line at 95th Street, they said a group of as many as […]
CBS News
Chicago police warn of suspect who grabbed woman near Fullerton Red Line stop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of a suspect who they said grabbed a woman near the Fullerton CTA Red Line stop. The incident took place Aug. 10 around 7:25 a.m. at the stop in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when an unknown male subject requested a cigarette and subsequently grabbed the woman and "sexually abused her," police said.
cwbchicago.com
Carjacking team accidentally left one gunman behind as cops moved in, prosecutors say
The age-old adage “leave no man behind” apparently does not apply to Chicago’s carjacking squads. Prosecutors on Wednesday said Chicago police officers rolled upon an armed hijacking in progress early Tuesday and the carjacking team sped away in two hijacked vehicles. Well, most of the carjacking team...
Chicago man fired shots at man during road rage incident on expressway: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of being involved in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident Monday. Jalynn L, Powell, 21, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding. At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Illinois State Police District Chicago Troopers responded...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 23, shot in Chicago gangway
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in a gangway between two buildings around 8:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue when a gunman started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot at West Pullman gas station: police
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was shot to death while at a gas station in West Pullman on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday. Around 9:19 a.m., the victim was shot multiple times in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the...
Comments / 1