WGN News

Retired Chicago cop shot while attempting to foil robbery on South Side

CHICAGO — A retired Chicago police officer is in serious condition after being shot while attempting to foil a robbery on the city’s South Side Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency exchange. According to police, a 58 year-old woman was outside, opening the door […]
WGN News

83-year-old rideshare driver shot on West Side

CHICAGO — An 83-year-old rideshare driver was shot in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue. Police said the 83-year-old man was on his way to pick up a customer, when he was shot by a man who was standing in an […]
CBS Chicago

Attack on mother, daughter among the latest violence at CTA 95th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and daughter were violently attacked after getting off a Red Line train at the 95th Street Station.The pair were beaten and robbed by as many as ten people during the afternoon rush, but the violence didn't end there.CBS 2's Chris Tye traveled to the station on Tuesday and found himself at the center of another violent encounter.As the CBS 2 crew was preparing the story on the mother and daughter who were attacked, another woman was attacked. She was hit and maced in the face by a mob, although it's unclear if it was the...
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged in deadly Gresham shooting

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was charged with murder in the shooting of another man this May in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Damarrion Garron, 18, is accused of gunning down a 26-year-old man on May 30 in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police. Garron was arrested Wednesday...
fox32chicago.com

West Englewood shooting: Man critically wounded by gunfire

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded early Thursday in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 41-year-old was standing outside around 2:20 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone started shooting at him, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
fox32chicago.com

Gunfire hits man, 30, on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was walking toward his car when he was hit by gunfire on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning. The victim was in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he was struck twice in the arm and once in the back around 2 a.m.
CBS Chicago

CTA managers not at Red Line station as advertised for "Ask CTA" program Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has launched a new program to give riders a chance to share their concerns with transit agency managers at different train stops throughout the week across the city, but the "Ask CTA" program hit a bit of a bump on Wednesday.Chicago Transit Authority officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, saying they would be at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., but when CBS 2 stopped by, they were nowhere to be found.In that tweet, sent at 7 a.m., CTA said "leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to rider...
WGN News

Mother, daughter attacked at South Side Red Line stop

CHICAGO — A mother and daughter were attacked Monday after stepping off the Red Line on the South Side. Lura Irvine and her daughter Kenya were heading home from paying Kenya’s bill at Harold Washington College downtown. Then, after getting off the Red Line at 95th Street, they said a group of as many as […]
CBS News

Chicago police warn of suspect who grabbed woman near Fullerton Red Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of a suspect who they said grabbed a woman near the Fullerton CTA Red Line stop. The incident took place Aug. 10 around 7:25 a.m. at the stop in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when an unknown male subject requested a cigarette and subsequently grabbed the woman and "sexually abused her," police said.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 23, shot in Chicago gangway

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in a gangway between two buildings around 8:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue when a gunman started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot at West Pullman gas station: police

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was shot to death while at a gas station in West Pullman on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday. Around 9:19 a.m., the victim was shot multiple times in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the...
