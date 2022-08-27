ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Firefighters Battle Commercial Fire | Anaheim

08.30.2022 | 12:18 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to a working commercial fire with heavy flames and smoke at a commercial building. The fire was held to one unit in the building. A fire investigator has been called to the scene to investigate the cause but as of now the cause of the fire is unknown. The fire took around 15 minutes to knock down. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ANAHEIM, CA
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people

Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
moneyinc.com

The 10 Richest Neighborhoods in Los Angeles in 2022

Every city has some areas that are expensive and other neighborhoods that are considered affordable. In most cases, the most expensive places to live are also the richest, as they are home to the highest earners. The residents’ high salaries are what enable people to live in the best areas, as they need a substantial income to cover the cost of paying a mortgage or rent plus other living costs. So, what are the richest neighborhoods in L.A? Here are the 10 richest neighborhoods in Los Angeles based on the median income of the residents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
One Green Planet

Three Ducks Found Near Los Angeles With Beaks Removed

Three ducks have been found in a park near Los Angeles with their beaks removed, prompting authorities to investigate human involvement. The three ducks were found in a park in Fountain Valley, California, and all of them had their beaks partially removed. Officials are investigating the injuries which made them not be able to eat. Because of their injuries, they either died or had to be euthanized.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
KTLA

Anaheim officially designates ‘Little Arabia’ neighborhood; 1st Arab-American district in nation

The city of Anaheim has officially recognized a populous borough known for its Arab-American residents and businesses as “Little Arabia.” The Anaheim City Council voted on Tuesday to designate a portion of the Brookhurst Corridor between West Broadway and Ball Road as Little Arabia. It’s believed to be the first formally recognized Arab-American district in […]
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cool Down on Hot Days at This Inflatable Water Park

Picturing a swimming pool without an inflatable unicorn or rainbow or swan or hamburger floating gently in the shallow end? It's difficult to do, especially since pool-loving influencers have made so many modern aquatic accouterments whimsically well-known in recent years. But finding colorful and colossal inflatables on a much, much...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

