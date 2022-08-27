Read full article on original website
Freeway closed in DTLA after person jumps from overpass
A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles today, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway.
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
onscene.tv
Firefighters Battle Commercial Fire | Anaheim
08.30.2022 | 12:18 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to a working commercial fire with heavy flames and smoke at a commercial building. The fire was held to one unit in the building. A fire investigator has been called to the scene to investigate the cause but as of now the cause of the fire is unknown. The fire took around 15 minutes to knock down. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Headlines: Six Shot at Boyle Heights Bar; Heat Wave Hitting L.A. This Week
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man started firing a gun during a fight inside of Boyle Heights’ Holiday Bar, wounding six. [US News]...
High bacteria levels prompt water warning for popular SoCal beach spots
L.A. County health officials are asking residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey and other popular spots.
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
msn.com
Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people
Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
moneyinc.com
The 10 Richest Neighborhoods in Los Angeles in 2022
Every city has some areas that are expensive and other neighborhoods that are considered affordable. In most cases, the most expensive places to live are also the richest, as they are home to the highest earners. The residents’ high salaries are what enable people to live in the best areas, as they need a substantial income to cover the cost of paying a mortgage or rent plus other living costs. So, what are the richest neighborhoods in L.A? Here are the 10 richest neighborhoods in Los Angeles based on the median income of the residents.
newsantaana.com
Arizona man charged with robbery spree that targeted Big Lots and PetSmart stores in So. Cal.
LOS ANGELES – An Arizona man was charged today in a federal criminal complaint alleging he robbed 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona during a three-week crime spree that ended in a high-speed chase in which he fired upon federal agents and, after police rammed his car, he accidentally shot himself under his chin.
One Green Planet
Three Ducks Found Near Los Angeles With Beaks Removed
Three ducks have been found in a park near Los Angeles with their beaks removed, prompting authorities to investigate human involvement. The three ducks were found in a park in Fountain Valley, California, and all of them had their beaks partially removed. Officials are investigating the injuries which made them not be able to eat. Because of their injuries, they either died or had to be euthanized.
foxla.com
List: These SoCal theaters are selling $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day
LOS ANGELES - For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched "National Cinema Day" to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of...
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
Anaheim officially designates ‘Little Arabia’ neighborhood; 1st Arab-American district in nation
The city of Anaheim has officially recognized a populous borough known for its Arab-American residents and businesses as “Little Arabia.” The Anaheim City Council voted on Tuesday to designate a portion of the Brookhurst Corridor between West Broadway and Ball Road as Little Arabia. It’s believed to be the first formally recognized Arab-American district in […]
NBC Los Angeles
Cool Down on Hot Days at This Inflatable Water Park
Picturing a swimming pool without an inflatable unicorn or rainbow or swan or hamburger floating gently in the shallow end? It's difficult to do, especially since pool-loving influencers have made so many modern aquatic accouterments whimsically well-known in recent years. But finding colorful and colossal inflatables on a much, much...
thesource.com
Woman Knocked Unconscious and Fight Raged On at Chris Brown and Lil Baby Show in Inglewood
Chris Brown and Lil Baby pulled into the Kia Forum for their Los Angeles-area show. While Breezy was reaching near the end of his set, TMZ reports a brawl broke out in the front section of the crowd. In the video, two men exchange blows, and a woman is knocked...
