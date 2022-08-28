ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State basketball sets opponent for season-opener

EAST LANSING -- It’ll be Yooper vs. Yooper when Michigan State opens its 2022-23 men’s basketball season. The Spartans will host Northern Arizona on Nov. 7 at the Breslin Center, according to a schedule released by Northern Arizona. The game will serve as Michigan State’s season-opener, four days...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan is offer No. 1 for '24 DB Trey Tolmaire

Mission Viejo (Calif.) junior defensive back Treyvon Tolmaire picked up his first scholarship offer earlier today and it was a big one. September 1st marked the first day players in the ’24 class could be contacted by college programs. Prior to today, a player could reach out and initiate contact with a coach but coaches could not call, text or DM a player first.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Four keys and a pick: No. 8 Michigan vs. Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — At long last, the Michigan football team's 2022 season has arrived. After extensively previewing the Wolverines' 2022 season, we all finally get to see what exactly Michigan is bringing to the table this fall. That begins at Noon on Saturday, as the Wolverines host Colorado State (ABC) in a non-conference matchup. The Rams are coming off a 3-9 season last fall, but have 54 newcomers this season, as well as first-year head coach Jay Norvell.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan makes contact right away with five-star DL

College programs could directly contact junior prospects right when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night and one of the first recruits to hear from the Wolverines was Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius 2024 five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott. “Yeah I’ve heard from a lot of there staff including Coach Harbaugh,”...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival

This weekend, the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns with an impressive variety of wings, live music, pro wrestling, spirits, craft vendors and more. According to its website, “This festival is not about how many wing vendors participate; it’s more about the different flavors of wings you can buy at the festival.”
LANSING, MI
Progress is Being Made on a New Lansing Business

There used to be a Burger King over on Jolly Road between Dunckel and Aurelius. Sadly, that is no more. It started back in March 2019 when there was a sign taped to the soundbox in the drive-thru stating that it was closed for remodeling. However, it never saw any kind of remodeling and it never opened its doors again.
Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The iconic Sears, Roebuck and Company location is expected to be transformed into a ROECO on East Michigan Avenue. Gillespie Group announced on Tuesday the property of 3131 East Michigan Ave. is under development for what they call a ROECO and it will be marketed as a regional mixed-use entertainment destination.
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Malls across the United States are struggling to attract customers in the era of online shopping. This may leave you wondering; What’s in store for Lansing Mall?. Frequent shoppers and walkers, Mary Evangelista and Joy Abbott, come to the Lansing Mall twice a week....
LANSING, MI
Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer

UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
Police asking for help in homicide, fraud cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help with three cases. A 2008 homicide is still unsolved, one man is wanted for questioning in a credit card theft case, and one man is wanted for homicide. CASE ONE: Do you have any information on the homicide of Jason Cook? Cook was […]
LANSING, MI
