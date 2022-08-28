Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball sets opponent for season-opener
EAST LANSING -- It’ll be Yooper vs. Yooper when Michigan State opens its 2022-23 men’s basketball season. The Spartans will host Northern Arizona on Nov. 7 at the Breslin Center, according to a schedule released by Northern Arizona. The game will serve as Michigan State’s season-opener, four days...
After strong showing Nyckoles Harbor, Evan Link focused on getting even better
Evan Link faced what will likely be his stiffest individual test of the season last week, and when the dust settled, he’d proven to be up to the task. The Michigan commit went toe-to-toe with Nyckoles Harbor and got the better end of both the matchup and the game, as Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga Prep breezed to a 37-14 victory over Archbishop Carroll.
Michigan is offer No. 1 for '24 DB Trey Tolmaire
Mission Viejo (Calif.) junior defensive back Treyvon Tolmaire picked up his first scholarship offer earlier today and it was a big one. September 1st marked the first day players in the ’24 class could be contacted by college programs. Prior to today, a player could reach out and initiate contact with a coach but coaches could not call, text or DM a player first.
How to watch Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: TV channel, stream, radio
It's been a long offseason of hype, excitement and restored expectations in East Lansing after Mel Tucker led the Spartans to an 11-2 season hardly anybody saw coming last fall. The sequel to one of the most surprising stories in college football begins Friday night when Michigan State hosts Western Michigan.
Four keys and a pick: No. 8 Michigan vs. Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — At long last, the Michigan football team's 2022 season has arrived. After extensively previewing the Wolverines' 2022 season, we all finally get to see what exactly Michigan is bringing to the table this fall. That begins at Noon on Saturday, as the Wolverines host Colorado State (ABC) in a non-conference matchup. The Rams are coming off a 3-9 season last fall, but have 54 newcomers this season, as well as first-year head coach Jay Norvell.
Michigan makes contact right away with five-star DL
College programs could directly contact junior prospects right when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night and one of the first recruits to hear from the Wolverines was Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius 2024 five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott. “Yeah I’ve heard from a lot of there staff including Coach Harbaugh,”...
Eyabi Anoma has been 'really good,' may play 'right away' for Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Eyabi Anoma joined the Michigan football program less than two weeks ago, but the former five-star edge rusher is already on track to see playing time this Saturday against Colorado State. Jim Harbaugh said Monday that Anoma — a graduate transfer from Tennessee-Martin — has...
Grand Blanc star Kate Brody explains how she shot record-setting 62 at The Fortress
FLINT – Kate Brody proved how important a good short game can be in golf during a recent match at The Fortress in Frankenmuth. Brody was so dialed in that she hit every green in regulation and had just one putt longer than 15 feet. The result?. A record-shattering...
Grand Ledge man snags 3rd place in his age bracket at 2022 CrossFit Games
At the age of 66, Jim Peeper is proving that you really shouldn't let your age slow you down when it comes to fitness.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival
This weekend, the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns with an impressive variety of wings, live music, pro wrestling, spirits, craft vendors and more. According to its website, “This festival is not about how many wing vendors participate; it’s more about the different flavors of wings you can buy at the festival.”
Progress is Being Made on a New Lansing Business
There used to be a Burger King over on Jolly Road between Dunckel and Aurelius. Sadly, that is no more. It started back in March 2019 when there was a sign taped to the soundbox in the drive-thru stating that it was closed for remodeling. However, it never saw any kind of remodeling and it never opened its doors again.
WILX-TV
Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The iconic Sears, Roebuck and Company location is expected to be transformed into a ROECO on East Michigan Avenue. Gillespie Group announced on Tuesday the property of 3131 East Michigan Ave. is under development for what they call a ROECO and it will be marketed as a regional mixed-use entertainment destination.
WILX-TV
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Malls across the United States are struggling to attract customers in the era of online shopping. This may leave you wondering; What’s in store for Lansing Mall?. Frequent shoppers and walkers, Mary Evangelista and Joy Abbott, come to the Lansing Mall twice a week....
Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer
UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
Police asking for help in homicide, fraud cases
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help with three cases. A 2008 homicide is still unsolved, one man is wanted for questioning in a credit card theft case, and one man is wanted for homicide. CASE ONE: Do you have any information on the homicide of Jason Cook? Cook was […]
