Uptown! Announces New 2022-2023 Season

Curtains up in Chester County and the Philadelphia suburbs. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is thrilled to announce the line-up for its first ever self-produced theatre season, and the company’s first under the leadership of new Artistic Director Carmen Khan. This historic first season of professional theatre in downtown...
