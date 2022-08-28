Read full article on original website
Water well at Mississippi Fairgrounds operating in response to Jackson emergency
JACKSON, Miss. — A well installed this year at the Mississippi Fairgrounds is being used to respond to Jackson's water emergency. The Fairgrounds are serving as a staging area and as one of the seven water distribution sites. "On the south side of the Coliseum, we are serving as...
Lumumba welcomes state help to address water plant challenges; says no untreated water made it customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Mayor Chowke Antar Lumumba responded to the governor’s claims that untreated water had made it into homes and businesses. Tuesday, Lumumba met to respond to news that the state was stepping in to address problems at its main water treatment facility. He said...
PHOTOS: Pearl River flooding on Aug. 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson are facing floodwaters from the Pearl River after days of heavy rainfall last week. On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake currently stands at […]
Jackson Water Crisis: Morgan & Morgan along with Hinds County Sheriff hosting water & supplies giveaway
JACKSON, Miss. — Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones along with Morgan & Morgan's Disaster Response Team will be handing out water and supplies Wednesday at noon. Those affected by the Jackson water emergency can go to Cade Chapel M.B. Church at 1000 West Ridgeway St at noon. In addition...
Low water pressure at the Jackson medical mall causes entire air-conditioning system to shut down
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The executive director of the Jackson Medical Mall says they are making necessary changes after low water pressure inside the facility caused the entire air-condition system to shut down. “It’s a concealed tight building, and so we have to have circulating air to make sure folks...
Ridgeland mayor says city’s water ‘isolated’ from Jackson’s system
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee issued a statement in response to questions the city has been receiving regarding its water system. McGee did not specify the calls into his office, but his statement clarified the difference between Jackson and Ridgeland’s water systems. “The Ridgeland drinking...
City of Jackson announces water distributing locations/times for the coming week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson has provided a list of water distribution locations and times for the coming week amid an ongoing water crisis in the Metro. This after Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency due to the failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the city’s main treatment facility.
Brokenness in Jackson rising to the top
Aging, inadequate, and now – crippled; Jackson’s water and sewage systems are on their very last legs. Critical infrastructure, having been ignored by state and local leaders for decades, is barely capable of being Band-Aided at this point. Hopefully the citizens of Jackson, and the scores of people across Central Mississippi and beyond who benefit from the economics inherent in Jackson, take notice of the recent sequence of events.
Jackson mayor declares water system emergency
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding. The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has caused little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers. According to the city, […]
Jackson, Mississippi, to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely
(Reuters) - Jackson, Mississippi, will go without reliable drinking water indefinitely, officials said on Monday, after pumps at the main water treatment plant failed, leading to the emergency distribution of bottled water and tanker trucks for 180,000 people. The city linked the failure to complications from the flooding of the...
Mississippi’s largest hospital put on fire watch after ongoing water crisis affects fire suppression systems
The ongoing water crisis in Jackson is affecting fire suppression systems at Mississippi’s largest hospital complex. Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have put the main campus in Jackson on a fire watch, effective immediately because of a continuous drop in water pressure in recent days. UMMC...
Walmart, Salvation Army to distribute water in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Walmart and the Salvation Army of Jackson distributed water to neighbors in need on Wednesday at the store’s location on Greenway Drive. Neighbors in Jackson were left with little to no potable drinking water after last week’s flooding from the Pearl River. The flooding caused issues at the O.B. […]
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon fat and oil recycling business, has pled guilty to illegally dumping industrial waste into the Jackson sewer system. On Wednesday, Robert David Douglas, 60,...
Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt will partner with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance to hold a bottled water drive for neighbors in the City of Jackson. Gluckstadt neighbors are asked to donate cases of bottled water or unopened gallon jugs to help provide Jackson citizens with clean water for drinking, cooking and […]
LIST: Water giveaways in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is little to no water pressure in the City of Jackson after the Pearl River flood caused issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Some organizations will provide water to Jackson citizens. Water will be provided the following locations: Hawkins Field Airport – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on […]
Jackson Driver’s Service Bureau closed until further notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the water emergency in Jackson, the Driver’s Service Bureau, located at 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave., will be closed until further notice. Staff will relocate to the Pearl Office/Troop C located at 3851 Highway 468 West, Pearl, Mississippi, 39208. This location will be appointment only. “We appreciate your patience […]
Gov. Reeves declares state of emergency due to Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared a state of emergency due to Jackson’s water crisis on Monday, August 29. According to the governor, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is also working to prepare an emergency order due to little or no water pressure in the city. Until the issue at […]
Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson’s public works director has been reassigned, amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Marlin King, who was confirmed by the city council about a year ago, said the decision was made after speaking with the mayor. “He asked me to come in and identify...
Have an appointment at a Jackson UMMC facility? Here are the 5 locations impacted by low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you have an appointment with a University of Mississippi Medical Center facility, there are a few things you need to know. Only off-campus locations owned by UMMC are affected by Jackson’s water crisis. The main campus at 2500 N. State St. in Jackson,...
Lumumba and governor united in dealing with water crisis; mayor says the two are not having ‘dueling press conferences’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he and Gov. Tate Reeves are unified in their effort to restore water to the tens of thousands of customers impacted by the city’s latest water crisis, despite not appearing with him at press conferences on Monday and Tuesday.
