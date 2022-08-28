ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Pearl River flooding on Aug. 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson are facing floodwaters from the Pearl River after days of heavy rainfall last week. On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake currently stands at […]
JACKSON, MS
Lake, MS
Jackson, MS
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
fox40jackson.com

Ridgeland mayor says city’s water ‘isolated’ from Jackson’s system

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee issued a statement in response to questions the city has been receiving regarding its water system. McGee did not specify the calls into his office, but his statement clarified the difference between Jackson and Ridgeland’s water systems. “The Ridgeland drinking...
RIDGELAND, MS
fox40jackson.com

City of Jackson announces water distributing locations/times for the coming week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson has provided a list of water distribution locations and times for the coming week amid an ongoing water crisis in the Metro. This after Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency due to the failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the city’s main treatment facility.
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Link

Brokenness in Jackson rising to the top

Aging, inadequate, and now – crippled; Jackson’s water and sewage systems are on their very last legs. Critical infrastructure, having been ignored by state and local leaders for decades, is barely capable of being Band-Aided at this point. Hopefully the citizens of Jackson, and the scores of people across Central Mississippi and beyond who benefit from the economics inherent in Jackson, take notice of the recent sequence of events.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor declares water system emergency

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding. The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has caused little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers. According to the city, […]
JACKSON, MS
AOL Corp

Jackson, Mississippi, to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely

(Reuters) - Jackson, Mississippi, will go without reliable drinking water indefinitely, officials said on Monday, after pumps at the main water treatment plant failed, leading to the emergency distribution of bottled water and tanker trucks for 180,000 people. The city linked the failure to complications from the flooding of the...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Walmart, Salvation Army to distribute water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Walmart and the Salvation Army of Jackson distributed water to neighbors in need on Wednesday at the store’s location on Greenway Drive. Neighbors in Jackson were left with little to no potable drinking water after last week’s flooding from the Pearl River. The flooding caused issues at the O.B. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt will partner with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance to hold a bottled water drive for neighbors in the City of Jackson. Gluckstadt neighbors are asked to donate cases of bottled water or unopened gallon jugs to help provide Jackson citizens with clean water for drinking, cooking and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: Water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is little to no water pressure in the City of Jackson after the Pearl River flood caused issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Some organizations will provide water to Jackson citizens. Water will be provided the following locations: Hawkins Field Airport – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Driver’s Service Bureau closed until further notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the water emergency in Jackson, the Driver’s Service Bureau, located at 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave., will be closed until further notice. Staff will relocate to the Pearl Office/Troop C located at 3851 Highway 468 West, Pearl, Mississippi, 39208. This location will be appointment only. “We appreciate your patience […]
JACKSON, MS
WREG

Gov. Reeves declares state of emergency due to Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared a state of emergency due to Jackson’s water crisis on Monday, August 29. According to the governor, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is also working to prepare an emergency order due to little or no water pressure in the city. Until the issue at […]
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson’s public works director has been reassigned, amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Marlin King, who was confirmed by the city council about a year ago, said the decision was made after speaking with the mayor. “He asked me to come in and identify...
JACKSON, MS

