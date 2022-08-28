ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Edelman has wild response when asked about Malcolm Butler Super Bowl 52 benching

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman tells the best stories. There’s seemingly never a dull moment from one of the greatest wideouts in franchise history.

During an “ask me anything” session on the Reddit forums, Edelman was asked to spill the details surrounding coach Bill Belichick’s decision to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler at Super Bowl 52.

The retired receiver juked that question like he was facing a defensive back in the slot and redirected the conversation to an even juicier story. It was the story of how he and Food Network extraordinaire Guy Fieri got kicked out of the Indianapolis Colts’ press box during the game.

Edelman missed the 2017 season after tearing his ACL in a preseason game. So apparently, he was taking in the sights of the Super Bowl from a press box with Fieri, when things suddenly took an unexpected turn.

“I don’t really know i was too busy getting kicked out of the Colts box with Guy Fieri that Super Bowl,” Edelman posted, when asked about the Butler benching. “Guy had some tickets in the Colts box (oh, we’re friends nbd). Got settled, got my popcorn got my cracker jacks, telling old war stories to the lovely folks in the box.

“Then I get a tap on the shoulder. Colts management found out I was there, and let’s just say Indy isn’t known for its hospitality. Thank god there was a Pats fan with a box next door.”

The longstanding rivalry between the Patriots and Colts runs deep, and according to Edelman, he nearly paid for it by being ousted from the press box.

For those hoping to dig even deeper into the Butler story, there’s plenty of speculation and stories already out there. But as far as Edelman is concerned, we need more stories on his adventures with Fieri.

Now that sounds like a good time.

