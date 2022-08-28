Read full article on original website
Woman accused of shooting at boyfriend, hitting innocent bystander instead
BATON ROUGE- An arrest warrant was issued for a a 27-year old woman after she allegedly fired a gun inside her boyfriend's apartment and continued shooting when she got into her car. It happened on Bard Avenue, at an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest. A witness told WBRZ she called...
Police: Man charged with drag racing after chaotic August crash kills passenger
BATON ROUGE - Police charged a man with drag racing and vehicular homicide after a chaotic crash in August left one person dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Warren Thomas, 23, was arrested Sept. 2 on several traffic-related charges after an investigation found surveillance footage that showed a major late-night crash on Airline Highway near Gwenadele Avenue. Thomas was found to have been racing alongside another car after they stopped at the same red light.
Armed suspect flees after shooting leaves one in critical condition
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous after he fled from an early-morning shooting that injured one. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported it is searching for Oliven Molina after a shooting on Thompson Drive in Hammond shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning. Molina allegedly fired shots and critically injured one person.
Man arrested after speeding around on ATV with toddler, promoting drag racing event set to block MRB traffic
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after police found him speeding on an ATV with his one-year-old son Friday afternoon. Officers later discovered he was allegedly promoting an off-road vehicle drag racing event that would block traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday. The Baton Rouge Police...
Police arrest man who shot at officers, barricaded himself in home Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday night after he shot multiple rounds at officers then barricaded himself inside his home. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 62-year-old Oliver Jones was shooting a gun at his home on Arizona Street when someone called the police about shots fired in the area around 10:50 p.m.
Man arrested after cursing out deputy, punching him outside Southern football game Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested at the Southern University football game Saturday night after cursing out a deputy and punching him for not letting him into the stadium without a ticket. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Jordan Beal, 21, approached a deputy outside A. W....
Driver, 20, killed after veering off road, crashing into tree in Lafourche Parish, State Police says
RACELAND - A 20-year-old was killed after driving off the road and crashing his truck into a tree in Lafourche Parish overnight. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on LA 1 near St. Joseph Street in Raceland. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Bailey Barrios.
Firefighters investigating after apartment building burned down Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - An apartment building on Denham Street burned down Monday afternoon and fire officials have not determined how the blaze started. According to the Baton Rogue Fire Department, firefighters showed up to the apartments around 12:40 p.m. to find the occupant of the home standing outside, watching the flames.
Police investigating Sunday morning shooting in Morgan City; one person injured
MORGAN CITY - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Morgan City that left one person injured. The Morgan City Police Department said the shooting happened early Sunday morning on Egle Street. Officers responding found one person had been struck by gunfire. The victim was taken to a hospital to...
Crews tackle house fire on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Crews worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in a house on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night. The St. George Fire Department said around 9 p.m. they responded to the blaze at a home on Old Hammond Highway near Gloria Drive, not far from O'Neal Lane.
House near corner of Park and Government burned in overnight fire
BATON ROUGE - A Garden District home caught fire early Saturday morning and firefighters have not determined how it started. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a house near the corner of Park Boulevard and Government Street sparked fire shortly before 3 a.m. while two people were home. Fire...
Bird's nest on building sign causes fire after electrical malfunction
BATON ROUGE - After an electrical malfunction, a bird's nest in the sign of a building caused a fire late Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to Vina's Cleaners on Monterrey Drive off of South Choctaw Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday night. The department said once it was on the scene, it found the sign on the building's roof had caught fire, and the bird's nest in part of the sign had acted as kindling.
One night only: WBRZ caught up with the Bella Noche viral video stars in a story only seen on TV
BATON ROUGE - In the years since a news story on WBRZ made them viral sensations, Hazel London and Jerhonda Henderson have made the most of their internet stardom. “Yes, that’s me,” London recalls of having to deal with social media celebrity status. “We’ve met some famous people,” she added in an interview with Chris Nakamoto.
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
LAFAYETTE, La. – A 17-0 hole was too much for the No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team to overcome in a 24-7 loss to UL Lafayette in the season opener for both teams Saturday night at Cajun Field. Southeastern (0-1) played the hosts to a standstill after falling...
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
NEW ORLEANS - Blood pressures rose and jaws dropped, all in a matter of seconds. It's not the way LSU fans hoped the season would begin, and they weren't shy about sharing their sincere thoughts with WBRZ cameras as they left the Superdome. Well, it started off great. LSU fans...
With college football back in full swing, restaurants are ready for the busy season ahead
BATON ROUGE - As soon as employees unlocked the door Saturday morning at the Walk-On's on Burbank Drive, customers were ready to be seated. The first official weekend of college football is in full swing, with games playing on every TV. "A lot of big college games going on today,...
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars beat the Florida Memorial Lions 86-0 in the first game of the regular season to kick off the Eric Dooley era. BeSean McCray got the start at quarterback for the Jags, and he looked like he was in full control of the offense, leading the team on 5 straight possessions to start the game. McCray's day would be done after the first quarter in which the Jags led 42-0, he threw for two scores, and rushed for another.
Southern fans get hype over the first game, predicting a great football season ahead of the Jaguars
BATON ROUGE - Many gathered at Southern University ahead of the big game Saturday night against Florida Memorial Lions. Fans spent their first home game tailgating outside A.W. Mumford Stadium, saying today is just the start of a big season ahead. “I want an excellent season. Remember, we’ve got Coach...
Wild end, defeating loss in LSU's first game under Brian Kelly; Watch postgame news conference here
NEW ORLEANS- The LSU Tigers lost to Florida State in Brian Kelly's first game as head coach. Quarterback Jayden Daniels got off to a hot start rushing for 25 yards on the first play of the game. Daniels ran for 71 yards in the first. Defensively the Tigers defensive struggled...
