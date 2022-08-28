ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Her Puppies Were Rescued, The Dog Waited Patiently, Coming Out Of The Bushes To Make Sure They Were Okay

For a long time, Summer had been without a house and had been residing on the streets of Los Angeles. Community people fed her, and one day they discovered she was expecting. As soon as the woman gave birth, the neighbors asked for assistance so that the adorable family wouldn’t have to struggle for survival on the streets until her rescuers came.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rescue’s heartache as no one wants to adopt this heartbroken cat (VIDEO)

This gorgeous tuxedo kitty might have been through a lot, but it only added to her intelligence and resilience. RSPCA East Londonis looking for a special home for this unique rescue cat with striking eyes and describes their heartbreak as she is left waiting for months without a single adoption application.
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder

It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever

Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth

A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
This Adorable 2-Year-Old Puppy Is So Tiny, It’s Hard To Believe He’s Fully Grown

If you clicked on this post, it’s probably because you love adorable animals or maybe seeing Nessa’s big, cartoonish eyes captivated you so much that you simply couldn’t scroll past this post. Either way, you’ve made the right choice, since looking at this adorable puppy will certainly fill your heart with a little bit of joy.
