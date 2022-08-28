Read full article on original website
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
As Her Puppies Were Rescued, The Dog Waited Patiently, Coming Out Of The Bushes To Make Sure They Were Okay
For a long time, Summer had been without a house and had been residing on the streets of Los Angeles. Community people fed her, and one day they discovered she was expecting. As soon as the woman gave birth, the neighbors asked for assistance so that the adorable family wouldn’t have to struggle for survival on the streets until her rescuers came.
Rescue’s heartache as no one wants to adopt this heartbroken cat (VIDEO)
This gorgeous tuxedo kitty might have been through a lot, but it only added to her intelligence and resilience. RSPCA East Londonis looking for a special home for this unique rescue cat with striking eyes and describes their heartbreak as she is left waiting for months without a single adoption application.
This Chonky-Looking Cat Was About To Be Put Down Because Of Her Condition, Got Rescued By The Vet
This adorable kitten has a rare spine condition called scoliosis, which makes her spine twisted. The cat was about to be euthanized when she was saved by the vet and given a forever home. A girl named Mari posted on Reddit (Reddit name MarieGotLost) about her grandparents’ adorable pet named Pitoe.
Rescue's plea as no one wants to adopt this Lonely Hearts Club pup who spent whole life in shelter
This gorgeous dog has so much to offer. Despite beingdeaf, Lacey is a delight to have around. The shelter staff are absolutely heartbroken to see that after spending almost all her life with them, this special pet is still a Lonely Hearts Club member, waiting for her forever home. She...
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
Man Kills An 8-Year-Old Then Sneaks His Way Into The Grieving Family And Becomes Their Spokesperson
To try and conceal his evil deeds, 28-year-old Darren Vickers befriended and moved in with the grieving family, knowing pretty well he was the reason behind their pain. What a psycho.
Cat Left Behind Outside, is Scooped Up by Kind People, Turns Out, They Rescue Her Kittens too
A cat who had been left behind in a neighborhood, was scooped up by kind people. As it turned out, they rescued her kittens too. A cat named Tails was spotted in a neighborhood of Brisbane, Australia, scrounging around for food and shelter. Her previous owners had moved away and left her behind to fend for herself.
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
Woman left pregnant daughter-in-law starve after eating her food
Pregnancy is a time when women usually have more than their regular portion of food because the baby demands more nourishment. It's pretty common during the second trimester, after the morning sickness reduces and the cravings develop.
This heartbroken puppy refused to leave a cardboard box her owner abandoned her in, hoping for him to come back
Harvest was abandoned in a cardboard box where she loyally stayed overnight. She was waiting for her owner to come back, but no one did.Dallas Dog took her in their care, but the animal refused to leave her safe cardboard space she was eventually named after. The pooch is now looking for a new home.
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Man refuses to allow his mother to eat a single bite of a multi-course meal cooked in her honor
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents invited several distant family members from overseas to our home for dinner. The guests were my father's cousin and her two adult children: a son and a daughter.
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
Rescue’s heartbreak as these puppies were abandoned because their owners couldn’t afford them anymore
Sadly, the cost of living crisisdiscriminates, leaving the most vulnerable on the edge. Many families now have to choose between feeding their children or taking care of their pets, which leaves the rescue centres across the country overwhelmed. These innocent puppies are the latest victims of rising prices and inflation.
Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth
A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
Family Takes Their Older Dog To The Vet To Be Euthanized Because They Don’t Want To Take Care Of It
Some individuals don’t want to take care of their dogs because they are too old, so they leave them. Melissa, a 34-year-old lady, made the decision to fulfill her ambition of rescuing aged canines in need of a home as a result. Melissa founded the rescue facility Old Dog...
This Adorable 2-Year-Old Puppy Is So Tiny, It’s Hard To Believe He’s Fully Grown
If you clicked on this post, it’s probably because you love adorable animals or maybe seeing Nessa’s big, cartoonish eyes captivated you so much that you simply couldn’t scroll past this post. Either way, you’ve made the right choice, since looking at this adorable puppy will certainly fill your heart with a little bit of joy.
