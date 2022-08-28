Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
Little League championship team led by UH alumnus
Team Honolulu captured the 2022 Little League World Series (LLWS) championship game, 13-3, over Curaçao, August 28 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team’s manager, Gerald Oda, is a 1997 University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa graduate in political science. Oda was also the manager when his Honolulu team won the LLWS championship in 2018.
