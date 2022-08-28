ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
the university of hawai'i system

Little League championship team led by UH alumnus

Team Honolulu captured the 2022 Little League World Series (LLWS) championship game, 13-3, over Curaçao, August 28 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team’s manager, Gerald Oda, is a 1997 University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa graduate in political science. Oda was also the manager when his Honolulu team won the LLWS championship in 2018.
HONOLULU, HI
GOBankingRates

15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Mexico, PA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Hawaii Sports
Williamsport, PA
Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
City
Washington, PA
State
Hawaii State
AOL Corp

Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations

HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
HAWAII STATE
College Football News

WKU vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

WKU vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Game Time: 12:00 am ET (Sunday) Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletic Complex, Honolulu, HI. Record: WKU (1-0), Hawaii (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC |...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy