OXFORD -- Ole Miss senior defensive lineman KD Hill was honored Wednesday with the Chucky Mullins Courage Award. Hill, a 6-foot-1, 310-pounder from Eufala, Ala., has started 17 games over the past two seasons for Ole Miss, which opens its regular season Saturday at home versus Troy (3 p.m., SEC Network). Hill has recorded 37 tackles in his Ole Miss career.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO