ballstatedailynews.com
Meet the Owner of Delaware County’s ‘Hemp-ire’
On a typical day, Brian Nixon gets to the farm, gets prepared and gets out to the field to start planting or harvesting. With corn, soybeans and hemp across 3,300 acres of land, the workload is always there. Whether he’s cutting freshly-dried beans in blowing winds from lunchtime into the night or shelling corn “until as late as elevators are open,” he said the days can be long and only Mother Nature can tell him when to stop.
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
wbiw.com
Duke Energy Indiana, Toray Resin Company commence operation of a solar facility
PLAINFIELD – Duke Energy Indiana’s solar energy facility at Toray Resin Company’s Shelbyville campus is now in service. The new facility is capable of generating up to 900 kilowatts of electricity to help power the plastics manufacturer’s operations while offsetting carbon emissions. The solar project is...
Waste Management acquires Ray’s Trash Service
The largest family-owned recycling and waste collection operation in Central Indiana has been acquired by Houston-based trash service giant Waste Management Inc., according to an Indianapolis Business Journal report. Waste Management confirmed on Thursday to the IBJ that the company had acquired “key assets” of Hendricks County-based Ray’s Trash Service. “We look forward to the […]
rejournals.com
TWG to build $57 million market-rate apartment project in Indiana
TWG is beginning construction of Grand Park Village, a $57 million, market-rate apartment community coming to Westfield, Indiana. The new multifamily project will encompass multiple buildings directly south of Grand Park, Westfield’s 400-acre youth and adult recreational sports complex. Located in Westfield, the fastest-growing community in Indiana, Grand Park Village is surrounded by a lake and the Monon Trail, a 27-mile trail connecting areas of Central Indiana.
indyschild.com
5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm
Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
WISH-TV
Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
Fishers community approves $25K per homeowner special assessment
People who live in a Fishers community will have to pay a $25,352 special assessment to pay for repairs in the neighborhood.
Inside Indiana Business
Honda battery plant’s potential impact on Greensburg facility
Economic Development Corp. of Greensburg-Decatur County Executive Director Bryan Robbins says he is cautiously optimistic Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. (NYSE: HMC) and South Korea-based LG Energy Solution will decide to build a $4.4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in his community. On Monday, the companies announced a joint venture to build a battery factory in the U.S. but did not specify a location. The city already has a Honda plant that produces CR-V, Civic and the Insight hybrid models and employs about 2,000 workers.
Inside Indiana Business
FAA awards Indiana airports infrastructure grants
The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded nine Indiana airports approximately $7.5 million in grants from the Airport Improvement Program. The FAA says more than $850 million in grants were awarded nationwide. The annual funding program is intended for infrastructure projects, such as runways and taxiways, airport lighting and markings and...
WIBC.com
Circle K Dropping Price of Gas By 40 Cents Per Gallon For 3 Hours Thursday
STATEWIDE-If you need to fill up your gas tank, you can save money on gas today at Circle K. Circle K is knocking off 40 cents per gallon at more than 3,600 locations in the U.S., including dozens in Indiana. There are more than 20 Circle K locations in Indianapolis.
Recycling Today
Sirmax receives recognition for redevelopment of former GM site
Sirmax North America, the U.S. division of the Sirmax Group, which is based in Italy, was awarded the RACER Edge Award, recognizing the company for redeveloping and reusing a former General Motors Corp. property in Anderson, Indiana. The company also has announced expansion plans for its site in Andersen. The...
WISH-TV
Where motorists can get 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Circle K is offering up to 40 cents off per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a Circle K news release. At over 3,600 Circle K gas stations, customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump.
munciejournal.com
Delaware County Neighborhood Raises $120,000 for New Playground Equipment
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—Linda and Stan Geidel have lived through 30 years of lemonade stands, bike rides and garage sales in the Country Village-Creekwood neighborhood north of Muncie. Over the years, they watched the once shiny but small playground transform from a family gathering spot to an aged, abandoned eyesore.
Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations
Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place. Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
hoosieragtoday.com
Indiana Farm Bureau Policy Promotes Protection of Farmers at the Elevator
It was true grass roots at work Saturday in Hendricks County when 234 Indiana Farm Bureau member delegates met to discuss and debate policy positions that should be part of their work in 2023. There was passionate discussion on a range of farm issues, and INFB vice president Kendell Culp said one of those involves Grain Buyers Warehouse Licensing Agency.
WISH-TV
How accurate has Old Farmers’ Almanac been in recent years for Indiana winters?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming winter will be “cold, snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday. This outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December...
WRBI Radio
Greensburg sending utility bills in envelopes starting this month
Greensburg, IN — Greensburg Utilities customers will receive their monthly bills in an envelope starting this month. Previously, bills were sent on a blue and white card without an envelope. The utility bill will come in a plain white mailing envelope with “Utility Bill Enclosed” printed on the front,...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s new Barnes & Noble is now open
Who says print is dead? Not Noblesville, where Barnes & Noble, 17070 Mercantile Blvd., had a grand (re)opening Wednesday morning. The Reporter’s own Janet Hart Leonard was on hand to see the ribbon cut and to pose for a couple proud shots with her own book on the shelf. Stop by, enjoy the print selection, and pick up your new favorite volume.
