Read full article on original website
Related
Most ‘Gunsmoke’ Viewer Complaints Were About James Arness’ Horse
Actor James Arness earned the most amount of 'Gunsmoke' viewer complaints because of the logistics involving his horse on the popular Western television series.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 2: Eugenio Derbez, Mark Harmon
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- Hawaiian Queen Liliuokalani, only female monarch of islands and last to rule before statehood, in 1838. -- Sporting goods entrepreneur Albert Spalding in 1850. -- Hiram Maxim, who invented the first portable automatic machine...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0