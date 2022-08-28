Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Minnesota Wild Trades Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has traded defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations. Kulikov, 31 (10/29/90), recorded 24 points (7-17=24), a plus-23 rating and 39 penalty minutes (PIM) in 80 games with Minnesota...
NHL
Inside look at San Jose Sharks
Seek to end postseason drought with veteran roster under new GM Grier, new coach Quinn. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the San Jose Sharks. Logan Couture said he's embracing the San Jose Sharks' fresh approach...
NHL
Three questions facing St. Louis Blues
Bounce-back season from Binnington, futures of Tarasenko, O'Reilly among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the St. Louis Blues. [Blues 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy...
NHL
Tessier dies at 89, Jack Adams Award winner in 1983
Coached Black Hawks for three seasons, won Stanley Cup as Avalanche scout. Orval Tessier, who won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 1983, died Aug. 25. He was 89. Tessier also was a scout with the Colorado Avalanche when they won the Stanley Cup in...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 breakout candidates
Sillinger, Podkolzin can take big step forward in 2022-23; season preview podcasts. NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey breakout candidates for the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:. Top 250 | Cheat sheet. NOTES:...
NHL
Dryden reflects on how Summit Series changed hockey 50 years later
Ken Dryden views the importance of the eight-game 1972 Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union above all else in hockey, ever. "That series clearly and undeniably is the most important moment in hockey's history. Not Canadian hockey history, but in hockey's history," the Hall of Fame goalie told NHL.com on Thursday on the eve of the 50th anniversary of Game 1, a stunning 7-3 romp for the Soviets at the Montreal Forum on Sept. 2, 1972.
NHL
Breaking Down the Predators New-Look Defense
Key Acquisitions Create Options - and Intrigue - on Nashville's Blueline. "One of the best defense corps, all the way, top to bottom, in the entire National Hockey League." That's how former Predators goaltender and current TV Color Analyst Chris Mason recently described the Preds blue line - and with good reason. The defense that finished the 2021-22 regular season ranked 17th in the NHL with 3.05 goals allowed per game suddenly has a much rosier outlook for 2022-23 thanks to some key moves by President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile and the front office.
NHL
St. Louis Blues fantasy projections for 2022-23
Tarasenko top 10 right wing; Buchnevich potential bargain. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the St. Louis Blues. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250 rankings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Canadiens ticket information and key on-sale dates
MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens have announced details concerning individual ticket on-sale dates and promos, including info on how to score tickets to the home opener. Fans looking to land tickets to a Habs game this year will be able to do so as of Sept. 6, when tickets officially go on sale to the public. For those who can't wait until after Labor Day to lock in their game night plans, two pre-sale options are available. Club 1909 members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale on Sept 2, while subscribers to the team's presales and exclusive offers newsletter will be given a chance to buy as of Sept. 3.
NHL
Blues sign Pitlick to professional tryout
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Tyler Pitlick to a professional tryout (PTO). Pitlick, 30, split last season between the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens, producing five points (one goal, four assists) and six...
NHL
Hischier talks Devils' playoff hopes in Q&A with NHL.com
PARIS -- Nico Hischier looks at the flurry of moves the New Jersey Devils made this offseason and sees it as fuel for his optimistic nature. New Jersey added two experienced veterans in forward Ondrej Palat, who signed a five-year, $30 million contract ($6 million average annual value) on July 14, and defenseman Brendan Smith, who signed a two-year, $2.2 million contract ($1.1 million AAV) on July 13. They also acquired goalie Vitek Vanecek in a trade with the Washington Capitals on July 8, forward Erik Haula in a trade with the Boston Bruins on July 13, and defenseman John Marino from the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 16.
NHL
Ready or not, hockey world, here comes Jake Oettinger
The best thing about Jake Oettinger is he's uber talented. He's a first-round draft pick, he's built like an NFL tight end (6-foot-5, 220 pounds), he's incredibly athletic, mixing flexibility with strength and quickness in a package that allows him to perform feats few others can. In the end, that's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Top prospects for Seattle Kraken
Beniers, Wright could be ready for key roles this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Seattle Kraken, according to NHL.com. [Kraken 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Jake Christiansen
The numbers were almost eye-popping. When Jake Christiansen returned to Everett of the WHL for a fifth season with the Silvertips, it was easy to expect big things from the then-20-year-old considering he had been a solid producer with the team in previous seasons. But even Christiansen likely didn't expect...
NHL
Seattle Kraken fantasy projections for 2022-23
Burakovsky can thrive with larger role; Dunn sleeper pick on first power play. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Seattle Kraken. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY...
NHL
Inside look at Seattle Kraken
Bjorkstrand, Burakovsky, Schultz added to help franchise continue to grow in second season. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Seattle Kraken. The Seattle Kraken are focused on putting their inaugural season behind them. The Kraken...
NHL
San Jose Sharks fantasy projections for 2022-23
Meier, Hertl can be bargains; Karlsson should bounce back with full-time PP1 duties. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the San Jose Sharks. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
NHL
Kulikov traded to Ducks by Wild for future considerations
Dmitry Kulikov was traded to the Anaheim Ducks by the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The Wild received future considerations. The 31-year-old defenseman had 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 80 games last season, and was plus-23, the best total of his 13-season NHL career. Kulikov also had one assist in two Stanley Cup Playoff games.
NHL
Niederreiter looks forward to game in Switzerland for NHL Global Series
PARIS -- Nino Niederreiter already was excited about signing a two-year contract with the Nashville Predators on July 21 before he realized it meant he'll have a chance to play in his native Switzerland. The Predators will face SC Bern of National League, the top professional league in Switzerland, in...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Emil Bemstrom
Emil Bemstrom looked like he could be on the cusp of a breakout season a year ago during training camp. He was given a fair amount of time during preseason to shine, and he responded with a big goal-scoring effort. Bemstrom had four goals in five preseason games, including two in a game at St. Louis, allowing him to tie for third in the NHL during the exhibition season.
Comments / 0