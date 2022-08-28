MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens have announced details concerning individual ticket on-sale dates and promos, including info on how to score tickets to the home opener. Fans looking to land tickets to a Habs game this year will be able to do so as of Sept. 6, when tickets officially go on sale to the public. For those who can't wait until after Labor Day to lock in their game night plans, two pre-sale options are available. Club 1909 members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale on Sept 2, while subscribers to the team's presales and exclusive offers newsletter will be given a chance to buy as of Sept. 3.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO