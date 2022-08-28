Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Wilder: We Done Put In 407 Rounds, Wanted To Try Something Different
For the better part of the past decade and a half, Deontay Wilder has lived by an old adage, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. (photo by Ryan Hafey) With the Alabama native laying waste to his competition, he revealed in years past that despite his overarching success, his training methods were a bit unorthodox. At one point, Wilder, now 36, admitted that, unlike most elite fighters, he isn’t a fan of jogging and roadwork. Also, Mark Breland, Wilder’s former trainer, divulged that Wilder refused to hit the heavy bag during their training sessions.
Dana White reacts to rumored Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva matchup: “If that’s true, it’s about time. He’s got a real fight on his hands there”
UFC president Dana White has reacted to the rumoured upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva. In the last few days, reports have been flooding in that suggest Jake Paul will take on his toughest boxing challenge yet on October 29 in the form of Anderson Silva. The former UFC middleweight champion has surprised a lot of people since making his transition over into the squared circle and despite being 47 years old, he’s long since been seen as the toughest available challenge for Paul in this strange sub-genre of the sport.
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr weighing near 270 for Luis Ortiz fight
By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr says his weight right now is around 268 lbs for his fight this Sunday night against Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz at the Crypto Arena in Lod Angeles. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) weighed 268 lbs for his upset victory over Anthony Joshua in June 2019. For Ruiz, it’s a good weight for him because he was too thin for his last fight against Chris Arreola, weighing in at 256 lbs.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez showing off his Bivol & Mayweather moves while preparing for Golovkin
By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez showed off a blend of Dmitry Bivol & Floyd Mayweather Jr moves on Monday during his open workout in front of the press in preparation for his September 17th fight against Gennadiy Golovkin. With the slick moves that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) displayed, you could...
Earnie Shavers dead aged 78: American boxer nicknamed ‘The Acorn’ who fought Muhammad Ali passes away
AMERICAN boxer Earnie Shavers who fought Muhammad Ali has died aged 78. The Alabama heavyweight - who had one of the hardest punches in history - won 74 of his 89 professional bouts between 1969 and 1995. That included 68 wins by knockout - with 23 of those in the...
Leon Edwards says Jorge Masvidal needs to “go out there and get some wins”, but admits the potential fight would be “massive”
Leon Edwards has said rival Jorge Masvidal needs to get back in the win column before the two share the Octagon. A few years back, Leon Edwards was the victim of a ‘three-piece and a sofa’ attack that came at the hands of Jorge Masvidal. Ever since that night, fans have been wondering if and when we’re going to see the pair face off inside the cage.
BoxingNews24.com
Before Spinks, Jones, Jr. & Usyk How Many Failed at Heavyweight title?
By Ken Hissner: There have been many lower-weight champions trying to win the heavyweight title and failed until September of 1985 when light heavyweight champ Michael “Jinx” Spinks defeated heavyweight champ Larry “Easton Assassin” Holmes. In April 2003, light heavyweight champion Roy Jones, Jr. defeated heavyweight...
Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Shoves Mikuru Asakura During RIZIN 38 Staredown
Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition against Mikuru Asakura as part of RIZIN 38. During the official staredown between the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather’s less-than-professional-looking bodyguard took it upon himself to shove Mikuru after a few moments. ‘Money’ motioned for the bodyguard to stand down as he re-engaged in the staredown with the Japanese star.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder’s trainer wants Joshua or Usyk next after Helenius
By Sam Volz: Trainer Malik Scott wants Anthony Joshua for Deontay Wilder next, provided the ‘Bronze Bomber’ successfully defeats Robert Helenius on October 15th. Scott feels that a fight between Wilder and Joshua would be huge, and he’s interested in making that match-up if the terms are right. Other than Joshua, Malik would like the former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder to challenge unified champ Oleksandr Usyk,
Ben Askren reveals the only fight he would end his retirement for
Ben Askren is happily retired from MMA but admits there is one fight that would draw him back in. Askren retired following his submission loss to Demian Maia but then made his pro boxing debut and was knocked out by Jake Paul. After the loss, he confirmed his career would be over as he needed hip surgery and cited his age. However, ‘Funky’ says he would end his retirement and return to fighting to face Jorge Masvidal.
Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight odds quickly flip
One is a YouTube star turned professional boxer. The other is a former UFC middleweight champion and mixed martial arts
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr defends Canelo’s decision not to fight Mexicans
By Sam Volz: Andy Ruiz Jr is supportive of superstar Canelo Alvarez’s decision not to fight Mexican fighters. Former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) acknowledges that Mexican fighters are especially tough because they don’t give up, so he can understand why Canelo wouldn’t wish to fight them.
MMAmania.com
Dana White ‘just reached out’ to Khabib ‘to see if he’s interested,’ Nurmagomedov responds
UFC President Dana White, ever the opportunist, recently devised a new plan to lure former lightweight champion and Eagle FC promoter Khabib Nurmagomedov back into the Endeavor family. And just like every other time White and Co. tried to pressure “The Eagle” into taking flight one last time, the answer was (and will probably always be) “no.”
BoxingNews24.com
Janibek Alimkhanuly calls out Jermall Charlo for unification fight at 160
By Robert Segal: Newly crowned WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly wasted no time in calling out WBC 160-lb belt holder Jermall Charlo today after being elevated to the new champion with the World Boxing Organization this week. Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) likely will ignore Janibek’s call out, as the only...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn predicts Tyson Fury won’t fight Oleksandr Usyk because he’s not getting $500 million
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn says he doesn’t think Tyson Fury will face Oleksandr Usyk next because he WON’T receive his $500 million asking price for the fight. Indeed, Hearn says the money that Fury will be offered will be far less than the $500M that he’s insisting on getting.
Boxing Scene
Gillberto Ramirez 'Very Confident' He'll Beat Bivol, No Rematch Clause in Deal
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is so confident in his ability to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, that he told Golden Boy Promotions he is willing to “fight on the moon if necessary” - according to Golden Boy Promotions' matchmaker Robert Diaz. “When Zurdo signed with...
BoxingNews24.com
Isaac Cruz says “Devin [Haney] is a boring fighter,” reacts to Canelo saying he won’t fight Mexicans
By Robert Segal: Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz says Devin Haney is a “boring fighter” and uses the same style as Floyd Mayweather Jr. Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KOs) feels that he would need to push the fight against Haney to make it exciting for the fans if the two face each other.
Floyd Mayweather will return to the boxing ring for another exhibition in September
One of the best boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather will fight Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition at the Rizin 38 show in Japan.
Boxing Scene
Golovkin Expects Canelo To "Change A lot of Things" For Trilogy Fight
Gennadiy Golovkin explains that he's not motivated by the first two meetings with Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. They fought to a controversial twelve round split draw with 2017. The 2018 rematch saw Canelo win a close twelve round majority decision. "I'm totally looking at the third fight as a...
Luis Ortiz is ready for war against Andy Ruiz Jr.
Luis Ortiz faces Andy Ruiz Jr. on Sunday, live from the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. As we approach the holiday weekend, Premier Boxing Champions returns Sunday night to bring you heavyweight boxing on FOX PPV. Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (34-2) faces the battle-tested Luis Ortiz (33-2) for an opportunity to fight for the WBC title in the near future. With both men having world-class experience under their belt, this fight brings a certain level of intrigue. Ruiz Jr. wants to return to a championship path, while Ortiz avoids being punched into retirement.
