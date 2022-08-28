UFC Fight Night 209 adds Jarno Errens, William Gomis in late-notice clash of newcomers

Less than two weeks out from the first UFC card to take place in France, the promotion has added a little more local flavor.

Promotional newcomers Jarno Errens (13-3-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) and William Gomis (10-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) have been booked late-notice for UFC Fight Night 209, which takes place Saturday, Sept. 3 at Accor Arena in Paris and streams on ESPN+.

The UFC officially announced the featherweight bout Friday. French news outlet La Sueur was first to report the booking.

The addition of Gomis brings the French athlete count up to five for the event. Gomis joins his countrymen Benoit Saint-Denis, Nassourdine Imavov, Fares Ziam, and headliner Ciryl Gane.

French fighters Cedric Doumbe, Taylor Lapilus, Manon Fiorot, and Zarah Fairn were all at different points scheduled to compete, but withdrew or were removed from the lineup

Gomis, 25, is considered one of the top prospects in all of Europe. After a 2-2 start to his professional career, Gomis rattled off eight straight victories that led to his UFC signing. He most recently competed for ARES FC in June when he defeated Jose Marcos via third-round ground-and-pound.

Errens, 27, is a native of The Netherlands. Over the span of his most recent seven bouts, Errens in 5-1-1. Eight of his 13 victories have ended inside the distance. He most recently competed in August when he defeated Alisher Abdullaev via unanimous decision at Brave CF 61.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night 209 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

Marvin Vettori vs. Robert Whittaker

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov

Nasrat Haqparast vs. John Makdessi

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, noon ET)

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Michal Figlak vs. Fares Ziam

Joaquin Buckley vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Gabriel Miranda vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Cristian Quinonez vs. Khalid Taha

Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez

Jarno Errens vs. William Gomis

