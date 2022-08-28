Just prior to the beginning of each academic year, Fort Hays State University hosts a convocation. We use this annual gathering to look back on our achievements, welcome new faculty and staff, discuss important campus-wide projects and programs, and provide an overview of the state of the university. We also close the ceremony with what I think is the most inspiring thing we do to kick off the new academic year - we honor outstanding faculty.

HAYS, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO