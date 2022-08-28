Read full article on original website
🎙Post Podcast: USD 489 settling into school year
On this episode of the Post Podcast, USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson shares updates from the Hays Public School district. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
'Jackie Stiles Story' now available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime
The athletic accomplishments coming out of Claflin from 1994 to 1997 remain unmatched in the state history books. In that stretch, Jackie Stiles set single game, season, and career basketball scoring records that stand to this day. On the track, her 14 individual gold medals remain an all-time best in Kansas.
9/11 Memorial Event, Stair Club scheduled at Lewis Field
Fort Hays State University, the Tiger Fitness Center and local first responders will host the second annual 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event, held at Lewis Field on the campus of Fort Hays State University, begins at 7:46 a.m. All ages are welcome at...
FHSU Foundation to award scholarships at Student Awareness Day
Student Awareness Day will be hosted by the Fort Hays State University Foundation on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in FHSU’s Robbins Center. Awareness Day is an annual event aimed at educating current Tigers about the importance of private support and fundraising. Students attending will be eligible...
Heart of a Tiger: Celebrating exceptional faculty at convocation
Just prior to the beginning of each academic year, Fort Hays State University hosts a convocation. We use this annual gathering to look back on our achievements, welcome new faculty and staff, discuss important campus-wide projects and programs, and provide an overview of the state of the university. We also close the ceremony with what I think is the most inspiring thing we do to kick off the new academic year - we honor outstanding faculty.
🎥 TMP-M pays tribute to Ross during prayer, procession
Video by Jordan Schaeffer / photos by Cristina Janney. Jeannine Marie Ross (Jean) passed away August 24, 2022, at Hays Medical Center at the age of 86. She was born November 16, 1935, in Hays, Kansas, to Walter C. and Philomene Frances (Fisher) Ross. Jean entered the convent when she...
Sunflower Health Plan announces member day at Hays farmers market
LENEXA — As part of its ongoing commitment to creating health equity and fighting food insecurity, Sunflower Health Plan is again sponsoring its Member Days this summer at local farmers markets to help its members across Kansas afford fresh fruits and vegetables. Sunflower Member Days will benefit people who...
Three quakes within moments Tuesday morning in Graham Co.
Three minor earthquakes were reported in eastern Graham County early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey recorded three quakes with magnitudes of 2.1, 2.6 and 2.7 within minutes of each other just before 5 a.m. near the Graham-Rooks county line. There have been 13 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas in...
Hays-area food banks' shelves bare; inflation likely to blame
Higher food costs as well as other essentials, such as gas, are driving more people to use area food banks. Theresa Hill, director of the Community Assistance Center food bank, said she has seen a significant increase in demand for food. "I just spent $700 last month at Walmart. ......
State forces closure of Rush County’s only grocery store
LA CROSSE — The only grocery store in Rush County is now closed, but local officials are doing everything possible to find new owners to reopen the store as soon as possible. The Rush County Grocery, in La Crosse, was forced to shut down Tuesday because of back taxes....
🎥 'Neighbors helping neighbors': United Way of Ellis Co. kicks off annual fundraising campaign
A new logo, a new home, and a new fundraising campaign. It's been a busy summer for the United Way of Ellis County which kicked off its 2022 campaign Friday during a Hays Chamber lunch at the Rose Garden Banquet Hall in Hays. On Tuesday, the United Way offices moved...
⚾ Larks Rossen added to NBC World Series All-America Team
WICHITA - The Hays Larks Hunter Rossen has been added to the NBC World Series All-America Team. Rossen collected 12 hits, two of the home runs, two triples and four doubles in the Larks run to the title game. NBC World Series director Kevin Jenks says Rossen's original omission was...
KDHE: 67 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 67 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Aug. 20 to 26. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County is along several northwest Kansas counties in the high- or substantial-incidence classification (see map below).
🏐 TMP-Marian splits home triangular
HAYS - The TMP-Marian volleyball team split their triangular Tuesday night at Al Billinger Fieldhouse. The Monarchs swept Norton then lost to Hoxie in three sets. The Monarchs are now 3-4 on the season. The Monarchs are at the Abilene quad along with Smoky Valley and Concordia on Thursday. TMP...
Hays PD asks for public's help identifying male person of interest
The Hays Police Department is asking the public's assistance in identifying the person in the above photos, according to a social media post about 10 p.m. Tuesday. If you have any information or can help identify this person, contact Officer Broadway with Hays PD at 785-625-1030.
Kan. teen hospitalized after car strikes KDOT signs on I-70
ELLIS COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Jesse A. Lopez, 18, Dodge City was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Toulon Avenue. The car left the roadway, struck a KDOT...
