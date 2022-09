The Kenton Lady Cats started WBL play tonight with a tough fought win over the Bulldogs. Kenton took a 1-0 lead to the half after Emily Pees scored unassisted with 13 minutes left in the first half. The Cats went up 2-0 at the 29 minute mark of the second half on a pass from Gabi Wetherill to Abi Temple up the middle beating the Elida goalie to the edge and tapping it in the corner of the goal. Elida then scored with under 20 to get them within 1 and the strong Wildcat defense hung on for the win. Ruby Styer with 8 saves and the tandom of Riley Hunt and Avery Smith making several more great plays in the center of the defense. Many others helping along the way for a complete team win tonight.

KENTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO