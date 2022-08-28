ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KSNT News

21-year-old dies in crash after vehicle flips

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday night after his vehicle flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caden M. Anderson, 21, from Pittsburg, was killed when his 2001 Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street around 10 p.m. when it […]
PITTSBURG, KS
Hays Post

Homicide: One person dead after shooting at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. One victim suffering from...
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Amish family recovering after driver crashes into their horse and buggy

HOLDEN, Mo. — Five members of an Amish family are recovering after a driver crashed into their buggy Saturday afternoon. Truman Gingerich, 38, and his wife Ada Gingerich, 33, were returning from a church service with three of their six children, three daughters ages three, five and seven. According...
HOLDEN, MO
KSNT News

Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka drug bust finds cocaine, marijuana

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three people have been arrested by police following a narcotics search warrant. According to the Topeka Police Department, members of the TPD Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 2700 block of southeast Jefferson Street in relation to an ongoing investigation on Aug. 31. […]
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Woman jailed for alleged violent incident at Kansas home

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for a violent incident at a home in Atchison. On August 26, police arrested 34-year-old Melinda M. Page of Atchison, in the 1200 Block of Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains jailed on requested charges of...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed and three people were hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County early Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on Avalon Way near Huff and Puff Lane. Troopers say, five people were riding in the UTV when it went off the road, The post Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Hays Post

Governor Kelly places first legal sports wager in Kansas

KANSAS CITY —Sports wagering in Kansas is officially underway with a soft launch that started at noon on Thursday. Governor Laura Kelly placed Kansas’ first legal sports wager at the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas. The Governor wrote on social media, "What did I bet on? Let’s...
KANSAS STATE
