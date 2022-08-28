Read full article on original website
The Biggest Surprise From The Cutting Room FloorChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th yearCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Bates City, Missouri, man dies in Wednesday morning crash in Jackson County
A 27-year-old Bates City, Missouri, man died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash. The crash happened at 7:55 a.m. on U.S. 50 Highway at Alley Jackson Road
21-year-old dies in crash after vehicle flips
CRAWFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday night after his vehicle flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caden M. Anderson, 21, from Pittsburg, was killed when his 2001 Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street around 10 p.m. when it […]
Man shot, killed near Kansas City apartment complex
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a victim outside of an apartment complex on Harrison Street.
Kansas City, Missouri, man dies Saturday in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Kansas City shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in south Kansas City.
Homicide: One person dead after shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. One victim suffering from...
Patrol: 5 injured after car strikes horse and buggy near Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Five people were injured when a car struck a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City during the weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A vehicle driven by a 71-year-old man hit the back of the buggy on Saturday afternoon on U.S. 58 near Holden, the patrol said.
1 critically injured in 4-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 71 past 22nd Street
A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning closed U.S. 71 Highway past 22nd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Amish family recovering after driver crashes into their horse and buggy
HOLDEN, Mo. — Five members of an Amish family are recovering after a driver crashed into their buggy Saturday afternoon. Truman Gingerich, 38, and his wife Ada Gingerich, 33, were returning from a church service with three of their six children, three daughters ages three, five and seven. According...
Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
2 dead, 3 injured following UTV crash in Gravois Mills
Two people and three others were injured in a UTV crash Friday evening in Gravois Mills.
Kansas psychiatric hospital patient, employee arrested
A psychiatric patient and employee who left Osawatomie State Hospital in Kansas together Monday face charges.
Topeka drug bust finds cocaine, marijuana
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three people have been arrested by police following a narcotics search warrant. According to the Topeka Police Department, members of the TPD Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 2700 block of southeast Jefferson Street in relation to an ongoing investigation on Aug. 31. […]
3 fire agencies respond to 2-alarm blaze at horse stable in Johnson County
Fire crews from three different agencies battled a fire at a large horse stable and arena in Johnson County on Sunday afternoon.
Woman jailed for alleged violent incident at Kansas home
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for a violent incident at a home in Atchison. On August 26, police arrested 34-year-old Melinda M. Page of Atchison, in the 1200 Block of Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains jailed on requested charges of...
Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed and three people were hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County early Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on Avalon Way near Huff and Puff Lane. Troopers say, five people were riding in the UTV when it went off the road, The post Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man found dead near street in Kansas City now considered a homicide
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of William L Pearson at East 33rd and Indiana Avenue as a homicide.
Three Amish children seriously injured when their buggy is struck by a car near Warrensburg
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports its second serious accident involving an Amish buggy in the last three days. The most recent accident happened Saturday afternoon in western Missouri just east of the town of Holden. An elderly man from Holden was driving on Highway 58 when he failed to notice the buggy in front of him and struck it from behind.
Charges filed in deadly KC-area crash into a woman sitting at hotel
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camden E. Hager, 23, faces a charges of Driving While Intoxicated --...
Governor Kelly places first legal sports wager in Kansas
KANSAS CITY —Sports wagering in Kansas is officially underway with a soft launch that started at noon on Thursday. Governor Laura Kelly placed Kansas’ first legal sports wager at the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas. The Governor wrote on social media, "What did I bet on? Let’s...
