Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
Turning On Trump? Laura Ingraham Says 'Exhausted' Americans May Be Done With Him
The Fox News host admitted that voters could reject Trump if he runs again.
Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’
Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Donald Trump Being Indicted Would Cause 'Fire to Burn', Professor Says
The warrant authorizing the FBI search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence pointed to a potential violation of the Espionage Act.
Trump Lawyer Threatens 'Mayhem,' Demands To Know Who's Snitching To The Government
Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba is wilding out on TV again. The New Jersey attorney represents Trump in his RICO LOLsuit against Hillary Clinton and the DNC and also in his failed effort to fend off investigation by the New York Attorney General. Habba is no stranger to saying...
Marco Rubio Demands FBI Tell Him Why He Wasn't Told About Trump Raid
Rubio, vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said "at a minimum" he and other congressional leaders should have been briefed.
Michael Cohen says he 'would not be surprised' if FBI informant was one of Trump's kids or Jared Kushner
Cohen suspects the possible informant in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid is in Trump's "inner circle." "I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children," Cohen said. "Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" he...
Former Trump campaign official says Trump has already moved on from the Mar-a-Lago raid: 'It's business as usual for him'
Trump has "moved on" from the Mar-a-Lago search in his personal life, a former campaign official said. Trump may also use the raid as a springboard for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources told NBC News. Sources also expressed concerns that Trump was not taking the legal threat seriously enough. Former...
Ex-CIA chief endorses executing leakers of nuclear secrets after Trump raid bombshell
Former CIA Director Michael Hayden responded approvingly to a tweet talking about executions for those who spill nuclear secrets after it was reported that FBI agents were searching for classified documents related to nuclear weapons during their raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. A tweet Thursday evening from...
Alina Habba: They're ignoring the fact that the Presidential Records Act protects the president
Trump attorney Alina Habba explained how the released Mar-a-Lago affidavit just showed Trump's team they were right and that there was "nothing relevant" in the document Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ALINA HABBA: I learned that we were right, that this is, again, another political witch hunt, that they're ignoring...
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it Again
The Dallas, Texas Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) headed into its third day, and the keynote speaker, Donald Trump, excited the attendees. Trump was clearly the favorite to run for the Republican seat for President in 2024.
Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents
Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Trump’s Big Mouth Sets Up Top-Secret Case Against Him
Former President Donald Trump’s long history of imprudent tweets may have come back to haunt him—by strengthening any Justice Department case that the documents he improperly kept after leaving the White House were still indeed top secret. “It is poetic how much of this litigation—were he to be...
'Morning Joe' Taunts Trump Backers After Sen. Lindsey Graham Warns Of Riots
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was sharply criticized Monday after he ominously warned of “riots in the streets” if the Department of Justice dares file charges against Donald Trump for ignoring the Presidential Records Act and stashing top secret records at his home. “Just try it,” Joe Scarborough of...
