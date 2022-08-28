ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 6

Related
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Gop#Fbi#Republican#Abc News#The White House#The Department Of Justice#Doj
Washington Examiner

Ex-CIA chief endorses executing leakers of nuclear secrets after Trump raid bombshell

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden responded approvingly to a tweet talking about executions for those who spill nuclear secrets after it was reported that FBI agents were searching for classified documents related to nuclear weapons during their raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. A tweet Thursday evening from...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Daily Beast

Trump’s Big Mouth Sets Up Top-Secret Case Against Him

Former President Donald Trump’s long history of imprudent tweets may have come back to haunt him—by strengthening any Justice Department case that the documents he improperly kept after leaving the White House were still indeed top secret. “It is poetic how much of this litigation—were he to be...
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
952M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy