SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic stop for an expired temporary tag in Southlake led to the recovery of possibly up to $10,000 worth of property.Police said that at around 3:30 a.m., an officer pulled over Kemp Clopton for having an expired temporary tag. The responding officer said Clopton seemed nervous and his hands were noticeably shaky. The officer also noticed two wet pool pumps on the rear seat. Clopton told the officer that he picked up the pool pumps early the previous morning to repair them. He said he worked for a pool company and gave a few business names but kept changing his story, police said. When he was searched, his shoes and pants were soaking wet, but not his shirt. Clopton said it was because he was hanging out in a wet field.Officers checked the trunk of Clopton's car and found three more pool pumps and recent pawn shop receipts. He was arrested for a warrant out of Arlington.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO