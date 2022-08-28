Read full article on original website
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to AcceptK. RevsDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Death in Custody Investigation on John W. Carpenter Freeway
Dallas Police are investigating a death in custody at 8300 John W. Carpenter Freeway. On August 30, 2022, at about 8:00 AM, the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which includes members of the Dallas Police Department, received information that Rufino Olmos, 45, was at the La Quinta Hotel at 8300 John W. Carpenter Freeway. Task Force members were looking for Olmos, who had felony warrants out of the Austin Police Department for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and Indecency with a Child.
dpdbeat.com
Critical Missing- James Ervin Coleman
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the above Critical Missing Person Mr. James Ervin Coleman. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m. Mr. Coleman was last seen at 1128 Glen Park Dr. Dallas, TX 75208 driving a 2002 Black Nissan Altima bearing a Texas License Plate #DFV6007 in an unknown direction. Mr. Coleman may be confused and in need of assistance.
dallasexpress.com
Five Minors Struck in Shootings on Sunday
Three juveniles were killed, and two others were wounded in separate shootings within a 24-hour period last Sunday across North Texas. Denton County deputies responded to a call of a reported gunshot victim around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive in the Hilltown neighborhood near Little Elm.
Suspects identified in Fort Worth police chase
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Jessica Jean Jarvis, 23, and Eliseo Suarez, 23, have been identified as the individuals who were arrested in connection with a police chase and shooting on Aug. 30.Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said at 10:48 a.m. flock cameras alerted the department about a stolen vehicle near the Central Patrol station in downtown Fort Worth. Jarvis was driving the stolen vehicle and Suarez was the passenger. When officers tried to pull the car over, the suspects in the car rushed off. That's when police said the chase started. The chase ended on the I-820 eastbound service road and Denton Highway in Haltom City, where the suspect's stolen vehicle crashed into another car. Jarvis and Suarez tried to run away, but were arrested shortly after. Jarvis was arrested for unauthorized used of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and an out of town warrant. Suarez was arrested for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant, evading arrest and three prior felony warrants.
Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder of 19-year-old
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, a warrant for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr was obtained by the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, Captain Mike Chilson and […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase
Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under all vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
Police officer injured in southeastern Dallas crash
DALLAS — An officer was involved in a car crash in southeast Dallas Thursday afternoon, police said. The crash happened near North Jim Miller Road and Lake June Road, Dallas Police told WFAA. According to the department, an officer was traveling southbound on N. Jim Miller when a driver...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
East Dallas Family Shaken After Drive-By Shooter Opens Fire on Home
For 40 years, Heidi Dawes family has called Casa View home, but she never experienced terror there the way she felt early Friday morning. "I had laid down next to my son, and it was just [gunshot noises] just firing," Dawes said. "I heard my dad yelling, and then I heard my mom screaming."
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find Lynetta Washington's killer
DALLAS - Dallas police have persons of interest in the murder of a woman more than a year ago who was shot and killed during a street takeover. There are two men caught on tape that detectives are trying to identify. Lynetta Washington, 54, was walking in the 4600 block...
fox4news.com
Man arrested in bizarre highway incident charged with murder
A Dallas man accused in a murder, carjacking and assault was arrested with the help of security guards. They say he wasn't wearing pants when they took him down with pepper spray and a stun gun on I-35E at Royal Lane.
Dallas police officer recovering after patrol car hit
SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas police officer was injured after his patrol car was hit on N. Jim Miller road. It happened on Sept. 1. The officer is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital. Investigators said his car was hit by a driver traveling west on Lake June Road.The person driving the car that hit the patrol car was not injured.
Traffic stop in Southlake leads to recovery of stolen pool pumps
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic stop for an expired temporary tag in Southlake led to the recovery of possibly up to $10,000 worth of property.Police said that at around 3:30 a.m., an officer pulled over Kemp Clopton for having an expired temporary tag. The responding officer said Clopton seemed nervous and his hands were noticeably shaky. The officer also noticed two wet pool pumps on the rear seat. Clopton told the officer that he picked up the pool pumps early the previous morning to repair them. He said he worked for a pool company and gave a few business names but kept changing his story, police said. When he was searched, his shoes and pants were soaking wet, but not his shirt. Clopton said it was because he was hanging out in a wet field.Officers checked the trunk of Clopton's car and found three more pool pumps and recent pawn shop receipts. He was arrested for a warrant out of Arlington.
dpdbeat.com
Death in Custody
Dallas Police are investigating a death in custody at 8300 John W. Carpenter Freeway. On August 30, 2022, at about 8:00 AM, the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which includes members of the Dallas Police Department, received information that Rufino Olmos, 45, was at the La Quinta Hotel at 8300 John W. Carpenter Freeway. Task Force members were looking for Olmos, who had felony warrants out of the Austin Police Department for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and Indecency with a Child.
dallasexpress.com
DPD: Man Kills Himself Surrounded by Marshals
Surrounded by law enforcement, a man accused of sexually assaulting a child fatally shot himself in a Dallas hotel’s parking lot Tuesday morning. A U.S. Marshals task force went to the hotel after a tip that the man, wanted on a charge of continuous sexual assault of a child, was there.
Plano police are out with a list of the most stolen cars in the DFW area
Car thefts are on the rise in North Texas and police are reminding people to lock their vehicles…even in their driveways…and make sure the windows are up.
fox4news.com
East Dallas family's home riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting
DALLAS - An East Dallas family says they have no idea why their home was targeted by a drive-by shooter. The outside of their home is riddled with bullet holes. The gunfire erupted early Friday morning just before 5 a.m. Angie Robles and her husband were asleep when a bullet...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
dallasexpress.com
Man Found Fatally Shot on Vacant Property
A man was recently fatally shot in southeast Dallas on Sunday morning. Police responded to an active shooter call at 800 Wixom Lane on August 28 after shots were fired with several rounds hitting a nearby home, according to information released by the Dallas Police Department. Upon arriving at the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
SUV With 5 Teens Crashes in Carrollton; 3 Hospitalized
Three teenagers were sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after the SUV they were riding in crashed into a creek in Carrollton Wednesday afternoon, police say. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Pakrer Road, west of Josey Lane. The SUV went airborne and landed upside down in a creek after the driver lost control, police said.
texasstandard.org
Southern Dallas apartment complex residents grapple with bug infestations, faulty electrical outlets
A plague of gnats and flies swarm across Deborah Shelton’s apartment. Shelton points to sticky strips hanging from her ceiling that are covered with trapped insects. “I’ve tried to spray them, they fly everywhere,” Shelton said. Shelton is one of many residents of the Arterra Apartments in...
