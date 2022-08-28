Read full article on original website
Mick Schumacher Wants Out From Ferrari F1: Report
GettyThe second-gen racer was once touted as a future Ferrari works driver. Now he's simply trying to remain in F1.
motor1.com
Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision
The power unit used by Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix has been returned to Mercedes' powertrains base in Brixworth for inspection following his collision with Fernando Alonso. If it has been damaged too much to be used again, the seven-time world champion will have to take a...
Rafael Nadal hit out at John McEnroe after the tennis commentator once again accused the star of getting preferential treatment from umpires
McEnroe told Insider earlier this year he believes Nadal "gets away with more" because he is such a great player.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo accepts he's at Manchester United until at least January, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo would not remain at Manchester United until at least January if he did not want to. With Thursday's transfer deadline looming, Ronaldo's efforts to leave United in search of Champions League football are nearing a fruitless end, and he faces another five months in Manchester before the re-opening of the window may present an opportunity to move.
Driver Of Fiat Uno Suspected To Be In Crash That Killed Princess Diana Says He’ll Finally Speak About What Really Happened
The man whose white Fiat Uno clipped the Mercedes Benz carrying Diana, Princess of Wales and her lover Dodi Fayed — sending them to a grim death in a Paris tunnel twenty-five years ago today — is finally ready to talk publicly. On the anniversary of Diana’s death, Radar approached Le Van Thanh, a former taxi driver, who demanded 500,000 euros to discuss what really happened on that fateful night.“Nothing is free in life,” he said. “You pay €500,000 for me to talk.”Multiple investigations into Diana’s death have revealed how Van Than’s Fiat Uno careered into the black Mercedes S280...
Motor racing-Teasing Hamilton puts a cap on Alonso spat
LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton literally put a cap on a verbal spat with Formula One rival Fernando Alonso in a teasing social media post on Tuesday. Alonso, a former team mate and fellow world champion, had branded the Briton an idiot after a first-lap collision at last Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.
SkySports
Arthur Melo to Liverpool: Injury-prone but technically brilliant, Brazil midfielder a gamble worth taking for Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp had already confirmed Liverpool were in the market for a midfielder before Wednesday's win over Newcastle but Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury added to the urgency. Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines when he was forced off in the second half at Anfield...
SkySports
Frazer Clarke: Being hit by a 300lb opponent might be bad, but the 'red hot' pressure of the fathers' race is worse
Being punched by an opponent who weighs more than 300lbs might seem intimidating, but for Frazer Clarke it was nothing compared to his daughter's sports day. Clarke is used to being under scrutiny. He was the GB Boxing team captain at the Olympic Games, won a super-heavyweight bronze medal in Tokyo and made his professional debut on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook pay-per-view bill.
SkySports
Premier League
Liverpool vs Newcastle United. Premier League. AnfieldAttendance: Attendance53,316. R Firmino (61'61st minute) F Carvalho (90+8'98th minute)
SkySports
Norfolk Stakes: The Ridler keeps Royal Ascot victory as Amo Racing's appeal is dismissed
The Ridler has retained his controversial victory in the Norfolk Stakes after an independent panel dismissed an appeal lodged by Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing. The Richard Fahey-trained colt drifted markedly in the closing stages of the race, hampering the third Crispy Cat and fourth-placed Brave Nation. Rider Paul Hanagan was...
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: Arsenal's 'acid test' to come; Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez bring Man City extra hunger
Five games. Five wins. Arsenal are flying high at the top of the Premier League and the atmosphere around the club is best it has been in a long, long time. There have been criticisms of over celebrating wins and many stating that the opposition the Gunners have beaten haven't been up to much, but after beating Aston Villa 2-1, this is their best start since the 2004/05 season, and that's got to be worth celebrating for Arsenal and their fans.
SkySports
Deadline Day on Sky Sports: When does the window shut? Plus key times and more
Time is running out for clubs to do business in the transfer window. Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to follow the drama with Sky Sports. On TV, online and on the go: You won't miss a moment of the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp calls Liverpool's late winner 'perfect response' to Newcastle time-wasting at Anfield
Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's last-minute victory the "perfect response" when asked about Newcastle's time-wasting at Anfield, calling the 2-1 win one of his "best nights". The visitors, who looked set to secure a deserved point thanks to Alexander Isak's first-half goal, had frustrated Klopp's side with a number of incidents of running down the clock in the final 10 minutes of the game, and during the five minutes of added time indicated Nick Pope also called on the physio for treatment on his shoulder.
SkySports
Explained: How Scott Parker left Bournemouth 26 days into new Premier League season
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker just four games into the new season as owner Maxim Demin called for "respect for one another" at the club. The Cherries were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, equalling the record Premier League defeat. Former England international Parker had led Bournemouth back...
SkySports
Antonio Conte criticises 'incredible VAR mistakes' with Spurs manager saying 'no one is happy about situation'
Antonio Conte launched into a tirade on the use of VAR and called for it to be binned after Tottenham's penalty was overturned against West Ham. West Ham looked like they had conceded a penalty for a third consecutive home league match when Spurs were awarded a spot-kick in the 11th minute, only for referee Peter Bankes to overturn his original decision after a lengthy four-minute VAR delay.
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Liverpool can secure another big win against Newcastle at Anfield
Jones Knows thinks Liverpool can secure another big win against Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday. I'm pretty convinced there are the makings of a really good side lurking at Wolves, but a lack of confidence in attack and the lingering cloud of a winless run is certainly affecting their performance at key moments in matches. They looked to be seeing the game out perfectly well against Newcastle but the closer they got to the finishing line, the more the nerves kicked in. It's now 11 games across the summer since Bruno Lage last tasted victory as a manager, and in that run his side have scored just six goals. They are favourites to win this one at 11/10 with Sky Bet which does probably underestimate Wolves slightly, but Bournemouth changing their manager makes it a hard price to be truly confident about. There is bound to be a reaction from the Cherries in front of their home crowd. The draw is probably the safe play.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Racing League and French Group Three action on stellar Thursday!
5.30 Windsor - Wales & The West set for big night. The winners in Week Three had to be Wales & The West, as they clawed back what looked like an unassailable London & The South lead, and now trail by just a point as we head to Windsor. The...
