pacificsandiego.com
San Diego’s top things to do and events this Labor Day Weekend
Welcome to Labor Day weekend. Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Sept. 1 to through Sept. 4. You can also check out some of our latest San Diego guides, which are exclusive for Union-Tribune subscribers, to help you plan your weekend:. San Diego guides. Here’s...
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things To Do in San Diego This Weekend: September 1-4
Coming to the Old Globe Theatre beginning this Thursday, Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical tells the story of Simran, a young Indian American woman, and her exciting summer in Europe. Love and tradition clash as Simran’s own interests go against her family's wish for an arranged marriage as the story takes her from Boston to Europe to India. This stage musical adaptation of the 1995 musical romance film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge promises lots of fun plus all new songs created just for the stage. | 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park.
restaurantclicks.com
Fun Places to Get a Drink in San Diego
San Diego is one of the premier tourist destinations in the United States. The lovely weather, beautiful beaches, and bustling bar scene make it a fun destination no matter what type of vacation you want. I visited San Diego recently and found myself drawn to the bar scene. Throughout my...
The best horchata in California can be found in San Diego
A new list published by Yelp says that California's best cup of horchata can be found in America's Finest City.
localemagazine.com
8+ Restaurants We Love to Dine at in Del Mar
From Sweet Treats to Elevated Italian Food, Here’s Where We Are Eating in Del Mar. Driving inland from coastal Del Mar, it’s hard to miss the sleek structures that comprise One Paseo. Home to retail shops, restaurants and more than 600 luxury apartments, One Paseo is a live-work-eat-entertain hub. With plenty of parking for visitors and high walkability for residents, it is easy to pop in for a bite, settle in for a remote-work lunch or bring friends together for drinks and dinner. The more than a dozen eateries include everything from breweries and bakeries to fast-casual lunch spots and upscale restaurants. Here’s our favorite places to chow down at this luxury lifestyle destination! One Paseo Del Mar.
Some beach bonfires in San Diego may soon be banned
San Diego is considering banning wood beach bonfires outside of city-designated rings.
San Diego Family Circle offering food assistance program
The San Diego Family Circle has announced a food assistance program aimed to help vulnerable members of the community.
Heat wave in San Diego leads to air conditioning concerns
Francisco Alvarez, the owner of Rockstar Plumbing with 20 years of experience in HVAC, says a dirty filter is the number one reason your A/C might not be working.
Real estate agents say 'no' housing recession in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The real estate days are gone, where you once could offer $100,000 over the asking price, multiple offers, and two days on the market, according to real estate agents in San Diego. The housing market is cooling off and with higher interest rates. However, there's talk...
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Fallbrook, California
What is Fallbrook, California, known for? Not too many people know it, but it is recognized as the “Avocado Capital of the World!”. Sitting quietly in a cozy nook a few dozen miles north of San Diego, the city of Fallbrook in Southern California is a true hidden gem for those looking for some worthwhile quality time, whether by themselves, with their whole family, or with best friends, minus the hustle of a typical tourist-trap vacation destination.
MedPage Today
A Trauma Team's Nightmare: Six Border Wall-Fall Patients in Six Hours
Eighteen miles north of the San Diego border with Mexico, doctors with the Scripps Mercy trauma service looked at the clock. When it struck midnight on September 1, it would again be their turn to receive migrants who fell off the border wall while trying to climb over into the U.S.
luxury-houses.net
Crescent House, A One of A Kind Architectural Masterpiece Showcases The Pinnacle of Masterful Design and The Ultimate Luxury Living in Encinitas Asks $19.995 Million
Description About This Architectural Home in Encinitas. The Crescent House in Encinitas, a trophy property perched on a promontory with explosive panoramic ocean views boasting an ideal combination of the ultimate luxury living with impeccable paramount location quality is now available for sale. This home located at 532 Neptune Ave, Encinitas, California offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joshua Altman (Phone: 310-819-325) & Matthew J. Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California, Inc. for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Architectural Home in Encinitas.
NBC San Diego
Temps Break Triple-Digits in San Diego But Worst of Heat Wave Yet to Come
Temperatures soared into the triple digits Wednesday in parts of San Diego County but the worst of a long and grueling heat wave was yet to come, according to forecasters. No records were set in San Diego County but inland areas of the region saw temperatures in the 100s. Highs in Valley Center were 105 degrees, at the Ramona Airport were 104, in Alpine were 103 and in El Cajon, Santee and Poway were 101.
Changes coming to San Diego’s street sweeping program
Changes are coming to the City of San Diego’s street sweeping program on Sept. 1.
pugetsound.media
Checking Out – Carlo Cecchetto KFMB TV CBS8 San Diego
Sounds like it’s time for a little stress leave. Carlo Cecchetto Anchor/Reporter KFMB-TV CBS 8 & CW San Diego announces he is taking time off work and social media. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
CBS News
Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast
Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
Interest in San Diego Biotech Real Estate Soars, with Sales at $3.4B in Last 12 Months
San Diego is the third largest biotech cluster in the U.S. and has become a top focus for real estate investors, who hold a substantial slice of the market, according to a new report. Institutional investors are estimated to own 44% of existing life science lab and office space in...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Councilwoman tries to ease worries that Ocean Beach may be next in effort to lift coastal height limit
San Diego City Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell tried to ameliorate fears raised during the Ocean Beach Town Council’s latest meeting that the 30-foot height limit for coastal structures could be abandoned because of a major redevelopment plan for the city’s sports arena property in the Midway District. Campbell, whose...
multifamilybiz.com
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and PGIM Real Estate Announce Joint Venture to Develop 422-Unit Luxury Rental Community in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, CA - Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental division, and PGIM Real Estate, the $208.7 billion real estate investment and financing business of PGIM, have announced a new joint venture to develop The Lindley, a 37-story, 422-unit multifamily rental community in San Diego, Calif. The Lindley, which is the first Toll Brothers Apartment Living project in the city of San Diego, is being financed through a $187 million construction loan facility from BNY Mellon and Wells Fargo. The equity and debt were arranged by Toll Brothers’ in-house Finance Department in collaboration with the PGIM Real Estate Capital Markets Team.
riviera-maya-news.com
Tijuana customs finds $46,000 USD stashed inside passenger door of San Diego vehicle
Tijuana, Baja California — Mexican Customs in Tijuana located a driver who attempted to cross into Mexico with more than $46,000 USD. The cash was found during a random inspection of a private vehicle Sunday when they tried to cross the Baja California land border. Elements of the National...
