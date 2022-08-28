ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

pacificsandiego.com

San Diego’s top things to do and events this Labor Day Weekend

Welcome to Labor Day weekend. Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Sept. 1 to through Sept. 4. You can also check out some of our latest San Diego guides, which are exclusive for Union-Tribune subscribers, to help you plan your weekend:. San Diego guides. Here’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

8 Things To Do in San Diego This Weekend: September 1-4

Coming to the Old Globe Theatre beginning this Thursday, Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical tells the story of Simran, a young Indian American woman, and her exciting summer in Europe. Love and tradition clash as Simran’s own interests go against her family's wish for an arranged marriage as the story takes her from Boston to Europe to India. This stage musical adaptation of the 1995 musical romance film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge promises lots of fun plus all new songs created just for the stage. | 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Fun Places to Get a Drink in San Diego

San Diego is one of the premier tourist destinations in the United States. The lovely weather, beautiful beaches, and bustling bar scene make it a fun destination no matter what type of vacation you want. I visited San Diego recently and found myself drawn to the bar scene. Throughout my...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
localemagazine.com

8+ Restaurants We Love to Dine at in Del Mar

From Sweet Treats to Elevated Italian Food, Here’s Where We Are Eating in Del Mar. Driving inland from coastal Del Mar, it’s hard to miss the sleek structures that comprise One Paseo. Home to retail shops, restaurants and more than 600 luxury apartments, One Paseo is a live-work-eat-entertain hub. With plenty of parking for visitors and high walkability for residents, it is easy to pop in for a bite, settle in for a remote-work lunch or bring friends together for drinks and dinner. The more than a dozen eateries include everything from breweries and bakeries to fast-casual lunch spots and upscale restaurants. Here’s our favorite places to chow down at this luxury lifestyle destination! One Paseo Del Mar.
DEL MAR, CA
CBS 8

Real estate agents say 'no' housing recession in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The real estate days are gone, where you once could offer $100,000 over the asking price, multiple offers, and two days on the market, according to real estate agents in San Diego. The housing market is cooling off and with higher interest rates. However, there's talk...
SAN DIEGO, CA
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Fallbrook, California

What is Fallbrook, California, known for? Not too many people know it, but it is recognized as the “Avocado Capital of the World!”. Sitting quietly in a cozy nook a few dozen miles north of San Diego, the city of Fallbrook in Southern California is a true hidden gem for those looking for some worthwhile quality time, whether by themselves, with their whole family, or with best friends, minus the hustle of a typical tourist-trap vacation destination.
FALLBROOK, CA
luxury-houses.net

Crescent House, A One of A Kind Architectural Masterpiece Showcases The Pinnacle of Masterful Design and The Ultimate Luxury Living in Encinitas Asks $19.995 Million

Description About This Architectural Home in Encinitas. The Crescent House in Encinitas, a trophy property perched on a promontory with explosive panoramic ocean views boasting an ideal combination of the ultimate luxury living with impeccable paramount location quality is now available for sale. This home located at 532 Neptune Ave, Encinitas, California offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joshua Altman (Phone: 310-819-325) & Matthew J. Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California, Inc. for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Architectural Home in Encinitas.
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

Temps Break Triple-Digits in San Diego But Worst of Heat Wave Yet to Come

Temperatures soared into the triple digits Wednesday in parts of San Diego County but the worst of a long and grueling heat wave was yet to come, according to forecasters. No records were set in San Diego County but inland areas of the region saw temperatures in the 100s. Highs in Valley Center were 105 degrees, at the Ramona Airport were 104, in Alpine were 103 and in El Cajon, Santee and Poway were 101.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pugetsound.media

Checking Out – Carlo Cecchetto KFMB TV CBS8 San Diego

Sounds like it’s time for a little stress leave. Carlo Cecchetto Anchor/Reporter KFMB-TV CBS 8 & CW San Diego announces he is taking time off work and social media. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast

Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
multifamilybiz.com

Toll Brothers Apartment Living and PGIM Real Estate Announce Joint Venture to Develop 422-Unit Luxury Rental Community in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA - Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental division, and PGIM Real Estate, the $208.7 billion real estate investment and financing business of PGIM, have announced a new joint venture to develop The Lindley, a 37-story, 422-unit multifamily rental community in San Diego, Calif. The Lindley, which is the first Toll Brothers Apartment Living project in the city of San Diego, is being financed through a $187 million construction loan facility from BNY Mellon and Wells Fargo. The equity and debt were arranged by Toll Brothers’ in-house Finance Department in collaboration with the PGIM Real Estate Capital Markets Team.
SAN DIEGO, CA

