Sharon Ogara
4d ago
I wish more people would step up and help out. surely, this lady had friends and neighbors. I can't stand all the animal cruelty and neglect. what an amazing trans, food and love make
65
Tina Buggert
4d ago
thank you & may God bless you always, for loving & caring for Pluto & giving the sweet baby a second chance!🙏😃🌈💜
45
Susan Leary
4d ago
Poor baby!I'm surprised neighbors didn't step up to help.That is so sad but I'm happy that he's ok for now,thank god!!
Comments / 127