Jen R
4d ago
We don’t deserve them but we certainly need them! Very Thankful to God for blessing us with these amazing creatures!!Hoping Nala & Buckwheat get filet mignon for dinner! ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Reply(3)
208
JJ Speaks Up
4d ago
Dogs can definitely be amazing, as for the humans that choose to abuse them (and there are plenty)…not so much. Always a pleasure to read about a great outcome!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Reply
125
Jiffy Lube
4d ago
I had a German shepherd/wolf mix named Poohbear when I was little and living in Alaska. My friends younger sister aged 3 or 4 decided she was going to run away! My dad told Poohbear to follow her and he did! He followed her and kept her out of the road nudging her to the safety of the sidewalk until she decided she didn’t want to run away anymore lol. He was a good boy!
Reply(1)
89
