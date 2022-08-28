ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Aurora, NY

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Bills Fans Need To Book Hotel Rooms Now For Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills have wrapped up their preseason and are getting ready for the long-awaited season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, September 8th. As the excitement and anxiety of the season ramp up, many are looking way ahead to the playoffs and the possibility if a Super Bowl run. If that is you and you want to see the game in person, you better book a hotel room now.
BUFFALO, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

The 5 Best Looking Men On The Buffalo Bills Roster

Now that the Buffalo Bills have trimmed down their roster to the final 53 before the start of the season, it is time to break down the roster. No, we are not doing this in terms of positions, ability, or contract status. This is all about looks. While we know this will be HIGHLY debated, based on our preseason scouting and looking at the final roster we come to this conclusion.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

9 Famous Classmates From Western New York

It is a brand new month and we are ready for everything fall! As we welcome September, there are some great things to look forward to. But the best part, for most families, is a regular routine. If you have kids in school, the end of summer is bitter sweet....
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another News Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo

It seems like there are so many news reporters leaving Western New York lately. Some very notable names have announced that they are leaving the Queen City. Within the past month or so, anchor Mel Orlins and reporter Jhas Williams both left the morning program on channel 4 in addition to sportscasters Paul Stockman and Mary Margaret Johnson. Just last week, hometown reporter from Lancaster, Gabby Mediak announced that she will be leaving for a job in a bigger market.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Something Big Is Happening At The Buffalo Wing Festival

It’s never happened before, but this change is something you are going to love. The Buffalo Wing Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year at Highmark Stadium during Labor Day weekend. It’s one of the few chances you get in the year to actually go down to the NFL field, walk around and hang out.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York

As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

1st Bills Mafia Boat Parade Happening Next Week

Lets go Buffalo!!! The first-ever Mafia Boat Parade is happening in Buffalo, New York!. There will be a long line of boats all decked out in Buffalo gear going through the Buffalo waterways along a rowdy route. All of the money raised at the event. Mafia Boat Parade. Saturday, September...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Big Reveal: The ELLI in Tonawanda

The region’s underutilized waterfront continues to draw developer interest. The team planning an Old First Ward residential project on the Buffalo River has revealed designs for the six-story first phase of a riverfront project in Tonawanda. Carubba & Company, J.B. Earl Company and Elev8 Architecture are proposing the development that fronts Ellicott Creek, south of the Tonawanda Canal.
TONAWANDA, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

7 New Restaurants, Bars & Shops You Should Know About on Buffalo’s West Side

As of recently, more and more shops and restaurants are turning to Buffalo’s West Side for their business ventures in hopes of leaving a positive impact on the neighborhood. From providing job opportunities to the community to offering a greater variety of retail and dining options in the region, these businesses are seeing success on the West Side for a reason. In case you missed the memo on these openings, we’re here to catch you up! Here’s 7 openings you should know about on the West Side:
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York

As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Liquidation Sales as VALU Home Centers Close

There is a going to be some big liquidation sales coming up at certain VALU Home Centers!. VALU Home Centers made an announcement on Wednesday, August 31 that they will be closing some stores in the Western New York area. The three locations that will be closing are at:. 280...
BATAVIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Six Flags Needs a Theme Park on the Buffalo Waterfront

With so much land that needs to be repurposed and the city on the rise, a theme park may be the perfect addition to the Nickel City. Buffalo is a city on the rise. The population has been growing. The job market stabilizing. Opportunities abound as more and more start-ups and local businesses open their doors downtown. The waterfront, beginning with canalside, is also improving and has major plans for redevelopment. Over $200-million is being put into Canalside. It's all great news and well overdue and Buffalo has a massive waterfront that has largely gone unused for too long.
BUFFALO, NY
jazzbuffalo.org

Buffalo Jazz Festival at Seneca One Labor Day Weekend

JazzBuffalo is teaming up with Seneca One to bring to the community a Labor Day Weekend Buffalo Jazz Fest! For the past two years, JazzBuffalo has been bringing live music to the West Plaza of the Seneca One Tower. On Sunday, September 4th we will bring to you live music throughout the afternoon, food trucks, refreshments, and a family-friendly atmosphere! Tony Zambito, Founder and Executive Director of JazzBuffalo shares not only his excitement about the event but also his appreciation of the partnership with Seneca One,
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

