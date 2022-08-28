Read full article on original website
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Bills Fans Need To Book Hotel Rooms Now For Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills have wrapped up their preseason and are getting ready for the long-awaited season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, September 8th. As the excitement and anxiety of the season ramp up, many are looking way ahead to the playoffs and the possibility if a Super Bowl run. If that is you and you want to see the game in person, you better book a hotel room now.
The 5 Best Looking Men On The Buffalo Bills Roster
Now that the Buffalo Bills have trimmed down their roster to the final 53 before the start of the season, it is time to break down the roster. No, we are not doing this in terms of positions, ability, or contract status. This is all about looks. While we know this will be HIGHLY debated, based on our preseason scouting and looking at the final roster we come to this conclusion.
9 Famous Classmates From Western New York
It is a brand new month and we are ready for everything fall! As we welcome September, there are some great things to look forward to. But the best part, for most families, is a regular routine. If you have kids in school, the end of summer is bitter sweet....
Another News Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo
It seems like there are so many news reporters leaving Western New York lately. Some very notable names have announced that they are leaving the Queen City. Within the past month or so, anchor Mel Orlins and reporter Jhas Williams both left the morning program on channel 4 in addition to sportscasters Paul Stockman and Mary Margaret Johnson. Just last week, hometown reporter from Lancaster, Gabby Mediak announced that she will be leaving for a job in a bigger market.
Favorite Wing Restaurant Made History In Buffalo, New York
The biggest debate in Buffalo history started way back in the 1960s and it is who has the best wings in town. Ask 100 people in Western New York that answer and chances are you will get 100 different answers. From Bar-Bill to Duffs, to Elmos there is no shortage of great wing places in Western New York.
Jason Aldean Put His Name On A Josh Allen Jersey [PHOTO]
Josh Allen jerseys are worth more than the price tag. He is only the hero of, like, every kid in Buffalo ever. So it makes sense why everyone would want his jersey for the upcoming football season. But when you finally get a Josh Allen jersey, you are a little...
Something Big Is Happening At The Buffalo Wing Festival
It’s never happened before, but this change is something you are going to love. The Buffalo Wing Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year at Highmark Stadium during Labor Day weekend. It’s one of the few chances you get in the year to actually go down to the NFL field, walk around and hang out.
A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York
As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 2 - September 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The calendar has flipped from August to September. If you're looking for something to do with the family before the school year starts there are plenty of events taking place across the Western New York region. National Buffalo Wing Festival at Highmark Stadium. The National...
1st Bills Mafia Boat Parade Happening Next Week
Lets go Buffalo!!! The first-ever Mafia Boat Parade is happening in Buffalo, New York!. There will be a long line of boats all decked out in Buffalo gear going through the Buffalo waterways along a rowdy route. All of the money raised at the event. Mafia Boat Parade. Saturday, September...
buffalorising.com
Big Reveal: The ELLI in Tonawanda
The region’s underutilized waterfront continues to draw developer interest. The team planning an Old First Ward residential project on the Buffalo River has revealed designs for the six-story first phase of a riverfront project in Tonawanda. Carubba & Company, J.B. Earl Company and Elev8 Architecture are proposing the development that fronts Ellicott Creek, south of the Tonawanda Canal.
Bills Mafia Babes give back to local organization in wake of Araiza allegations
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The civil lawsuit involving former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza has been gaining national attention, and one local organization is finding a way to create attention for services that help survivors of sexual assault. Bills Mafia Babes is a women-led group for female Bills fans, and after the Araiza allegations came […]
Jimmie Allen concert scheduled for Buffalo's Outer Harbor has been canceled
Country music singer and songwriter Jimmie Allen was set to perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on Sunday, but the concert has now been canceled.
stepoutbuffalo.com
7 New Restaurants, Bars & Shops You Should Know About on Buffalo’s West Side
As of recently, more and more shops and restaurants are turning to Buffalo’s West Side for their business ventures in hopes of leaving a positive impact on the neighborhood. From providing job opportunities to the community to offering a greater variety of retail and dining options in the region, these businesses are seeing success on the West Side for a reason. In case you missed the memo on these openings, we’re here to catch you up! Here’s 7 openings you should know about on the West Side:
5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York
As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
Big Liquidation Sales as VALU Home Centers Close
There is a going to be some big liquidation sales coming up at certain VALU Home Centers!. VALU Home Centers made an announcement on Wednesday, August 31 that they will be closing some stores in the Western New York area. The three locations that will be closing are at:. 280...
Six Flags Needs a Theme Park on the Buffalo Waterfront
With so much land that needs to be repurposed and the city on the rise, a theme park may be the perfect addition to the Nickel City. Buffalo is a city on the rise. The population has been growing. The job market stabilizing. Opportunities abound as more and more start-ups and local businesses open their doors downtown. The waterfront, beginning with canalside, is also improving and has major plans for redevelopment. Over $200-million is being put into Canalside. It's all great news and well overdue and Buffalo has a massive waterfront that has largely gone unused for too long.
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
SPCA Monday: Gloria
She's a mixed breed dog up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.
jazzbuffalo.org
Buffalo Jazz Festival at Seneca One Labor Day Weekend
JazzBuffalo is teaming up with Seneca One to bring to the community a Labor Day Weekend Buffalo Jazz Fest! For the past two years, JazzBuffalo has been bringing live music to the West Plaza of the Seneca One Tower. On Sunday, September 4th we will bring to you live music throughout the afternoon, food trucks, refreshments, and a family-friendly atmosphere! Tony Zambito, Founder and Executive Director of JazzBuffalo shares not only his excitement about the event but also his appreciation of the partnership with Seneca One,
