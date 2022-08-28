Read full article on original website
New US export rules prohibit Nvidia and AMD from selling high-end accelerators to China and Russia
What just happened? US officials have instructed Nvidia and AMD to stop selling their high-performance AI-focused GPUs to China and Russia without a license. In the case of team green, this is expected to impact the company's bottom line by up to $400 million. It could also prevent Nvidia from completing the development of its Hopper H100 products on schedule and supporting existing A100 GPU customers.
Intel says it isn't abandoning Arc graphics cards, is working on the next generations
In context: We all know that Intel's Arc Alchemist launch has not been as successful as the company hoped—and that's putting it mildly. The vast number of problems surrounding the discrete graphics cards have led some to believe Intel might cut its losses and abandon the entire project. Chipzilla insists that's not going to happen, and it's already working on the next generation of cards: Battlemage and Celestial.
TSMC: Shortage of inexpensive chips, ranging from $0.50 to $10, is bottlenecking the supply chain
Why it matters: The chip shortage might have improved recently, but it's not over. According to the CEO of semiconductor giant TSMC, part of the problem comes from a lack of very cheap chips impacting production elsewhere in the sprawling industry. Speaking at a tech symposium earlier this week (via...
Apple iPhone 14's redesign and new colors revealed in leak
In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.
AMD Radeon Vega 64 Revisited One Last Time: Did It Age Better than GTX 10 Series?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we're dusting off our old Radeon Vega 64 graphics card and comparing it with our recently dusted off GeForce GTX 1080, because why not, it could be interesting, so here's what's probably going to be our last big revisit to the Radeon Vega GPU on a 51 game benchmark that includes many modern titles.
USB4 Version 2.0 standard delivers data rates up to 80 Gbps
Editor's take: Achieving 80 Gbps of bandwidth over copper cabling is an impressive feat, but passive cables capable of those speeds will be limited to under 1 meter. Meanwhile, the naming convention is as terrible as you'd expect for a USB specification, as less technically-inclined consumers might confuse it with USB 2.0, a standard released over two decades ago that tops out at 480 Mbps.
Samsung Galaxy S22
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Galaxy S22 features modest, if not earth-shattering improvements, from last year's Galaxy S21. It's the Samsung phone...
Imagination Technologies wants to get back into making desktop GPUs
In context: Over the past two decades, UK-based Imagination Technologies has been focusing on embedded mobile and automotive GPU hardware. Now it wants to take a second stab at high-performance desktop GPUs, just as Intel has done with Arc Alchemist. The two companies differ in their approach and resources but more competition in the GPU space is great news for consumers.
AMD Ryzen 7000 launch: First impressions and performance claims
Highly anticipated: AMD has officially unveiled the new Ryzen 7000 CPU series, a full platform overhaul on a new socket, meaning that to run these processors you'll need to purchase a new AM5 motherboard. This change will bring support for DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 technology, while the CPUs themselves all include integrated graphics for the first time, though this was barely touched on today's presentation.
AMD boss Lisa Su says Ryzen 7000 launch won't experience availability issues
What just happened? AMD finally gave its Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 processors their full unveiling last night. They arrive on September 27, but, as we've seen with so many new product launches—especially AMD's—there are availability concerns. However, CEO Dr. Lisa Su has assured fans that there will be plenty CPUs to go around.
Samsung's first OLED gaming monitor expected to launch later this year
Something to look forward to: Samsung has made their mark in the gaming monitor market in recent years, with many popular models such as the 1080p Odyssey G5, the 1440p Odyssey G7, and the super-ultrawide Odyssey Neo G9. These monitors, as well as many others, have shown to be big hits with consumers, and Samsung hopes to reel in another audience with their upcoming Odyssey OLED G8.
Reality One: Trademark filings hint at potential Apple mixed reality headset names
The big picture: Recent trademark filings suggest Apple is inching closer to launching its first mixed reality headset. The visor is not expected to ship until sometime next year at the earliest, so it seems unlikely that Apple will announce it at next week's iPhone 14 media event. First-gen hardware could also be very expensive and limit the platform's reach until more affordable successors arrive.
OnePlus Nord N20 5G
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The OnePlus Nord N20 is a smooth, striking, and affordable phone; just don't expect a flagship camera experience.
DisplayPort vs HDMI: What's Best for High Refresh Rate Gaming?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Modern graphics cards and monitors usually offer two port options for connecting them together: DisplayPort and HDMI. One of those two has now been around for nearly 20 years, yet they're both still going strong, getting faster, and offering more features with every update. High refresh rate gaming is relatively new, though, so you might not know which interface is best to use.
Hogwarts Legacy system requirements signify the march towards next-gen
The big picture: Hogwarts Legacy is one of early 2023's most anticipated games. Although it will support the last-gen consoles and the Nintendo Switch, its PC system requirements look closer to those of current-gen-only games. Even at 1080p, the still-popular GTX 1060 won't cut it anymore. This week, the PC...
Amid US retail gloom, Uniqlo shines on COVID-triggered revamp
TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Just as inflation ravages the big guns of U.S. apparel retail, awash in high inventory and deep discounts to lure shoppers back to stores, Japan's Uniqlo is set for its best year ever in North America after a COVID-imposed revolution in its business model.
Logitech G streaming handheld is actually an Android handheld
In context: The handheld market is getting interesting lately with emerging products like the Steam Deck and its competitors from GPD, Ayaneo, and Ayn. Logitech is stepping into this ring with a cloud-focused approach, but it's unclear how it and partner Tencent will compete against smartphones on that front. This...
