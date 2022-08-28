Denny Hamlin was supposed to compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway, but he will not do so. Denny Hamlin has competed in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway for Joe Gibbs Racing during each of the last seven seasons, so it was no surprise when the team announced earlier this week that he would be behind the wheel of the “star car”, the #18 Toyota, in Saturday’s race at the “Lady in Black”.

DARLINGTON, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO