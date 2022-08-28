ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

New Florida Ethics Institute aims to ensure public office is a public trust

A new organization called the Florida Ethics Institute has the goal of ensuring that a public office is a public trust. The institute intends to protect the cause of ethics in government by providing education, training and information services. Caroline Klancke, the institute’s executive director, says large numbers of state...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

An online tool to find addiction treatment launches in Florida

Floridians can now access a free tool to help them find substance use treatment. The online assessment and treatment locator is called ATLAS, and it's designed to serve individuals struggling with addiction or concerned friends and family who are searching on their behalf. Users can fill out a questionnaire to...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Panther#Science And Technology
usf.edu

With new members sworn in, the majority of Broward School Board are now DeSantis appointees

The majority of the Broward County School Board is now made up of officials appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — not by people elected by voters. Four new board members were sworn into office at the K.C. Wright Administration Building on Tuesday, promising “real and effective change” in the district that’s still grappling with the repercussions of the 2018 Parkland shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Hurricane Andrew changed preparedness forever

Robert Molleda was one year into his career at the National Weather Service in Miami when Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida. Molleda was young and excited to experience his first hurricane. Miami had not seen a hurricane make landfall since Hurricane Betsy in 1965, 27 years prior. But as the storm rapidly intensified, the excitement dissipated.
MIAMI, FL
usf.edu

Florida economist: Health is wealth, but for some in Florida it's also debt

In this interview, Sadaf Knight, CEO of the Florida Policy Institute, talks about the cost of health care in Florida. It's a statement that likely everyone can agree with: “Having health care insurance is important.” Yet, not everyone can afford it, and the uninsured affects the entire community, according to Sadaf Knight, CEO of the Florida Policy Institute.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Florida sets limits on medical marijuana dosage and supply

Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for nonsmokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for different routes of administration such as edibles, inhalation and tinctures.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Voter turnout is high in primaries across several counties in the Tampa Bay area

Voter turnout in several counties in the greater Tampa Bay region last week exceeded the statewide average. In Sarasota County, the 37% turnout was one of the highest in the state. Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner says it was also the county's largest turnout for a primary in 30 years. Several hotly contested races for school board likely fueled the higher turnout.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy