usf.edu
Police chiefs and judges join scholars in criticizing DeSantis over Warren suspension
More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers. The scholars...
usf.edu
Fewer than half of Florida 10th-graders passed the state English exam in 2022
Fewer than half of Florida's 10th-graders passed the English Language Arts Exam given in the spring of 2022, a decline from 2021, according to the state Department of Education. Results from the Florida Standards Assessments in 2022 show that 49 percent of 10th-graders statewide received what the Department of Education...
usf.edu
New Florida Ethics Institute aims to ensure public office is a public trust
A new organization called the Florida Ethics Institute has the goal of ensuring that a public office is a public trust. The institute intends to protect the cause of ethics in government by providing education, training and information services. Caroline Klancke, the institute’s executive director, says large numbers of state...
usf.edu
An online tool to find addiction treatment launches in Florida
Floridians can now access a free tool to help them find substance use treatment. The online assessment and treatment locator is called ATLAS, and it's designed to serve individuals struggling with addiction or concerned friends and family who are searching on their behalf. Users can fill out a questionnaire to...
usf.edu
With new members sworn in, the majority of Broward School Board are now DeSantis appointees
The majority of the Broward County School Board is now made up of officials appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — not by people elected by voters. Four new board members were sworn into office at the K.C. Wright Administration Building on Tuesday, promising “real and effective change” in the district that’s still grappling with the repercussions of the 2018 Parkland shooting.
usf.edu
Hurricane Andrew changed preparedness forever
Robert Molleda was one year into his career at the National Weather Service in Miami when Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida. Molleda was young and excited to experience his first hurricane. Miami had not seen a hurricane make landfall since Hurricane Betsy in 1965, 27 years prior. But as the storm rapidly intensified, the excitement dissipated.
usf.edu
Florida economist: Health is wealth, but for some in Florida it's also debt
In this interview, Sadaf Knight, CEO of the Florida Policy Institute, talks about the cost of health care in Florida. It's a statement that likely everyone can agree with: “Having health care insurance is important.” Yet, not everyone can afford it, and the uninsured affects the entire community, according to Sadaf Knight, CEO of the Florida Policy Institute.
usf.edu
As storm flooding worsens, federal report finds Florida has the most to lose along SE Atlantic coast
A sweeping federal assessment of the increasing risks from storm-driven flooding up and down the nation’s southeast Atlantic coast ranks Florida among the most vulnerable areas, with the economic tally in the state accounting for nearly 90 percent of the potential damage across six states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
usf.edu
Charlie Crist is leaving his U.S. House seat to focus on the Florida governor's race
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is stepping down early from Congress. In a statement Wednesday, Crist announced he is resigning his seat in Congress effective at the end of the day to focus on his campaign against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Serving as the Representative of Florida’s 13th Congressional District...
usf.edu
Florida is planning to make naloxone kits available through county health departments
To address the ongoing opioid overdose crisis, the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday announced plans to make naloxone available to the public throughout the state. The medication, distributed in a nasal spray under the brand name Narcan, reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by restoring breathing and consciousness.
usf.edu
Florida sets limits on medical marijuana dosage and supply
Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for nonsmokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for different routes of administration such as edibles, inhalation and tinctures.
usf.edu
Voter turnout is high in primaries across several counties in the Tampa Bay area
Voter turnout in several counties in the greater Tampa Bay region last week exceeded the statewide average. In Sarasota County, the 37% turnout was one of the highest in the state. Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner says it was also the county's largest turnout for a primary in 30 years. Several hotly contested races for school board likely fueled the higher turnout.
