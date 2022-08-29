ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Andover has ended

By WCCO Staff
Update: City officials on Sunday announced that the water boil advisory has ended. Read the previous story below.

ANDOVER, Minn. -- Residents in parts of a northern Twin Cities suburb are being advised to boil their water before ingesting it.

Andover city officials issued a boil water advisory for the city's central and eastern portions. A map of the affected areas can be found on the city's website .

The city said the water system lost pressure Sunday morning due to an equipment failure, and so the water may be contaminated.

Officials advise residents not to drink tap water without boiling it and letting it cool first. Residents should also boil water before brushing their teeth or using the water for food preparation.

The city said it will notify residents when the water is safe again.

