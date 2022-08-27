HOUSTON – HBU James Sears Bryant Head Men's Basketball Coach Ron Cottrell announced the Huskies' full 31-game slate for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Monday afternoon. "Our season will tip off in an energized fashion with games at Florida International and what is sure to be a highly-ranked Texas team," said Cottrell. "We are excited to be playing 16 games in the confines of Sharp Gym this year - the most home games in many years. Hosting such high-quality non-conference opponents as Western Michigan, Georgia Southern, Denver and UTRGV will help prepare us for the gauntlet of SLC play. In addition to the Longhorns, games against powerhouse Texas Tech and Missouri will provide us great opportunities to showcase our program against Power 5 opponents. Finally, as previously announced, we are thrilled and honored to be partnering with the Rice Owls in the Owl Invitational featuring the Darius Lee Memorial Classic."

